No soldier ambushed, attacked in Benue, says Army

Nigerian Army Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major-General Adeyemi Yekini, yesterday dismissed reports that some OPWS troops, including one Captain Sani, were ambushed and attacked in Benue State. General Yekini in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, described the report as ‘fake’ and urged the general public to disregard the report as the author’s reference to a DHQ statement meant that he must have quoted the source of the news item out of context.

“HQ OPWS wishes to state in categorical terms that no OPWS personnel were involved in any ambush incident in the recent past as reported.” He noted that Capt Sani was injured during an encounter with armed militia men at Barkin Kota in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in July 2018, adding that the incident was given wide publicity at the time. It was therefore mischievous for the writer of the fake report to now link his injury to any current operation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, HQ OPWS wishes to once again state that none of its personnel was ambushed in any part of Benue, Nasarawa or Taraba states in the past several months.”

