Nwosu to Rohr: Mikel shouldn’t walk into Eagles’ line-up

Former Nigeria international, Henry Nwosu, has urged the Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr to consider his captain Mikel Obi for a bench role in the team when he finally returns to the squad.

Nwosu was speaking against the backdrop of Nigeria’s three game winning streaks in the 2019 AFCON qualifiers which has helped the team to top spot in their group with two rounds of matches left.

According to him, the team seems to have regained their confidence and the coach should stick to the players that have made the side to be getting results.

“For me, the Super Eagles are gradually returning to the shape of a strong team that Nigeria is used to be known for and this is why the coach should stick with the players that played in the matches against Libya and by extension, Seychelles which anyway are no match for us in all ramifications,” he told New Telegraph

Mikel last played for Nigeria at the World Cup in the 2-1 defeat to Argentina on June 26 in Saint Petersburg, Russia and was dropped by Rohr for the November 17 clash with South Africa despite declaring an intention to feature in the match billed for the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

However, Nwosu added that If Mikel was the weaken link in the team, he should be benched irrespective of the fact that he is the captain.

Nwosu, who was the youngest member of Nigeria’s Nations Cup winning team in 1980, added that he was not trying to undermine the quality of the Tianjin Teda of China midfielder.

“I’m not saying he (Mikel ) is not a good player; of course we all know he is good but what I’m saying is that if the system that the manager has adopted has gotten us results, then he should stick to it because we are scoring freely now and since Mikel is not part of the team that has won the last three games, he should be made to sit on the bench.”

The former New Nigeria Bank of Benin midfield maestro, pointed that he once faced the same situation while playing for the Eagles when as the captain he was benched in some matches and had to step up his game to force his way back to the starting line-up.

Nwosu, who, among other major tournaments, featured at the Seoul 1988 Olympics as well as the Maroc 88 Nations Cup, backed the Super Eagles to come out top in their crucial clash against Bafana Bafana on November 17.

He submitted: “The Eagles were not ready in the first leg and that has to do with the fact that they somehow took South Africa for granted but the stakes are high now and they are fired up for the match knowing that a good result will seal a ticket to the Nations Cup next year.”

