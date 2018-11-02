News
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
…signs swap agreement with BP
…denies $3.5bn under recovery fund
The Nigerian National Petroleum corporation (NNPC) yesterday said that the current pump price of N145 of Premium Motor Spirit or Petrol was unrealistic. It said that no marketer would want to import fuel and sell at that cost. That was as the Senate gave the Corporation a two-week ultimatum to furnish it with all the documents pertaining to how it has utilized the $1.05 billion (or N383.2 billion) National Fuel Support Fund it set aside since October 2017 to date. The Senate gave the ul-imatum in Abuja, at an investigative hearing on the $3.5 billion Subsidy Under-recovery Fund, allegedly created by the NNPC and solely managed by its Group Managing Director and the Executive Director, Finance.
The apex legislative chamber had, on October 16, 2018, set up a 15-member ad-hoc Committee to carry out the investigation, following a point of order raised by the Senate minority leader, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, alleging that the Corporation created a fund to finance fuel subsidy without appropriation by the National Assembly.
However, responding to questions from the members of the ad-hoc Committee, the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Mr. Maikanti Baru, said that there was no such fund, but admitted that what the Corporation set aside was $1.05 billion to augment the differential between the landing cost of imported fuel and the pump price of N145 per litre. He told the Panel that the landing cost of petroleum product was N185 per litre, which left a gap of N40 differential; pointing out that the gap was being filled with the $1.05 billion Support Fund. Baru also said that the current pump price of N145 per litre of fuel was unrealistic, and that as long as the Federal Government continued to peg the price of petrol at this rate, the NNPC would remain the sole importer of the product because the independent marketers would not import and sell at a loss. The GMD further observed that the pump price of N145 was the lowest in the whole of West Africa, lamenting that it was the main reason smuggling was thriving well in the country.
“The N145 per litre pump price of PMS in Nigeria is the lowest when compared to N400 it is sold in Cameroon, N350 in Ghana, N330 in Benin Republic etc. “As long as the product is sold at the lowest price in Nigeria, so shall it be attractive for smugglers to trade on across the borders”, he complained. He said: “Based on available parameters from landing to transportation costs, the pump price of PMS is supposed to be N185 per litre as against the official price of N145 per litre, indicating shortage of N40 per litre. “Since subsidy is not appropriated and pump price not adjusted upwardly, NNPC had no other reason than to, in line with its establishment Act, section 7 sub section 4(b), defray its costs from its revenues”. He explained further that the $1.05billion costs augmentation fund was set up in October 2017, when Independent Marketers pulled out of the supply chain of importation of PMS into the country as a result of increase in landing cost without corresponding increase in pump price.
He stated that the issue of subsidy or pump price increase could best be addressed by the National Assembly and not the NNPC, failure of which, he said, would make smuggling of petroleum products across Nigerian borders, lucrative business for those in the business. He, however, told the lawmakers that he did not know the daily consumption of the product in Nigeria presently, but disclosed that the consumption rate as at 2016 was 49 million litres per day and 53 million litres per day in 2017. According to him, the NNPC presently has 1.9 billion litres of PMS in stock, which could last the country for 39 days in case of any breakdown in the supply chain.
Baru’ s appearance before the committee was sequel to a resolution taken by the Senate on October 16 for probe into alleged warehousing of $3.5billion by NNPC for fuel subsidy through a motion moved by the Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South). Apart from Baru, officials of government from the Ministry of Finance, Office of Auditor-General of the Federation etc, also appeared before the committee. In his submission, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mahmoud Isa-Dutse, said that the Ministry did not know anything about the alleged $3.5 billion subsidy, stressing that the Ministry did not keep subsidy account.
“Ministry of Finance does not handle subsidy account. So, we don’t have any information on the said $3.5 billion. The NNPC imports and sells fuel; so, it is not under the purview of what we do”, he said. The Committee, chaired by the Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan ( APC Yobe North) , had, however, adjourned its sitting to Tuesday, November 6, 2018.
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
