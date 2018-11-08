Okowa tasks trade unions on Nigeria’s development

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has challenged trade unions on the need to engage in actions that will contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

The governor made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, when the National President of National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), Prince William Akporeha led members of executive of the union on a visit to him in his office.

Okowa, who hinted that it was important for all hands to be on deck to develop the country, disclosed that “if all the states are developed, the country will also be developed.”

He said: “As a state, we are labour-friendly; we work in partnership with labour unions and this partnership has been beneficial to the labour unions, government and people of the state, especially in terms of peace and development.”

While commending NUPENG for its interest to construct a 1,000 capacity trailer park and petrol stations, the governor added: “I am glad with this partnership you are extending to us towards building a tanker park and filling stations, because this will create more jobs for our teeming youths, reduce the level of accident and traffic nightmare in the Warri area, as well as beautify the cities and increase the state’s revenue base.”

“It would also be good for our motorists that NUPENG will have petrol stations as petroleum products will be available always. I want to thank you on this developmental drive and congratulate the union on its 40th anniversary celebration.”

Okowa, who accepted to receive the award of excellence the union planned to confer on him, however, appealed to oil companies to encourage virile unionism for mutual benefits.

Earlier, Akporeha had told the governor that he would be bestowed with award of excellence during the 40th anniversary of the union, saying “the leadership of our great union on our 40th anniversary celebration, finds you worthy and deserving of special award of excellent services to Delta State, the workers in particular and for providing the enabling environment for the growth and development of the nation’s oil and gas industry.”

He informed the governor of plans by the union to build a 1,000-capacity ultra-modern tankers park and mega filling stations in the state.

Like this: Like Loading...