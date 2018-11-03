NPFL December resumption date uncertain

It was good news for the clubs and players playing in the Nigeria Professional Football League when the League Management Company proposed December 1 and 2 for the commencement of the 2018/2019 league season,however, the league might not start as scheduled. According to the proposed schedule, Group A will start on December 1 while B is expected to commence on December 2.

The major problem that will affect the league would be the the Nigeria National League,which will produce the four clubs that will gain promotion to the NPFL. As at the time of going to the press, there are still some matches to end the NNL season; the most important game being the cracker between Insurance of Benin and Shooting Stars of Ibadan. According to the initial arrangements by the organisers of the league at the start of the season, it was reported that the top two teams in each group would engage in a Super 8 from where the top four will join the other 20 teams in the NPFL.

The question is how will the season come to a conclusion and the Super 8 also concluded to allow the teams to prepare for the new season.According to some officials of top clubs in the NNL who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity, it will be difficult for them to end the season,go for the Super 8 and still start the league immediately. “We might not finish the season until middle of November, so when do we start the Super 8?” The administrator asked.

“Unless there is not going to be Super 8, but I don’t think they will cancel it because that was the initial arrangements from the start of the season. “Even if the season ends in November and we finish the Super 8 same month, it will be difficult for the clubs to get ready for the new season and compete well with the other NPFL teams that have been on break for months.”

