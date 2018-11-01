NSE closes Oct bearish with N256bn loss

Again, the organised labour is at the verge of calling out workers for another strike, but experience of the past reveals that those they agitate for end up being double victims of such industrial actions. Sunday Ojeme writes

Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the November 6 expectation for a nationwide strike to be declared by organised labour is as certain as it has been stated. As a precursor to what is to be expected, major processions were held in major cities across the country last Tuesday as a way of sensitising Nigerians about the pending strike.

In an attempt to make employers of labour, especially the government, listen and yield to their requests, labour leaders often resort to strike the moment all avenues of negotiations suddenly break down. This has been the case in Nigeria even though in most cases the government always has its way at the end of the day by caving in insignificantly.

From events in the last two months since labour promised another strike over Federal Government’s failure to agree on a new minimum wage of N30,000, the usual excitement with which Nigerians used to receive such information in the past appeared to have waned.

Campaign for a few

The reason for this, according to observers, is simple. Labour’s battle is only for a few, just civil servants that actually represent an infinitesimal figure of the Nigerian workforce. Even though it is likely to extend it to the private sector after succeeding with government, there is certainly a limit to which it can go as the fortunes of the investment is ultimately dependent on the country’s economy.

With most private sector operators struggling to survive under an equally belligerent economy, it would be out of place for labour to force a uniform minimum wage on them, and to do otherwise by becoming selective would end up defeating the purpose.

In the current dispensation, it is certain that if the Federal Government and the state governors actually cut down on their overheads and other unnecessary expenses, they can comfortably pay the targeted figure. Their refusal to pay only points to the fact that not much can be done to them by labour or whoever.

Changing tactics

This is the more reason labour and members of civil society organisastions should begin to change tactics as regards the steps to get employers or whoever to do their bidding. Apart from the fact that there are fifth columnists and other form of traitors who feed fat from the government within their leadership, embarking on strike is no longer fashionable as, most times, it is observed that the poor that labour fights for eventually becomes the victims of double tragedy.

For instance, the major message pushed out by labour during the ‘mourning day’ procession last Tuesday was for everyone to be prepared by stocking their homes with enough food stuff and all other necessities.

Stockpiling food

As the leadership of the various unions comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), United Labour Congress (ULC) and their affiliate bodies feel at ease giving the directive, it, however, becomes ironic considering the fact that most Nigerians, especially the downtrodden that they are helping to push their case, do not have enough resources to pile food in their houses for an indefinite strike.

To stretch the matter further, in a country where electricity is as good as not functional and for the fact that electricity workers and those in oil sector will be joining the strike, even those with enough money to stockpile food might end up having a smelling home from rotting food items.

Amid this ‘self-inflicted’ crisis, those in power at federal and state levels would still be enjoying in the comfort of their homes and possibly fly their wards outside the country while hospitals are closed to the poor here.

Need for social welfare

While it is very necessary for labour to make a statement in order to get government to do what it should do, it is also very expedient for the unions to become very proactive and look for other ways to make employers responsive to workers.

As a matter of fact, this is where the issue of social welfare is paramount. Instead of waiting for another five years to demand a salary raise, labour should henceforth begin to agitate for social welfare for all Nigerians.

The agitation for a new minimum wage today only stems from the fact that the little income earned is always not enough to do the necessary things, including access to healthcare and even primary education.

Strategically, it can also begin to align itself to politics by campaigning from day one and reminding workers of the need for the government to get certain things done to get their support, although it is now very easy for leaders to renege on their promises.

Optimism

This brings to the fore the sincerity behind the position of three state governors, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta, that promised to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 even when the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, is insisting that governors can only pay N25,000.

In the case of Bayelsa, the state government agreed to pay the N30,000 minimum wage as demanded by the organised labour.

The acting Head of Service, Luca Wellington Obiri, who addressed labour on behalf of the governor, said that Bayelsa State government was in support of their quest for improved minimum wage.

Obiri said: “His excellency directed me to announce to you that the N30,000 minimum wage that has been agreed will be implemented by the state government and in anticipation of that, he has directed that the office of head of service and that of finance committee to start working out the modalities for the implementation of that N30,000 minimum wage.

“This state has always implemented the federal approved salary and allowances and we will continue to do that.

On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, through his Chief of Staff, Chief Tam Brisibe, said, prior to the agitation, his administration had been worker-friendly through prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements.

He said: “Delta state cannot be found wanting in workers’ welfare. The state will pay whatever that is agreed as minimum wage. If it is N1 million, we will pay, if it is one kobo, we will also pay. Out of the 36 states in Nigeria, Delta will not be found wanting on the issue of workers’ salary.”

In all of this, Edo state is among the three or four states that currently pays over N20,000 as minimum wage.

The Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, assured workers in the state that his administration would be the first to implement the resolution reached at the emergency meeting between the Federal Government and state governors over the new minimum wage for workers in the country.

The governor said his administration was already paying N25,000 while other states were paying N18,000.

“We believe in labour and our government is labour-friendly, that is why we have maintained a harmonious relationship with labour in the state and have not had a single strike in two years.”

Last line

Whether the pronouncement are mere political statements or not, the fact that a state like Edo could raise the N18,000 minimum wage to N25,000 on its own without being prodded shows that more states can do same instead of waiting to be embarrassed by workers.

