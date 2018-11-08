NIGCOMSAT re-strategizes for $268bn satellite market

Seven years after the launch of a replacement for Nigeria’s communications satellite, NigComSat -1R, the country’s satellite company is now set to take position in the burgeoning satellite industry.

Checks by New Telegraph revealed that NIGCOMSAT is rolling out new business strategies that would attract Internet Service Providers, telecoms operators, Pay TV operators and others that have shunned the company over the years.

Nigeria has remained in limbo in the global satellite industry currently valued at $268.6 billion despite its multi-million dollars investments in satellite years ago. The NigComSAT-1R Ka-band payload consists of eight active transponders with a bandwidth of 120 MHz each for communication and broadcasting services. It has, however, remained grossly underutilised as most organisations that are supposed to patronise the company rely on foreign satellites.

Specifically, telecoms operators recently claimed that the cost of obtaining services from the nation’s satellite is far higher than what they get from foreign facilities, hence, their preference for foreign satellites.

However, speaking with our correspondent on efforts to reposition Nigeria’s satellite for optimum use, Executive Director, Marketing and Business Development, NIGCOMSAT, Mr Samson Osagie, said while the global space economy hit $348 billion in 2017 and the satellite industry, which account for 79 per cent of space economy stood at $268.6 billion, Nigeria’s share of market is very insignificant despite having a satellite with full capacity.

“Our share of global satellite revenue is very negligible and it is nothing to write home about and that is why we are now making efforts to tell Nigeria and Africa that we do not just fully exist, we have the capacity to deliver all the services that they are getting elsewhere,” he said.

He said NIGCOMSAT is currently in talks with all stakeholders to strike partnerships that would boost the patronage of Nigeria’s satellite.

“Our coverage is widely spread across Africa and we are making efforts to reach out to African countries. Earlier in the year, we were in Liberia and Sierra Leone. But we also realise that as an upstream company, NIGCOMSAT would have challenges getting our services directly to other countries without the interventions of our ISPs. This is why we are meeting with all industry stakeholders and identifying the markets in order to support each other to go after the markets, while they serve as our partners in the delivery of the services,” Osagie added.

According to him, NIGCOMSAT is now working hard to bring all ISPs in the country to its customers list.

He said NIGCOMSAT management had also approached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to solicit government’s assistance in some neighbouring countries, so that they can leverage Nigeria’s satellite for ICT services, adding that discussions are still on-going with the ministry.

On the non-existent share of the global market, he said the Nigerian Satellite company would have to force itself into “a terrain that has been conquered over the years” to get market share.

He said NIGCOMSAT would also be leveraging the recent Executive Orders on Local Content signed by the Federal Government, which says that services and goods that can be acquired locally must be given priority, noting that every Nigerian now has a patriotic duty to look inwards where services exist before looking outside.

“By the time we are able to increase patronage from our local partners, in the next few years, we should be able to say this is our contribution, first of all, to the GDP of Nigeria, and then look at how we have fared in the global market revenue share” he said.

Stakeholders had over the years, been expressing worries over the underutilised state of the satellite, which they believe has been consuming money more than it is generating for the country. The satellite was launched with the hope that it would save the country billions in foreign exchange and earn huge revenues for the government as well. However, that has not happened in over 10 years of the first satellite launch. Indeed, investigations reveal that aside the private operators, many government agencies still patronise foreign satellites and, as a result, continue denying the country huge sum in revenue while putting more pressure on forex.

Recall that Nigeria’s first communications satellite, NigComSat-1, was put in the orbit in May 2007, but de-orbited in November 2008 following a power fault. However, the country’s presence in the communications satellite industry was not jeopardised for too long as some insurance arrangements made it possible for a replacement satellite, known today as Nigcomsat-1R, to be built by the China Great Wall Industries Corporation. The replaced spacecraft was successfully launched into the orbit in December 2011 amid high expectations among Nigerians.

