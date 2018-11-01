Business
NSE closes Oct bearish with N256bn loss
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday finished the last trading day of October in the negative, as market capitalisation shed N256 billion following sell pressure.
Consequently, the market capitalisation dropped to N11.852 trillion from N12.108 trillion, accounting for a decline of N256 billion or 2,11 per cent.
Also, the All-Share Index lost 701.61 points or 2.11 per cent to close at 32,466.27, against 33,167.88 recorded the previous day due to huge losses by some blue chips.
Market watchers had predicted that activities in the market this week would be trailed by mixed performances due to month-end activities of fund managers and profit taking by market speculators.
They believe fund managers would engage in profit taking for account rebalancing ahead of October.
Airline Services Plc, International Breweries Plc and Regency Alliance Insurance Plc led the gainers’ chart, dropping by N10 per cent each to close at N6.60, N33.55 and 22 kobo per share respectively. Linkage Assurance Plc followed with 9.52 per cent to close at 69 kobo per share. Jaiz Bank Plc trailed with a gain of 8.70 per cent to close at 50 kobo per share.
On the flip side, Stanbic IBTC Plc and Union Dicon Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 10 per cent each to close at N47.25 and 27 kobo per share respectively. Dangote Flour Plc followed with a loss of 9.77 per cent to close at N6.00 per share while GSK Plc dropped by 9.76 per cent to close at N11.10 per share.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 212 million shares in 3,211 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
Banking sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 70.7 million shares exchanged by investors in 498 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc.
Premium sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc trailed with a turnover of 48million shares in 834 deals.
The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 15, while decliners closed at 30.
Agric
Floods: Need for Nigeria farmers to embrace insurance
Statistically, it is estimated that Nigeria’s agricultural sector losses about N20 billion annually due to failure of insurance companies to create products to cover small farmers. However, the resurgent flood destroying many farmlands has added to the renewed calls for insuring this sector. Taiwo Hassan reports.
At the 2018 national insurance brokers’ conference and exhibition in Lagos recently, stakeholders in Nigeria’s agric sector admitted that absence of insurance cover for smallholder farmers is part of the reason why livestock agriculture is not growing in Nigeria.
Particularly, they are of the opinion that many farmers operating in the Nigerian agricultural sector are not keen or even belief in getting insurance covers for their farms.
Insensibility to insurance policy in the country’s agriculture have resulted to severe loss in agric produce running into an estimated N20 billion annually.
Stakeholders’ views
Speaking on the theme, ‘Insurance industry: survive, thrive,’ Dr. Kolade Adebayo, Executive Director, Zynosism Nigeria Limited, said that the insurance sector should create products that capture small farmers.
Adebayo stated: “The absence of insurance products for small farmers is costing the agricultural sector over N20 billion annually. We need insurance products that will aggregate small farmers cooperatively and provide cover for them. As such, insurance companies need to deal with poultry associations, rice farmers association and so on so that agricultural produce can be enhanced.
“Risk is an integral element of the farming industry, but the challenge we are having is that we don’t have the insurance partnership to cover most of our risks. The association of livestock farmers usually organize annual agric forums where we come together to discuss issues. For years we have always invited stakeholders from other sectors to rob minds together on ways of moving agric business forward. For over 10 years that we have been having this forum, while we have had many representatives from other sectors, we only see one person from the whole of the insurance industry. This is not good for the insurance sector.”
Also speaking, Biodun Oladapo, Chairman, Small and Medium scale Enterprises Trade Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI, said that the livestock business is still stunted in Nigeria because over the years, there has not been insurance support to give it a boost.
Oladapo said, “We have seen little growth in livestock business in the country because we have not had adequate insurance support. Any farmer that has any insurance cover today got it because they wanted bank loans. Unfortunately, no bank in Nigeria will give any farmer loan without insurance cover.
“For the farmers that have insurance, when cows enter a rice farm and eat up the rice, the insurance companies will tell you that ‘cow eating rice’ was not covered. At the end of the day, no claim will be paid and the farmer is abandoned to his fate. Such incidents have contributed in impoverishing many farmers and the experience is causing apathy between us and insurers. So there is need for the insurance sector to introduce products that will cover all our risks.”
Responding to the concerns raised, President of the Nigerian Insurers Association, NIA, Tope Smart, said that the insurance industry need to partner with the agricultural sector going forward as part of measures to survive and thrive.
Smart stated: “The insurance sector is under threat of survival, as such, it should re-strategize and innovate to continue to exist.”
Nigeria’s insurance sector
The main concept of insurance is that of spreading risks. Insurance facilitates investment by reducing the amount of capital that businesses and individuals need to keep at hand to protect themselves from uncertain events.
Particularly, insurance is a barometer of economic activity in a country and thus, protects the success of emerging economies.
Insurance in Nigeria can be traced back to the 20th century when Nigeria’s economy was solely dependent on agriculture. Then, there was a need for merchants to transport their cash crops to Europe and also reducing the risk of such transportation. This majorly contributed to the dominance of marine insurance in Nigeria at that time.
Despite its importance for economic development, the gross premium collected by insurance companies in Nigeria is about $2 billion compared to the $4.8 billion collected in South Africa.
In the United Kingdom, the insurance industry contributes about 20 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. In South Africa, the insurance industry contributes 17 per cent of the total GDP and in Kenya, the insurance industry contributes 3.4 per cent of its nation’s GDP. However, despite the astronomical growth of the Insurance companies from just one agency in 1918 – Royal Exchange Assurance Agency to the present number of 56 insurance companies as stated on National Insurance Commission (“NAICOM’s”) website, the Nigerian Insurance industry contributes a meagre 0.7 per cent of the total GDP of Nigeria. Consequently, it will be right to say that the performance of Nigerian insurance industry is sub-optimal.
Flood adversity
In fact, the adverse effects of flood on many farms across the country have reiterated the need for Nigerian farmers to get insurance cover to protect the risk in agriculture in order to survive the severe damages to their farmlands amid the consistent rainfalls.
Recently, it was reported that the N50 billion Sunti Golden Sugar Estate built by giant food and agro-allied company, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc in Mokwa, Niger State, commissioned early this year by President Muhammadu Buhari was ravaged by massive flood, resulting in the suspension of the sugar crushing exercise originally billed to commence production last month-October.
In fact, the massive flood threatening the coming on-stream of the FMN multi-billion sugar project is expected to impede the realization of the proposed one million tonnes of sugarcane production projection.
In addition, other tales of woes in terms of flooding experiences have trailed the state of Nigeria’s agriculture following several losses of farm produce, livelihood, properties and farmlands, which have caused looming famine in some states amid the inability to harvest crops for consumption.
Hence, the need for Nigeria’s farmers to get insurance cover for their produce has become more compelling than ever.
Last line
As agric stakeholders continue to clamour for insurance cover for farm investments, there is also a need for insurance companies to become more innovative by churning out attractive products that endear them to farmers.
Business
Minimum wage, impending strike, realities
Again, the organised labour is at the verge of calling out workers for another strike, but experience of the past reveals that those they agitate for end up being double victims of such industrial actions. Sunday Ojeme writes
Barring any unforeseen circumstance, the November 6 expectation for a nationwide strike to be declared by organised labour is as certain as it has been stated. As a precursor to what is to be expected, major processions were held in major cities across the country last Tuesday as a way of sensitising Nigerians about the pending strike.
In an attempt to make employers of labour, especially the government, listen and yield to their requests, labour leaders often resort to strike the moment all avenues of negotiations suddenly break down. This has been the case in Nigeria even though in most cases the government always has its way at the end of the day by caving in insignificantly.
From events in the last two months since labour promised another strike over Federal Government’s failure to agree on a new minimum wage of N30,000, the usual excitement with which Nigerians used to receive such information in the past appeared to have waned.
Campaign for a few
The reason for this, according to observers, is simple. Labour’s battle is only for a few, just civil servants that actually represent an infinitesimal figure of the Nigerian workforce. Even though it is likely to extend it to the private sector after succeeding with government, there is certainly a limit to which it can go as the fortunes of the investment is ultimately dependent on the country’s economy.
With most private sector operators struggling to survive under an equally belligerent economy, it would be out of place for labour to force a uniform minimum wage on them, and to do otherwise by becoming selective would end up defeating the purpose.
In the current dispensation, it is certain that if the Federal Government and the state governors actually cut down on their overheads and other unnecessary expenses, they can comfortably pay the targeted figure. Their refusal to pay only points to the fact that not much can be done to them by labour or whoever.
Changing tactics
This is the more reason labour and members of civil society organisastions should begin to change tactics as regards the steps to get employers or whoever to do their bidding. Apart from the fact that there are fifth columnists and other form of traitors who feed fat from the government within their leadership, embarking on strike is no longer fashionable as, most times, it is observed that the poor that labour fights for eventually becomes the victims of double tragedy.
For instance, the major message pushed out by labour during the ‘mourning day’ procession last Tuesday was for everyone to be prepared by stocking their homes with enough food stuff and all other necessities.
Stockpiling food
As the leadership of the various unions comprising Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), United Labour Congress (ULC) and their affiliate bodies feel at ease giving the directive, it, however, becomes ironic considering the fact that most Nigerians, especially the downtrodden that they are helping to push their case, do not have enough resources to pile food in their houses for an indefinite strike.
To stretch the matter further, in a country where electricity is as good as not functional and for the fact that electricity workers and those in oil sector will be joining the strike, even those with enough money to stockpile food might end up having a smelling home from rotting food items.
Amid this ‘self-inflicted’ crisis, those in power at federal and state levels would still be enjoying in the comfort of their homes and possibly fly their wards outside the country while hospitals are closed to the poor here.
Need for social welfare
While it is very necessary for labour to make a statement in order to get government to do what it should do, it is also very expedient for the unions to become very proactive and look for other ways to make employers responsive to workers.
As a matter of fact, this is where the issue of social welfare is paramount. Instead of waiting for another five years to demand a salary raise, labour should henceforth begin to agitate for social welfare for all Nigerians.
The agitation for a new minimum wage today only stems from the fact that the little income earned is always not enough to do the necessary things, including access to healthcare and even primary education.
Strategically, it can also begin to align itself to politics by campaigning from day one and reminding workers of the need for the government to get certain things done to get their support, although it is now very easy for leaders to renege on their promises.
Optimism
This brings to the fore the sincerity behind the position of three state governors, Edo, Bayelsa and Delta, that promised to pay the new minimum wage of N30,000 even when the Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Abdulaziz Yari, is insisting that governors can only pay N25,000.
In the case of Bayelsa, the state government agreed to pay the N30,000 minimum wage as demanded by the organised labour.
The acting Head of Service, Luca Wellington Obiri, who addressed labour on behalf of the governor, said that Bayelsa State government was in support of their quest for improved minimum wage.
Obiri said: “His excellency directed me to announce to you that the N30,000 minimum wage that has been agreed will be implemented by the state government and in anticipation of that, he has directed that the office of head of service and that of finance committee to start working out the modalities for the implementation of that N30,000 minimum wage.
“This state has always implemented the federal approved salary and allowances and we will continue to do that.
On his part, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, through his Chief of Staff, Chief Tam Brisibe, said, prior to the agitation, his administration had been worker-friendly through prompt payment of salaries and other entitlements.
He said: “Delta state cannot be found wanting in workers’ welfare. The state will pay whatever that is agreed as minimum wage. If it is N1 million, we will pay, if it is one kobo, we will also pay. Out of the 36 states in Nigeria, Delta will not be found wanting on the issue of workers’ salary.”
In all of this, Edo state is among the three or four states that currently pays over N20,000 as minimum wage.
The Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, assured workers in the state that his administration would be the first to implement the resolution reached at the emergency meeting between the Federal Government and state governors over the new minimum wage for workers in the country.
The governor said his administration was already paying N25,000 while other states were paying N18,000.
“We believe in labour and our government is labour-friendly, that is why we have maintained a harmonious relationship with labour in the state and have not had a single strike in two years.”
Last line
Whether the pronouncement are mere political statements or not, the fact that a state like Edo could raise the N18,000 minimum wage to N25,000 on its own without being prodded shows that more states can do same instead of waiting to be embarrassed by workers.
Business
NCAA: 60% accidents in Africa occur on runway
Sixty per cent of fatal aircraft accidents that occur in Africa are runway-related, Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman has said.
The NCAA boss, who spoke to New Telegraph on the side-lines of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Safety Week, in Abuja, stated that the situation led to hosting Ministers of States of the African and Indian Ocean Region.
The delegates, he stated, looked at safety critical issues and established what is now known globally as the Abuja Declaration of safety targets.
He noted that as the harmattan season is approaching, which is characterised by low visibility due to dust haze, fog and mist navigational aids, runway markings, airfield lightning must be calibrated to ensure they are working optimally and safe flights on the airside.
He, however, called agencies in the industry to collaborate and imbibe the culture of sharing of information, adding that the need to improve upon and upgrade critical safety facilities is also stressed.
His words: “Very key target is runway safety. Most accidents that are fatal either on landing or take-off are caused by runway incursions, excursion or confusion.”
According to the NCAA helmsman, there were also concerns otherwise known as significant safety concerns that African region also had, saying these had to do with, “deficiencies in air navigation infrastructure effective implementation of safety oversight.”
The Managing Director, Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Captain Fola Akinkuotu represented by the General Manager, Technical Evaluation in the Agency, Mr. Bola Ahmed, emphasized that NAMA had put several measures in place for the safety of every flights in the airspace and on the ground.
He observed that between 2015 and 2016, the then management of NAMA started work on how to reduce disruption of flight operations during the period of low visibility, which was encountered between the months of November to February with the advent of harmattan.
“This period of the year is characterized by a drastic reduction in visibility sometimes to as low as between 350-450 meters,” he said. “Before the current review, weather minimal used to be 800 meters. With Instrument Landing System (ILS) operations, the minimum is 1,200 metres.”
According to the NAMA boss, this has ripple effects on the quantity and amount of revenue; they would have been able to collect, adding that there would be reduction in revenue generation with other attendant implications.
Since then, he added that NAMA management had put in place a think tank, a thinking team in place to see the possibility of not only employing artificial intelligence if possible but equally seeing the possibility of using intelligent assistant so that they can see how they could minimize the effect of weather, the effect of low visibility on their operations.
Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Saleh Dunoma, while declaring the week open, stressed that on a regular basis, runway facilities are maintained and upgrade, adding that officers in charge of these facilities were also trained to deliver safety.
Dunoma said that the agency was a stickler to international standards and operating procedures, urging all stakeholders to buy in to sustain the zero accident currently being enjoyed in the industry.
Earlier in her address of welcome, the Team Leader of the MMIA Lagos Runway Safety Team (LRST), Mrs. Ngozi Njoku, said the week was to create awareness -a very clear statement that irrespective of one’s duty and job specification, all must embrace safety culture,” as the saying goes, safety in aviation is every bodies business.”
She noted that the theme of the year’s International Safety Week, “Low Visibility Operations on the Airside, Importance and Consequences,” was to sensitize all aviation stakeholders on safety operations as the harmattan period approaches.
“We all know there has always been a beneficial partnership, sensitization and enlightenment for all aviation stakeholders in order to create safety awareness for all.”
Njoku explained that the primary role of the runway safety team was to develop an action plan for Runway Safety, advise the management as appropriate on potential runway safety issues and recommend strategies for hazard removal and mitigation of the residual risk.
