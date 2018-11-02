News
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the last election in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke may have perfected plan to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) with his supporters from the All Progressives Congress (APC). Oke joined the APC shortly after he lost he lost the governorship seat to Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the 2016 governorship election. He also came third in the APC primary that produced Akeredolu as the candidate of the party. He left the APC to AD to contest the governorship election. Since he joined the party, Oke and his supporters had not been integrated into the party as none of his supporters were given government level. In a meeting held in Oke’s house in Ijapo in Akure, the state capital, yesterday all the people in the meeting lamented that they were not integrated into the party at their local government level.
Those in the meeting, according to sources included his running mate in the 2016 elections, Hon Ganny Daodu, Hon. Ola Oguntimehin, Mr. Ola Ilesanmi and his Media Adviser, Mr Rotimi Ogunleye. Oke who set the tone for the meeting said he regretted joining the APC initially as all promises made to him were not fulfilled by the leadership of the party. Giving reports from the 18 local governments, the members said they were not seeing as members of the APC despite the fact that they defected to the party with Oke.
A member said they were tired of APC as Oke who was their leader should lead them out of the ruling party. In fact, a member said the APC had no culture of regular meeting at the political ward, local government and the state levels saying they had not attended any meeting since the beginning of this year. One of his core supporters said APC was a scam as he thought the AD governorship candidate would be given appointment at the national level considering the pedigree of Oke in political landscape of the state.
Oke was a Commissioner in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Legal Adviser of PDP, governorship candidate of PDP and later that of AD. However, his Media Adviser, Ogunleye who denied the defection rumour said the meeting was not about Oke’s defection but a regular meeting of his supporters. Meanwhile, the State chapter of the APC had dismissed insinuation that 5,000 members dumped the party for the rival PDP.
The State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr, Alex Kalejaye described the claim as spurious, mischievous and laughable. Kalejaye said that the leader of the group, Mr. Lanre Olurakinse, left the APC for the Alliance for Democracy in 2016, “shortly after the party’s governorship primaries and has since remained there.”
Alex said: “The said group leader, Lanre Olurakinse, is ceased to be a member of the APC in Idanre Local Government Area since 2016, when he defected to the Alliance for Democracy. “I wonder if people still have regards for figures. A man that can’t influence three persons will suddenly claim to lead thousands.”
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
National news
Buhari’s WAEC cerficate, a tragicomedy – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as tragicomedy the issuance of attestation certificate to President Muhammadu Buhari by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) after claiming that he left it with the Army.
PDP said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that President Buhari descended so low because he has no certificate and was calling it an attestation.
“What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate,” PDP stated.
The party described it as “a political certificate,” adding that the president and his handlers simply want to mislead Nigerians that Buhari has a school certificate.
“We have said that the presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate.
“If Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election?” the party wondered.
It noted that in 1961 when President Buhari purportedly wrote his school certificate, attachment of passport photograph on school certificate was not a requirement.
“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate?
They should come off it. It’s too low,” the statement added.
It recalled that Buhari allegedly procured Martin Luther Award presented which later was discovered to be fake.
“This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document,” it said.
Meanwhile, PDP has advised President Buhari to be ready to accept the outcome of the 2019 presidential election which, it said, would be won by its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.
The party noted the Director-General of Buhari’s Campaign Organisation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi had seen that the tide is following against the APC candidate when he told delegation from the European Union (EU), that Buhari would accept the outcome of the presidential election.
It added that Buhari Campaign Organisation has seen the handwriting on the wall, noting that no amount of smear campaigns, intimidation and threats would stop Atiku from winning the election.
The presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that they have failed Nigerians in every way.
“They know that Nigerians have seen through their unending lies, deception, propaganda and interminable penchant for beguilement, and that there is no way they can resist the resolve of the people for a new beginning.
“This is a government that has gone down in history as irredeemably incompetent, blatantly corrupt, overtly insensitive, incurably vengeful and under which Nigerians are facing the worst form of economic hardship, hunger, starvation, social instability and unabated bloodletting, to the extent compatriots are resorting to slavery and suicide missions as options.
“The PDP, therefore charges the Buhari Campaign organization and the APC not to, in anyway, engage in any activity that is capable of derailing the electoral process, before, during or after the elections, as such will be firmly resisted by Nigerians,” the statement demanded.
News
PHOTOS: WAEC issues school certificate to Buhari
The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has officially presented an attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.
Special Adviser on media and publicity to the President Femi Adesina confirmed this on his Twitter handle @FemiAdesina that the presentation rest the debate and criticism over the certificate matter.
WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?
— Femi Adesina (@FemAdesina) November 2, 2018
Adesina said “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”
News
JUST IN: Court stops NLC, TUC’s planned strike
The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Abuja has restrained the organised labour from proceeding on its planned nationwide indefinite industrial action.
Justice Sanusi Kado gave the order on Friday while delivering a ruling on an ex-parte application restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) from embarking on the strike scheduled to commence on November 6.
The judge granted the application pending the determination of the substantive suit filed by the Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) against both unions.
Justice Sanusi also restrained the NLC, the TUC and the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Governors Forum (listed as the first, second, and third defendants) from taking steps capable of destroying the subject of the dispute.
He said he was moved to granting the ex-parte application argued by the Solicitor General of the Federation (SGF), Dayo Apata, because of the likely devastating effect of the strike on the nation, its economy and the people.
The hearing of the main suit has been fixed for November 8.
More to follow…
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
Politics18 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News18 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos
-
News18 hours ago
Suspended NHIS boss sues ministers, NHIS
Ehichioya Ezomon
November 2, 2018 at 2:11 pm
This political prostitution of the highest order:From PDP to APC; from APC to AD; from AD to APC; and from APC to PDP.