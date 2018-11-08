NOC rolls out red carpet for Abuja investiture night

The Nigeria Olympic Committee will roll out the red carpets today for its investiture ceremony on deserving Nigerians at the Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Abuja starting from 7pm.

The second leg of the investiture which comes after the Lagos leg held at the Palace of Oba Elegushi two weeks ago will see six eminent Nigerians honoured.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Her Excellency Zainab Bagudu(wife of Kebbi State Governor), former NFA Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima, Gbong Gwom Jos, Major General Adamu Dyeri(rtd), Da Jacob Gyang Buba and Alhaji Bashari Mohammed Gumel will become the cynosure of all eyes when President of NOC, Engr Habu Gumel welcomes them into the Olympic family.

”These eminent Nigerians together with those honoured earlier in Lagos will become the torchbearers for NOC and Nigerian sports in general,” secretary of the NOC, Tunde Popoola said.

“We’ve monitored their philanthropy and passion for sports and have therefore decided to bring them to the fore to move Nigerian sports to the next level.”

Chairman of the Investiture Committee, Prince Henry Amike, said that security has been beefed up at the venue.

