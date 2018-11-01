News
Ogun crisis, deliberate attempt to weaken PDP – Adebutu
Ogun State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Oladipupo Olatunde Adebutu, yesterday accused some people of some sinister plans to weaken the party before the 2018 general election.
Adebutu, who was reacting to the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to honour the candidates’ list send to him by Adebayo Dayo-led Ogun State faction, said the plan was to weaken PDP as was the case in the Edo and Ondo governorship elections. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, however, said that INEC’s legal adviser rejected the list sent by the Adebayo Dayo faction on the ground that it was not signed by the national chairman or national secretary.
“I’m telling you authoritatively that they were in INEC office last night to meet the legal adviser, who discovered that their forms were not endorsed by the national chairman and the national secretary and there is just no way within our extant laws that a state chairman and a state secretary can come and submit nomination. “The characters that we are talking about did not participate in any of the process in the party.
They didn’t purchase form from the party, they did not do primaries in the party and the state chapters have no capacity either in the laws of the federation or in our party laws to organise primaries.
“Primaries are organised from this national secretariat, so it is high level of compromise for INEC to have begun to shop for candidates outside the party and that is totally unacceptable,” he said. Adebutu, who is representing Ikenne/ Shagamu/Remo North in the House of Representatives, urged INEC and well-meaning Nigerians to stand up and oppose those who want to truncate the nation’s democracy.
“We saw this in Edo State; we saw this in Ondo State. The time we could have spent campaigning, we spent on conflict resolution,” he lamented. On the efforts the party to vacate all the pending court orders, the PDP candidate regretted that; “the process has been deliberately slowed down and in my view as long as it continues to linger, democracy continues to be in jeopardy.”
National news
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
News
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
News
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
