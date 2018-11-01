Okorocha, Nwosu dismiss rumoured dumping of APC

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and his chief of staff, Uche Nwosu have denied dumping the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The governor made the denial, while speaking to the media through Nwosu.

Nwosu, who is also son-in-law to Okorocha said that the story of dumping APC was planted by political opponents.

Nwosu, who is also one of the governorship aspirants of the APC governorship ticket, said that the political opponents of Okorocha would stop at nothing in discrediting the governor.

An online medium had yesterday alleged that the Imo State governor and his son-in-law had dumped APC for SDP.

The report alleged that the governor and his in-law had moved to the SDP in order to contest for the governorship election.

Meanwhile, tension had enveloped the state as Okorocha and son in-law were waiting for 2nd November, 2018 when APC would transmit name of the standard bearer of the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

With the prevailing circumstances in Imo state, the stakes are rather high.

Having been locked in a battle of attrition for the greater part of the year, the governorship ticket of the ruling party in Imo state means so much to Okorocha and the rival faction in the party, the Imo APC Restoration Coalition, who were bent on stopping the incumbent governor from handpicking a successor, at all cost.

In the last one month following the contentious governorship primaries of the APC in Imo state, the focus of the state seems to have shifted to Abuja with the governor operating more from Abuja than the Imo state Government House.

Since the governorship ticket imbroglio, activities in the Imo government seemed to have drastically thinned down with the premises appearing deserted most times.

Beyond the right-to-rule which is legitimate, the protracted battle for the Imo APC governorship ticket is driven mainly by the convoluted egos of the various political actors and political camps.

While no governor of Imo state since 1999 has seamlessly produced a successor from his party, Okorocha in characteristic style will want to break the jinx, such things count for the governor.

The governor who had severally boasted that all his political victories, were achieved without the political elite and the so-called stakeholders, would again want to prove the statement by outwitting the Coalition of stakeholders to the governorship ticket of the party.

And in the same vein, the Coalition presently led by Senator Hope Uzodinma will also want to make good their repeated assertion that ‘Imo APC does not belong to Rochas Okorocha.’

