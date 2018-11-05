Sports
Nigeria sweeps titles at ITF W/chair Tennis Futures
Alex Adewale and Kafayat Omisore emerged champions of the men’s and women’s singles of the Puma ITF Wheelchair Tennis Futures in Abuja over the weekend. The winning outing marked a glorious return of Nigeria to the international stage after a few years of absence due to financial challenges. Adewale, a London 2012 Paralympian defeated Kenyan top seed, Peter Naveh 6-1, 6-0 while Omisore also got the better of Jane Ndenga of Kenya 6-3, 7-6 (3). Former NTF president, Engr. Sani Ndanusa, who facilitated the tournament and also foot the bills of the players, pledged to ensure that Nigeria consolidates on the success recorded in the tour nament.
He pointed that the resounding success ensured Nigeria reclaimed its status as a leading force in the sport in Africa. He hinted that the players would be motivated to ensure they put up a similar display at the African Championship billed for Accra Ghana in February 2019. Prior to the final on Saturday at the National Tennis Centre, Package B, National Stadium, Abuja, Adewale had paired two-time Paralympian Wasiu Yusuf to claim the doubles title at the expense of Kenyan duo of Peter Naveh and Collins Omonde while Omisore also teamed up with Kemi Oluwasegun to beat Ndenga, who paired Nigerian Foluke Shodehinde, to clinch the women’s doubles crown of the $3, 000 prize-money event.
Sports
Zenith Bank Women’s B’ball Final Six: New entrant, MFM, in bright start
The Mountain of Fire Basketball Club, new entrant into the National Women Basketball League, created an upset on Sunday as they defeated Nigeria Customs 58-57 in the opening match of the Final Six decided at the Sports Hall of the National Stadium Lagos. It was a tension-soaked encounter in which the Customs led for the better part of the duration but the MFM ladies took over when it mattered most to win with just one point margin. The victory was the third recorded by the team just a single point margin.
Coach Aderemi Adewunmi was full of praises for the MFM players who were not given a chance to win any match in the Final Six series. “No one gave us a chance from Enugu where we emerged for the Final Six but I am proud of these girls because within a short time they have been able to prove that with hard work, many things can be achieved in sports,” the coach said.
MFM defeated First Deepwater in the crucial final match in Enugu to qualify for the final phase of the competition in Lagos. The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Peter Amangbo, said the outfit was proud of the Women’s Basketball League which had produced many national team players over the years.
“Zenith Bank is proud of the results Nigeria has posted in continental and global events of the game over the years. The female national team won AfroBasket and also played in the quarterfinal of the World Cup. Most of the players are products of this competition and we expect that the success story will continue in the years ahead,” Amangbo said.
In other matches played on Sunday, Dolphins defeated Kada Angels 78 points to 73 points while the game between First Bank and Plateau Rocks ended 78-32 in favour of First Bank. On Monday (today), Customs will take on MFM as Kada Angels play against Dolphins while the last game will be between Plateau Rocks and First Bank. The competition ends of Thursday in Lagos.
Sports
Injury hits Bafana Bafana
With less than three weeks to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers between the Super Eagles and the Bafana Bafana of South Africa, the later’s camp is currently facing a major injury crisis. France-based duo, Bongani Zungu and Keagan Dolly, as well as home-based stars; Dean Furman, Bradley Grobler and Sibusiso Vilakazi, are all doubtful for the Bafana game due to injuries according to reports.
Kamohelo Mokotjo, who plays for English Championship club, Brentford, has already been ruled out of the game as a result of ankle injury. Mokotjo sustained the injury in Brentford’s penultimate league clash against Norwich City which they lost 1-0. He was substituted after 30 minutes in the game.
The 27- year-old was subsequently ruled out of The Bees’ 2-0 victory over Millwall on Saturday and, following further assessments, will be sidelined for up to six weeks. Mokotjo had started and completed Bafana Bafana’s last three qualifiers including the recent back-to-back clashes with Seychelles, as well as the goalless draw with Libya in September.
Bafana Bafana head coach, Stuart Baxter will announced his squad for the clash with the Super Eagles on Monday. Bafana are currently second in Group E, with eight points from four games, and need just three more points to guarantee their qualification to next year’s showpiece in Cameroon. Nigeria are top of the standings – one point ahead, while Libya are on four points and Seychelles sit bottom with just one point.
Sports
Win 2019 AFCON, Fashanu charge Eagles
Former football star, John Fashanu, has tasked the Super Eagles to work towards the top ranking in Africa. He added that the team should also maintain their winning run up to the end of the AFCON qualifiers as well as winning the tournament slated to hold June-July 2019 in Cameroun. Fashanu while thumbing up the team for their impressive wins in their double header with Libya in October – which followed the routine 3-0 win over Seychelles in the preceding month- said it was imperative the team builds on their winning mentality to ensure they excel at the tournament. According to him, Nigeria’s absence in the last two editions of AFCON had dented the reputation of the country and only a triumphant return would help the country reclaim their bragging rights on the continent.
“It’s very important the team keep on winning their matches even though we are almost there (qualify). Gernot Rohr should ensure that the team make winning an attitude this is the only way they can make a meaningful return to the tournament after the disaster of not qualifying for the last two editions,” he stated. Fashanu cited the constant rise in the FIFA rankings as an attestation that the team was back among the leading force on the continent and said the Eagles should not hold back and make sure that they get to the top of the African rating.
The 1989 English FA Cup winner with Wimbledon added: “We should also aspire to be among the top ten in the world and this is possible as we once ranked the fifth best team in the world in the mid 90’s. On November 17 top-of-the-table clash with South Africa, Fashanu said he had the trust in the players called up for the match would deliver despite that fact that team’s skipper Mikel Obi would missing once again in the match which would take place at the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.
“Again, Mikel will not be in the team which could be a key factor in the match because we have to control the midfield to check the Bafana Bafana and the skipper’s experience is vast such that he knows how to run things from the midfield. “However, we have a very strong team that should be able to beat the South Africans right in front of their fans. I expect a very tough match as the South Africans would want to prove that their win in Nigeria is not a fluke but we look better and should beat them.”
Trending
-
News6 hours ago
Failed agreement: ASUU begins indefinite strike
-
News6 hours ago
Okorocha withdraws officials from Deputy Gov’s office
-
News6 hours ago
Minimum wage: Labour shuns parley with FG over strike
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Amaechi rescues kidnapped victim in Rivers
-
News7 hours ago
Defeating Buhari won’t be easy in 2019, says Egwu
-
Metro and Crime9 hours ago
IDPs attack Action Aid officials
-
Metro and Crime8 hours ago
Ilobu hosts Aregbesola, others at community’s anniversary
-
Metro and Crime6 hours ago
Alkali: Police parade 19 suspects