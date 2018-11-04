Obi was foremost voice for national savings –Aide

The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the outcome of its primaries may cost President Muhammadu Buhari votes in Imo, Ogun and Zamfara states in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.

The governors of the three states, Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) have been locked in a running battle with the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the conduct of primaries and submission of lists of the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections in their respective states. Though the governors have not publicly declared that they will work against the president during the election, there are indications that they will likely to work against the party’s interest if the crisis is not resolved their way.

The three states are APC’s stronghold with over 5.5 million registered voters. Imo State has 1.9 million registered voters, Ogun (1.9 million), while Zamfara has 1.5 million. Buhari did not win in Imo State in the 2015 presidential election, but he made appreciable impact as he polled 133,253 votes, the highest in the South-East. He, however, won in Ogun and Zamfara states, polling 308,290 and 612,202 votes, respectively.

But, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, his chances look dim in the three states given the impasse over choice of governorship candidates. Okorocha, Amosun and Yari had anointed their likely successors ahead of the party’s primaries, but the powerplay between them and the Oshiomhole-led National Working Council (NWC) saw their choices losing out in the primaries.

The Imo State governor opted for his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, but was knocked out by the senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodinma. Amosun’s preferred candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives, was edged out by Chief Dapo Abiodun.

The case of Zamfara State is peculiar as the party was barred by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from presenting candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly elections over its failure to conduct primaries within the stipulated timeframe. Despite the disqualification, the party, it was gathered, forwarded the name of Dr. Dauda Lawal as its governorship candidate instead of Governor Yari’s choice and state Commissioner for Finance, Mukhtar Shehu.

The governors have not hidden their frustrations over the inability of their preferred choices to make the list and made last minutes move to persuade President Buhari to wade into the matter, but were not successful. And with yesterday as the last day for parties to submit lists of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the electoral commission, there is the possibility that they may dump the party or remain but show indifference to the President’s re-election bid.

An indication to this emerged on Thursday, when Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, claimed that that the party under Oshiomhole has lost five million voters. The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said that the leadership of the APC under Oshiomhole has fuelled and protests across the country, resulting to loss of voters ahead of the 2019 general elections. Amosun, on his part, vowed that Oshiomhole’s plot to foist gangsters on the state and hand over the patrimony of Ogun State to a rapacious and expansionist South-West gang would be firmly resisted.

The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for information, Dayo Oduneye, in reaction to Oshiomhole’s claim that he would not sell his conscience, is said to be pondering his next political move. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the governor held series of meetings between Thursday and yesterday with his supporters, who are insisting that he should jettison APC for another platform despite being handed a senatorial ticket. Okorocha, who also has APC’s senatorial ticket is equally said to be mulling dumping the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with his supporters though he has denied that.

The outbursts and threat by the governors, notwithstanding, the APC national leadership maintained that there was no going back on the list of candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly election that was processed by the National Working Committee (NWC) according to INEC’s guidelines.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this in a statement on Thursday, clarifying the conflicting interpretations that greeted the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the contentions among party members in Rivers State chapter. The statement titled “Re: Supreme Court Ruling on Rivers APC” said the Supreme Court’s verdict had nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state and the candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole remained inviolate.

It was however silent on the gubernatorial candidature in Zamfara and Imo states. But as the APC’s leadership prepares for the worse should the governors announce their exit from the party, a chieftain of the Buhari Support Group, Osita Okechukwu, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said whatever they will come up with, will have no impact on the President’s chance in the election. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), said those who are going to vote for Buhari will do so on the basis of his performance and not on the directive of the governors.

He said: “President Buhari should be commended for not interfering in the process of the party’s primaries. That shows that he is a true democrat. Though some people were aggrieved over the outcome, I will tell you that nobody is leaving the party.

“In Ogun State for example, Governor Amosun and his people are not fighting the President, but the process the led to the emergence of the party’s candidate, so Okorocha was wrong to say that the party has lost five million votes. “I can assure you that Nigerians appreciate what the President has done in the area of infrastructure across the country, and a majority of those who are going to vote during the election will vote for Buhari because of this and not because of the governors.

Like this: Like Loading...