Nigerian Breweries promotes talent through poetry festival
Nigerian Breweries Plc has demonstrated its strong commitment to the promotion of intellectual talent through the sponsorship of the Lagos International Poetry Festival, which attracts poets from across the world.
The five-day festival, the fourth in the series, with the theme “Wide Awake”, began on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at Freedom Park, Lagos.
Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel said that, in line with the company’s philosophy of “Winning with Nigeria”, it recognised that the arts play an important role in the strengthening of the cultural values of the society.
Borrut Bel stated that the sponsorship of the Lagos International Poetry Festival remains a significant part of a broad spectrum of NB Plc’s initiatives, which cover areas such as health, water, education, talent development and youth empowerment.
He noted that poetry is a tool for the reengineering of society towards the objective of achieving progress, explaining that it does not only interpret society or serve as its mirror; it also helps the people to imagine better ways of living together.
“With the sponsorship of this festival since its inception in 2015, we believe we can help to contribute to the breeding of young, emerging talent, engender conversations on critical issues and create a shared performance space for poets across the country and the world,” he said.
This year’s theme examines the rousing wave of discontenting voices that tip political and social power structures from the global North to the South and reinvigorate conversations on accountability, transparency and social justice.
On his part, the Founder/Director, Lagos International Poetry Festival, Mr. Efe Paul Azino commended Nigerian Breweries for the enormous resources put together to make the festival a success, like it did in the past editions.
He stated that in the past four years, the Lagos International Poetry Festival has had 24 workshops and over 250 guests that have amazed the audiences through poetry.
Azino explained that part of this year’s edition is to remember tradition and bring the old and young poets together to express their voices on contemporary issues.
During the opening ceremony, LeboMashile, the edition’s Poet-in-Residence from South Africa, thrilled the audience with performances that portray Africa’s social and ethical values.
Of Fractals and Embryos: Arikpo, O’nali explore human evolution
Human evolution and our ever evolving society take centre stage as a joint exhibition of about 30 paintings and mixed media by two contemporary Nigeria artists, Promise O’nali and Godwin Arikpo opened on Saturday, at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Entitled, Of Fractals and Embryos, the show which will run till Saturday, November 17, 2018, is hosted by Alexis Galleries. It deals with human evolution and our ever evolving society.
“This is the first time the works of these selling artists will be on view in our gallery and we happy to show their recent works. The exhibition features about 30 paintings and mixed media masterfully created,” says Mrs. Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis.
Humans have always been surrounded with events and people that teach them certain ideals about life. These experiences form the nucleus of each individual’s circle of consciousness. Each individual’s way of life is highly dependent on his level of consciousness and in hindsight; we are all surrounded in a consciousness bubble. Of Fractals and Embryos is a commingling of two artists and their different philosophies of the evolution of consciousness.
“We are all a part of one single unfurling fractal reality and connected to each other. Everything in the universe is connected as part of this great expanding fractal cosmic entity. Each life form is a variant of fractal dynamics.”
The study of Fractal geometry allows bounded curves of infinite length, and closed surfaces with infinite area. It even allows curves with positive volume, and arbitrarily large groups of shapes with exactly the same boundary. This is exactly how our lungs manage to maximize their surface area.
Physiologists discovered an empirical understanding of how much blood flows through our circulatory system, and how this relates to the physical size of the vessels that carry it. The kidneys, the liver, the pancreas are all organs created along self-similar fractal rules. So too is the most extraordinary of all; the human brain which is, without conviction, a very fractal piece of art! It has a fascinatingly fractal structure. You only have to look at it to see that.
For Godwin Arikpo, Fractals permeates lives and the whole system of the universe is essentially governed by flow dynamics. “With each of us being a part of one inconceivably large unfurling fractal entity that constitutes everything, our purpose becomes evidently to participate consciously and continue the journey of evolution and entropy by expressing creativity that keeps the whole thing expanding rather than descending into a flat field of sameness; all contributing as part of this one unfurling, fractal whole. Embryos are metaphors for evolution, change, growth, advancement, formation,” notes Arikpo.
Also, for O’nali, the paintings of circles and embryos are metaphors for consciousness, evolution. These works are mostly of figures in profile, embedded in circles, laden with embryonic swirls which represent the consciousness bubble of each individual, family, community, nation, etc. “We always find ourselves in these bubbles we have created and it influences the way we interact with other people and handle sensitive situations. For me, embryos represent our states of consciousness, it grows everyday, but its growth rate depends heavily on what and how we feed it,” notes O’nali.
…Of Fractals and Embryos encapsulates the idea of embryos as an artistic exploration of the evolution of collective consciousness and how it enhances human development. Our circulatory system, our lungs, our brains are like trees. They are fractal structures. Most natural bodies – and that includes us human beings – are composed of many different types of fractals woven into each other, each with parts which have different fractal dimensions. How our minds work is highly dependent on what we feed it with, if we only think and consume ideas that move us to the next level of human development, then our immediate environment will be a lot more conducive and inviting both for human interaction and economic growth.
O’nali studied Art at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) where he nurtured his love for mixed media. He used to love knowing how stuff works, always eager to disassemble electronics piece by piece just to know how they were put together. But above all, he loved drawing; it gave him a sense of purpose.
He was born in Rivers State, Nigeria, and he is inspired by life, evolution, science, and finding uncanny unconventional ways of telling his own version of the ‘humanity’ story.
Arikpo has revealed himself in a full set of life stages from his earliest days as a creative being with a high cultural aspiration, displaying an extraordinary combination of courage, talent and adventure. His highly perceptible mixed- media art is a metrical synthesis of Drawing, painting, graphics, mixture, assemblage, and sculpture composed to mutually create new veracity with a more easy-to-read, figurative arrangement.
Arikpo’s extensive patois and innovative use of alternate materials and tactic surpasses routine technique, crafting a vigorous pictorial phrase that is not only multi-dimensional but also multi-sensual.
In eight years, Alexis Galleries have engaged in the presentation and dissemination of contemporary art in the media of painting, drawing, mixed media and sculpture. We have established ourselves rapidly as one of the best galleries in Nigeria, a meeting place for artists, collectors and enthusiasts of art.
“We have supported artists to organise and showcase their works and talents through numerous exhibitions, as we desire to take the Nigerian artists to greater heights in strengthening the ever vibrant Nigerian Art Circle. With this outing, we have expanded our scope to include collaboration with NGOs, organising residence programmes, workshops, as well as annual exhibitions.
“This exhibition wouldn’t have been possible without our sponsors: Pepsi, Delta Airline, Amarula, Nederburg, Cobranet Internet Service Provider, Cool FM, Wazobia FM/TV, Chocolate Royal, The Avenue Suites, Art Café and The Homestores Limited, who have been very supportive,” Mrs. Chidiac-Mastrogiannis said.
Uyo International Theatre and Film Festival set to hold
With “New Talent, New Technology in Theatre and Film Practice” as its theme, the stage is set for the maiden edition of Uyo International Theatre and Film Festival, Nigeria’s first ever theatre and film festival, scheduled to hold from November 8 to 10, 2018, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, South-South Nigeria.
The objective of the festival, the organisers stated, is to serve as a premier platform for increasing development in indigenous performing and media arts in Akwa Ibom State thereby impacting positively on the economy of the State as well as promoting Akwa Ibom State Tourism and Hospitality to the world.
It is equally aimed at celebrating the prevalent symbiosis and influences of multi-faceted African theatre and the phenomenal Nollywood, while also serving as a major hub for the creative industry in Akwa Ibom State in particular and Nigeria in general, UTAFF.
The three-day event which will feature training, workshop, panel discussion, film screening, theatre performances and awards, holds at four different venues in Uyo: Silverbird Cinema, University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State Council for Arts & Culture and Akwa Ibom State University.
Filmmaker Emem Isong will be celebrated at this maiden edition of the festival with her film ‘Ayamma’ headlining the opening screening of the festival. A command performance of ‘Kasala’ – a theatrical piece directed by Victor Thompson will also open the theatre performances.
“Governor of Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Deacon Udom Emmanuel, is expected to flag off the festival. He would be supported by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Charles Udoh.
Dr Donpedro Agbonifo-Obaseki, will give the keynote while Fidelis Duker, Ekpenyong Bassey-Inyang aka Keppy, Adedayo Thomas, DG NFVCB, Hussein Shuaibu, Emem Isong, Israel Eboh, NANTAP National President, Moses Eskor, Dr Ofonime Inyang are expected to speak at the festival.
Uyo International Theatre and Film Festival (UTAFF) is founded by Victor Thompson, who is the Festival Director and Charles Ukpong who functions as the Festival Manager/Curator.
UTAFF is endorsed by NFVCB, Akwa Ibom State Hotel and Tourism Board, National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) and Guild of Nigerian Dancers (GOND).
MWANGA: An experience of the senses
On Sunday, the 11th of November 2018, the panoramic hall of The Civic Center Lagos will play host to the creme de la creme of the society and esteemed personalities as they gather for the hugely anticipated official grand unveiling of Mwanga Africa – Home of bespoke scented candles and diffusers.
Following its launch earlier in October, the bespoke candles and Diffusers has seen an unprecedented but unsurprising embrace by society’s lovers of endearing sweet smells embedded in the products.
At the event which is strategically fixed for a Sunday to give guests a restful and serene ambience, the pop-up store will open its doors to scents lovers in Nigeria and Africa at large.
Speaking on the launch, Founder/CEO, Mwanga Africa, Omoyeni Disu explained that guests are in for a memorable experience of a lifetime. In her words she said,
“I am launching an experience, a different kind of happy, my candles bear messages of love, light and happiness and its available in various flavors – Strawberry Shortcake, Hazelnut Coffee, Sparkling Pomelo, Watermelon, Coconut Lime Verbana, Mango & Tangerine mention a few.”
