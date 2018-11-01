NHIS saga: Buhari sends Yusuf on leave

…approves fresh panel to probe allegations

Following the controversy surrounding the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, the presidency yesterday directed the embattled executive secretary to proceed on administrative leave with immediate effect. It also appointed Mr. Ben Omogo, a director of administration in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF) to oversee the affairs of the scheme pending the outcome of the investigative panel.

This was even as President Muhammadu Buhari also yesterday disbanded the former Presidential Investigative Panel and had constituted a fresh sevenman panel chaired by Dr. Hassan Bukar, to thoroughly investigate the allegations of fraud and gross misconduct levelled against Yusuf.

In a statement signed by Olusegun Adekunle, Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Yusuf was asked to proceed on leave to enable the panel carry out an ‘unfettered in vestigation.’

“The Federal Government found it necessary to restate that the objective for establishing parastatals is in fulfillment of the need to deliver services to Nigerians faster and better. It has also considered it necessary to restate that the roles of governing boards/ councils, are as prescribed by the statutes, guidelines and extant circulars and that the position of chief executives of parastatals is to ensure that policies of government as enunciated by boards and councils are implemented in accordance with their mandate.

“It has, however, observed with deep concern the growing tension between boards and chief executives and their attendant implications for governance. For the avoidance of doubt, government will neither tolerate acts of indiscipline from any appointee nor will it habour any act of corruption. Government will, however, ensure that due process is followed strictly in trying to maintain discipline and probity in public service.

“With specific reference to recent developments at the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mr. President has, after due consideration, approved the establishment of an independent fact-finding panel to investigate the alleged infractions by the executive secretary and report back within two weeks.”

The terms of reference for the panel include; “To investigate the alleged infractions listed by the NHIS governing council in a letter dated 18th October, 2018 and determine the extent of culpability or otherwise of the Executive Secretary with regards to the allegations. “To make appropriate recommendations based on the findings from TOR I above. To identify, investigate and make recommendations with regards to issues that led to the unhealthy relationship between the Board and the CEO.

Investigate and make recommendations on the extent of involvement of staff unions’ within the institution as to the current impasse between the governing board and executive secretary; and to examine all governance challenges in the NHIS and make appropriate recommendations,” the statement reads.

Those appointed as members of the new panel include; Dr. Hassan Bukar as chairman, Dr. Emmanuel Meribole, Director, HPRS, FMH, Mr. Adewale Owolo, Director, Audit (AuGF), Mr. Shamsuddeen Bello, Deputy Director Expenditure (OAGF), Mr. Ishaq Yahaya, Director, Certification & Compliance, BPP, and Dr. Ekanem John Udoh, Director of Science (FMS&T) will serve as members, while Mrs. Jummai Idakwo, Director, Administration (OSGF) was also appointed secretary of the panel.

