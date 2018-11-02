News
Nothing Islamic about Shi’ite protesters –IGP
…sets up committee to destroy 10, 000 illegal arms, 26,000 ammunition
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, yesterday, came down hard on members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, describing their conduct as “not Islamic”. This was as the IGP announced that 10, 000 illegal firearms, and 26,000 ammunition recovered during mop-up operations, would be destroyed before the 2019 general elections. The IGP, while urging the public to, henceforth, refer to the protesters as “El- Zakzaky group”, warned that all legitimate strategies would be adopted; to ensure threats to security were contained.
Idris, who spoke at a meeting with senior police officers at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, maintained that no death had been recorded from the Police’s clash with the IMN members, owing to the minimum force strategy so far adopted. “Over 400 of these (Shi’ite members) have been arrested. In fact, they should call them El-Zakzaky group. I don’t think there is anything Islamic about most of these people, nothing Islamic! “These are people that have planned to bring problem of security all over. The strategy adopted by the Police, that is the best approach. I think it is something that is commendable”, Idris said.
The police chief, who commended the disposition of his officers and personnel in dealing with the challenge, said regardless of their perceived excesses, the Shi’ites were still countrymen and women. His words: “We’ve not had any loss of life within the Police. I think that what we do is that, where you have a lot of violent response, we use smoke.
I think that’s the maximum we use. And I think, so far, most of them that constituted themselves a security threat to the general wellbeing of the country, were arrested. “And, I think the response of the police has to be measured; very important. Like I said, these are also Nigerians. We have to employ every method to make sure we bring their threats under the barest minimum. And, I think that we have done that. “And, like I said, for the past two or three days, they are taking them to court. It is not something the police can handle alone…” It would be recalled that clashes between soldiers and IMN’s members in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), had resulted in the death of many of the protesters, even as some troops sustained varying degrees of injuries.Meanwhile, a committee set up to recover illegally-acquired firearms across the country, is set to destroy a total of 10, 000 of the items. Also, 26, 000 ammunition and other prohibited weapons moped-up during the operations, would be destroyed.
The IGP, who made the disclosure, said: “I have set up a committee headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, comprising the United Nations organs, ECOWAS and the Presidential Committee in the Prohibition of Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM) and other critical stakeholders for the destruction before the 2019 elections of about 10, 000 illegal arms and prohibited weapons and above 26, 000 illegal ammunition recovered in the mop up operations of illegal firearms and prohibited weapons currently ongoing throughout the country”.
Idris also said that the Force had ensured that political parties held their primaries under an atmosphere of peace. He, has, therefore, charged officers and policemen to ensure that the feat was repeated during the 2019 general elections. Highlight of the conference, was the decoration of three newly promoted DIGs, and three Assistant Inspectors-General (AIGs) of Police.
National news
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
News
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
News
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
Politics18 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News19 hours ago
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos