NSE records midweek loss

Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday experienced a bear run, as the overall market performance indices dropped by 0.14 per cent.

Transactions on the stock market had the previous day closed on the positive trajectory.

However, at the close of trading yesterday, the All-Share Index fell by 45 basis points or 0.14 per cent to close at 32,108.30 index points as against 32,154.03 recorded the previous day, while the market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N16 billion from N11.738 trillion the previous day to N11.722 trillion.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 450.1 million shares exchanged in 2,858 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume) with 347.2 million shares exchanged by investors in 983 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by the activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and FBNH Plc.

The banking sub- sector boosted by the activities in the shares of GTB Plc and Diamond Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 48.1 million shares in 408 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 18, while decliners closed at 17.

Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that Niger Insurance Plc topped the gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at 22 kobo per share, while NPF MFB Plc followed with 9.63 per cent to close at N1.48 per share. Fidson Healthcare Plc gained 8.89 per cent to close at N4.90 per share.

On the flip side, AIICO Insurance Plc led the losers’ chart with a drop of 9.86 per cent to close at 64 kobo per share. Wapco Plc trailed with a loss of 9.77 per cent to close at N15.70 per share, while Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc fell by 7.41 per cent to close at 25 kobo per share.

