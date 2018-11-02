Nothing Islamic about Shi’ite protesters –IGP

…sets up committee to destroy 10, 000 illegal arms, 26,000 ammunition

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, came down hard on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, describing their conduct as “not Islamic”. This was as the IGP announced that 10, 000 illegal firearms, and 26,000 ammunition recovered during mop-up operations, would be destroyed before the 2019 general elections. The IGP, while urging the public to, henceforth, refer to the protesters as “El- Zakzaky group”, warned that all legitimate strategies would be adopted; to ensure threats to security were contained.

Idris, who spoke at a meeting with senior police officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, maintained that no death had been recorded from the Police’s clash with the IMN members, owing to the minimum force strategy so far adopted. “Over 400 of these (Shi’ite members) have been arrested. In fact, they should call them El-Zakzaky group. I don’t think there is anything Islamic about most of these people, nothing Islamic! “These are people that have planned to bring problem of security all over. The strategy adopted by the Police, that is the best approach. I think it is something that is commendable”, Idris said.

The police chief, who commended the disposition of his officers and personnel in dealing with the challenge, said regardless of their perceived excesses, the Shi’ites were still countrymen and women. His words: “We’ve not had any loss of life within the Police. I think that what we do is that, where you have a lot of violent response, we use smoke.

I think that’s the maximum we use. And I think, so far, most of them that constituted themselves a security threat to the general wellbeing of the country, were arrested. “And, I think the response of the police has to be measured; very important. Like I said, these are also Nigerians. We have to employ every method to make sure we bring their threats under the barest minimum. And, I think that we have done that. “And, like I said, for the past two or three days, they are taking them to court. It is not something the police can handle alone…” It would be recalled that clashes between soldiers and IMN’s members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had resulted in the death of many of the protesters, even as some troops sustained varying degrees of injuries.Meanwhile, a committee set up to recover illegally-acquired firearms across the country, is set to destroy a total of 10, 000 of the items. Also, 26, 000 ammunition and other prohibited weapons moped-up during the operations, would be destroyed.

The IGP, who made the disclosure, said: “I have set up a committee headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, comprising the United Nations organs, ECOWAS and the Presidential Committee in the Prohibition of Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) and other critical stakeholders for the destruction before the 2019 elections of about 10, 000 illegal arms and prohibited weapons and above 26, 000 illegal ammunition recovered in the mop up operations of illegal firearms and prohibited weapons currently ongoing throughout the country”.

Idris also said that the Force had ensured that political parties held their primaries under an atmosphere of peace. He, has, therefore, charged officers and policemen to ensure that the feat was repeated during the 2019 general elections. Highlight of the conference, was the decoration of three newly promoted DIGs, and three Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) of Police.

