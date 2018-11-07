No soldier ambushed, attacked in Benue, says Army

The Nigerian Army Commander of the Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), Major General Adeyemi Yekini, has brushed aside reports that some OPWS troops including Captain Sani were ambushed and attacked in Benue State.

General Yekini in a statement made available to newsmen in Makurdi, described the report as “fake” and urged the general public to disregard the report as the reporter’s reference to a DHQ statement means he must have quoted out of context as source of the news item.

“HQ OPWS wishes to state in categorical terms that no OPWS personnel is involved in any ambush incident in the recent past as reported.”

He noted that Capt Sani was injured during an encounter with armed militia men at Barkin Kota in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State in July 2018, adding that the incident was given wide publicity at the time. It is therefore mischievous for the writer of the fake report to now link his injury to any current operation”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, HQ OPWS wishes to once again state that none of its personnel was ambushed in any part of Benue, Nasarawa or Taraba States in the past several months.”

He stated that OPWS has substantially achieved its mandate of putting to an end the incessant killings by armed groups in the 3 states which constitute its Joint Operation Area (10A).

“The force is now focussed on destroying the remnants of armed militia camps that might still be in any part of Benue. Nasarawa and Taraba States, and is working for the return of more lDPs back to their ancestral homes in the three states.

