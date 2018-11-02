Opinions
One Young World: Retelling the future
Recently the City of Peace and Justice – The Hague in the Netherlands, hosted about 1,800 young leaders from no fewer than 180 countries of the world for the One Young World global summit. In a pool of young entrepreneurs, peace ambassadors, human rights activists, whom the baton of the future has been handed to, I was privileged to be an attendee. Coinciding with the celebration of my 25th birthday anniversary was not the only special thing about the week-long event, but it definitely was an icing on the cake.
Although I was earlier denied a visa by the Consul, the intervention of One Young World saw the Consul delivering my visa to me, along with an apology. This allowed me to attend the global summit.
It is expedient that I mention this in order to encourage fellow young Nigerians who have honest causes to pursue that honesty is a legacy that never goes out of fashion, and as long as you’re right and within the confines of the law, the doors will open, eventually.
At The Hague, I couldn’t contain my emotions when professionals whom I had only seen on social networking sites appeared in person. It is noteworthy to state that I have attended tons of conferences where the past, the present, and the future of the world have been discussed. But none of these fora that I have attended in the past could be equalled to the One Young World Summit. To put it simply, I’ll say it was a constellation of stars. Stars that shone in my face and not just on TV.
The week-long event had numerous global icons and professionals from different walks of life in attendance. Professionals in the fields of entrepreneurship, humanitarianism, and other causes ranging from domestic violence, peace, justice to international crimes.
One of the fascinating attendees was Akon, an icon whose feats in music, entrepreneurship, and humanitarianism continue to open doors for numerous young African men and women. The icon who announced his intention to run for Presidency in his home country of Senegal, filled our cup of experience by talking about social development, planning for the future today, and global growth which can only be secured through collaborative efforts.
While we may suffer some setbacks as a nation, I believe that the collaborative efforts of Nigerians can retell the story of a great nation yet again. Even more so, this retelling can extend to Africa, and eventually mix with the rest of the world effectively. I feel sad when I attend global conferences and events, and the faults and woes of Africa become the centre of discussions. It is a brutal blow that demoralises me as a Nigerian and as an African. But this future can only be retold by the African youths of today.
As part of efforts to change the African narratives, I engaged young Africans on the issue of Africa Beyond Aids. Though it might seem like a white elephant project today, I know that with collaborative efforts, young men and women from Africa will be able to set the continent free from aids that tend to sink our economies in the nearest future. While we appreciate some of these aids, most of them are thirst traps that will kill the future of Africa in its formative stages. Alternatively, I believe that an intra-country trade and transport system that supports a symbiotic trade relationship will further strengthen African nations, especially with lowered taxes, and government aids to motivate and push forward SMEs. I know quite well that I am one African from Nigeria, but I also know that I am not alone in this euphoria and desire to see Africa become a giant in global economy.
During the subsistence of the week-long event, I was able to participate in classes on “Running successful elections”, “One planet, communicating the global goals”, “Bridging the future skills gap where I live”, “SDG start-up challenge”, “Enterprise for peace”, amongst others. Prior to my participation at the global summit in The Hague, I have been able to, with the help of colleagues use Brain Builders International to work on bridging future gaps in Nigeria, as well as give trainings on electoral practices as a YIAGA ambassador.
More than ever, my resolution and affirmation in the development of the Nigeria of our dreams has been rekindled with the contact I made in The Hague. While the packed week might not have allowed me to fully communicate with all other young ambassadors, we have an opportunity to mail post cards for free, opening a room for more collaboration. I am excited at this prospect as I am an ardent believer of ‘collaboration being the new competition’. In this wise, I’ll love to appreciate the efforts of Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Erik Parriger of the One Young World for the platform we have been equipped with. There’s a central lesson to learn from all this and it is that the future rest with the youth.
I am immensely happy, and overwhelmed by the overall experience and the euphoria of possible collaboration to further move Nigeria, and the world forward. I have travelled to Hague as OYW delegate and left as Ambassador alongside other ambassadors from other counties, and we can only say that the story of the future is about to be retold. The excitement of OYW attendance is not only in being known as an ambassador, but being able to activate social development in our respective countries. This is something which I had hitherto been engaged in, and with this new opportunity, we can expand and grab the future now.
•Abideen Olasupo is the Executive Director, Brain Builders International and can be reached via abideenolasupo@gmail.com
Averting the impending labour strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the United Labour Congress (ULC) have threatened to resume strike action on November 6, if the Federal Government fails to heed the demands of Nigerian workers for increase in minimum wage.
According to the trio of NLC President, Ayuba Wabba; the TUC President, Bobboi Kaigama; and ULC President, Joe Ajaero, the unions decried the Federal Government’s decision to implement a ‘no work, no pay’ policy. The organised labour had insisted that the Federal Government should rather implement a ‘no pay, no work’ policy just as it would criminalise the non-payment of salaries by employers.
No doubt, the essence of national minimum wage is to protect the right of the workers to earn a decent standard of living and also a means of promoting fair distribution of income and wealth. The minimum wage is usually adjusted through a continuous process of comparing the purchasing power of minimum wages in relation to different baskets and across the regions within the fiscal regime.
It would be recalled that in September, NLC declared a nationwide strike over the stalled process of providing a new national minimum wage, but the strike was hurriedly suspended after a few days because an agreement was reached to resume negotiations by reconvening the tripartite committee set up to find a lasting solution to the problem. The 30-member tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee was set up by the Federal Government, to negotiate a new wage for workers by reviewing the current one and recommending another that takes care of the current conditions of living in the country.
Unfortunately, the Federal Government could not get the nod of state governors to present a proposal for an acceptable minimum wage to the committee, leading to the lock-jam. Workers had initially demanded N56,000 as the new minimum wage, now reduced to N30,000 while the Federal Government and state governments are offering N24,000 and N20,000, respectively. State governors are insisting that they should be allowed to set their own minimum wage, as many of the states were hardly able to pay the subsisting one. Labour unions are saddened that state governors could work against the N30,000 minimum wage while still expecting workers to vote for them under the current political dispensation.
The process of implementing a new national minimum wage had always become problematic in the country over the years. In other climes, national minimum wages are fixed alongside those set by subnational governments. The assumption is that because of the peculiarities of federating states, there is likely to be minimum wage differentials across regions. This is in tandem with the line of arguments of the governors that seem to be critical of the payment of the new wage. Should workers bear the brunt of this failure to reconcile positions?
In Nigeria, the series of criticisms and objections had made wage adjustments and minimum wages discourse to be politicised. The truth is that many workers are of the opinion that labour agitations in Nigeria have been heavily politicised to the extent that union leadership appeared to have lost direction and are only interested in getting undue attention, cutting corners and short-changing the system for their personal gains. It is for these reasons that labour leaders at times get serious knocks from their members for allegedly being unfaithful. Cabinet ministers and government officials overseeing labour matters in the country have equally been accused of taking sides and compounding the problem.
The issue of new wage negotiations would have been over by now, if government had been consistent while our labour leaders are tactical and focused like some of their predecessors of old that sacrificed their personnel comfort and interests in their campaign for get better package for workers. To put an end to the persistent unrest, the Federal Government should stop foot-dragging and playing antics that would further delay the implementation of a new wage regime for the many starved Nigerian workers.
Come to think of it; can N18,000 adequately feed, clothe and cater for an adult working in our country today? The answer is simply ‘no’. The devaluation of the Naira, increase in the price of petroleum products and inflation have rendered the income of an average worker useless. Many workers in the country are perpetual debtors because of their weak purchasing power. They often rely on loans to get basic needs for themselves that should ordinarily be provided for by the state. That is why many of them are not financially stable. Many of them are just working; they have nothing to show for it because of the bad shape of the economy. To make government perform its constitutional duties to the citizens, a number of fiscal rejuvenation initiatives have to be embraced almost immediately.
To begin with, the pattern of public expenditure that is not prudent and wasteful should be jettisoned. They include misplaced priorities and white-elephant projects that have no direct impact and bearing on the people. Many states across the federation are guilty of this, as they continue to embark on borrowing spree. Not only that, many workers are being retrenched in the face of the harsh economy and pervading acute unemployment in the land. There is need for more pragmatism in our disposition to public finance. Nigeria is a blessed country such that with adequate planning and fiscal discipline, it should be able to comfortable stand tall among leading industrial giants.
Federal, state and local governments should look inward and realistically manage their bureaucracies for better service delivery without increasing costs. They should undertake radical reforms hinged on public expenditure template such that elected officials and political appointees would no longer live big at public expense bearing in mind that we all go to the same market. Public funds should be allocated and spent on social services and critical infrastructure while leaving business ventures to the private capital in the form of public-private partnership. Senior citizens and pensioners should be accorded great priority by paying their entitlements on a regular basis. More focus should be placed on reducing public debt, overhauling the taxation system to make taxes the main source of public revenues and getting more informal sector operators to pay correct taxes by dragging them into the tax net. More importantly, the labour minister should be unbiased, perform his duties objectively and stop fuelling the impasse.
Standard practice in federal systems supports minimum wage legislation by the different tiers, though none should be lower than the federal rate. Nigeria could adopt what is obtained in other developed countries by separating minimum wage from general salary review and allow federating states to set their own pay based on capacities and capabilities. As an enlarged meeting of stakeholders holds on the matter, the nation cannot afford to witness another strike at this crucial time when the nation is still battling with ripple effects of economic recession. Therefore, the government should urgently do the needful by engaging the workers in sincere dialogue and negotiation that would pave the way for the actual implementation of a living new minimum wage for our workers.
•Kupoluyi writes from Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB) via: adewalekupoluyi@yahoo.co.uk
Buhari and Atiku: Let’s define and debate the issue
Since after the Port Harcourt Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that threw up Atiku Abuubakar as the presidential candidate for the 2018 general elections public opinion has been sharply divided between those supporting him and his party and those clinging to their choice of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari. As public opinion is divided between these two major contenders so also the realignment of forces has immediately taken shape, either for President Buhari or against him and by way of support of the PDP candidate, Atiku.
This sharp political division did not just start now. It has been so since 1964–1966 and the military regime of General Ibrahim Babangida purportedly being guided by history established two political parties, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and National Republican Congress(NRC) with a defined ideological centrist stand-points of “a little to the left and a little to the right.” The parties, in spite of the subterfuge and official sabotage of the political process, succeeded as the experiment produced an excellent election yet to be equalled in terms of its fairness and cleanliness in Nigerian history. Also, the June 12, 1993 presidential election and its epochal definition made General Abdusalami Abubakar to adopt the scheme of forcible institution of two main parties in registering the PDP and the All People’s Party (APP) but later pandered to the agitations of the South-West leaders’ apprehensions over the two dominant parties in granting them the approval of registering the Alliance for Democracy (AD) to participate in his transition programme.
Nigeria political history has not disclosed a culture of contestation for power between the parties based on issues or over-arching ideas of governance. The modern political party system has been born as a result of political disagreements based on constitutional or political issues. The British modern political party system arose from the struggle between the British monarch and the parliament over constitutional and religious issues, with either supporting or opposing the king and this culminated in a faction joined with some nobles to invite the Dutch potentate, William of Orange and his wife, Mary the daughter of King James to invade England, overthrow the king and assume the throne. This intrigue was accomplished. From then on, the parliamentary factions crystallized into Tory and the Whig which metamorphosed into current Conservative and Labour Parties. During British election these parties define the issue upon which they contest for power. The American political history followed similar fashion. During the 1787 Constitution Constituent Assembly Debate when issues of “Loose Federation/Central Government and A stronger Federal/Central Government” became the issue. The Constituent Assembly was divided into two factions, the Federalists and the Anti-Federalist. The Federalist won the Constituent Assembly debate with the adoption of the 1787 Constitution but to reassure and placate the Anti-Federalist, the Federalists adopted the Ten Bills of Right which were incorporated into the Constitution as amendments. George Washington was unanimously elected president but after his reign the factional division resurfaced with Anti-Federalist Thomas Jefferson contesting against Federalist John Adams for president with Adams winning the vote while Jefferson who came second became vice president.
Thereafter, the elections were fought on partisan basis as the factions crystalized into formal political parties namely; the Republicans and the Democrats as main parties that define and contest for power at the national level while fringe parties play at the margins. These two main parties define the issues for contestation for power at every presidential election. They shape public opinion and crystallization as prospective policy postulates. It is in keeping with natural political developments in countries we have copied their templates that we are postulating that we should also borrow a leaf from them by forcing a change in our electoral culture by departing from the hitherto primitive tribal and religious mobilizations for contestations for power to embrace a well-ordered political contestation for power based on issues of constitutionalism or governance.
From 2015 general elections, the political issues in contention between the APC and PDP had been corruption and security problems. The contest for power between the PDP and APC, apart from the local and international intrigues and subterfuge that played out to get President Goodluck Jonathan out of power by all means, was fairly based on these two major issues of corruption and security problems in the country. The APC parading a retired army general and a former military head of state with a seeming integrity of a-no-nonsense anti-corruption czar in the person of General Buhari had premised their manifesto on war on corruption and insecurity with even timelines for accomplishing set targets. The PDP had spent 16 solid years stabilizing democracy against the well-known fears of military incursion, carrying out several reforms but its bad politics played into the hands of its enemies and malcontents from within which culminated in the party losing power to the opposition party, APC.
Three years down the lane, it is being contended by political forces that the APC and its president are not different in term of bad politics and want of good leadership from those they succeeded. And that they have rather aggravated, exacerbated and deepened the problems of corruption and security problems in more difficult ways than solving them. On the basis of this alleged failure of APC and its president, there is a groundswell of opinion in favour of trying out once again the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku.
Like in 2015, the 2019 general election is still largely centred on the issues of corruption and security problems. Thrown into the mix are the grander issues of restructuring of the polity to release the regenerative and creative energy of the society which had been shackled and asphyxiated by decades of autocratic military rule and the worsening economic indices that have rendered the masses incapacitated. Even though these issues trend in the polity there seem not to be any platforms by which they can be debated, distilled and formalized as policy postulates rather individuals who are in the main not political actors engage in intermittent throw-ins on these issues.
Except for Atiku who has given some lectures/speeches on restructuring, I doubt if there are any formal documents or distinctive policy framework by the two main political parties and their candidates even though Atiku has promised to formally unfurl his manifesto/blueprint in due course. We hope this Atiku promise will be kept.
It is in the light of the foregoing that we beg the media as the Third Estate of the Realm to assume the onerous duties enshrined in Chapter Two of Nigerian Constitution to activate and afford the parties, interested publics and individuals ample opportunities through the provision of media platforms for the contestation of ideas which these debates or discussions entail. So, let the debate begins. Let the parties and their candidates engage Nigerians in discussion on their ideas and policy postulates for the solving of the problems they have identified.
Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and Saudi connection
Jamal Khashoggi is a Saudi Arabian journalist and critic of the Crown Prince. He worked with Washington Post in the past and became a Deputy Editor-In-Chief of the Saudi Newspaper Arab News as at September 11, 2011 when Osama Bin Laden and his criminal associates attacked the United States. He covered the news of the September 11 World Trade Centre attack and this made him a valuable source for foreign journalists seeking to understand what drove some Muslims into such ungodly action.
In the 2000s, Khashoggi was fired twice from his duty post as Editor-In-Chief of the Saudi Alwatan daily newspaper, which under his leadership ran stories, editorials and cartoons critical of extremists and the way the country enforced its religious values. Saudi Newspapers are privately owned, but government guides and approves and can fire top leadership.
Also, Khashogg was an adviser to the Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Turkied Al Faisal, a former long serving intelligent chief. Then, in 2005, when the Prince was appointed the Saudi envoy to the United State, Khashoggi joined him as a media aide.
Most recently worked as a columnist and a commentator before he left the Saudi Kingdom for his voluntary exile into the United States in June 2017. Jamal told his friends and reporters that the space for freedom of speech under the Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman was shrinking and that he feared for his safety. In an appearance on Al Jazeera Television in March this year, the journalist said he had left the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia because he did not want to be arrested. On the working environment for journalists since Prince Mohammed took over, he said, I got fired from my job twice because I was pushing for reform in Saudi Arabia. It was not that easy but people were not being put in jails.
Last August, Khashoggi authored a Washington Post article cataloguing these stumbles, and offering a solution. In the said article, he wrote that America’s failure in the Middle East was a result of her failure to recognize the importance of the region’s parties. He said: “There can be no political reforms and democracy in any Arab country without accepting that political Islam is a part of it.”
Khashoggi was murdered in cold blood. He wrote that the United States aversion to the Muslim Brotherhood is the root of a predicament across the entire Arab World.
The eradication of the Muslim Brotherhood is nothing less than an abolition of democracy and a guarantee that Arabs will continue living under authoritarian and corrupt regimes. Khashoggi’s views were not a surprise.
In these circumstances, Khashoggi lived in fear and was targeted for elimination. He was attacked for elimination. He was in Istabul in Turkey where he went to the Saudi Istabul. At the embassy, he was attacked by a 15-man killer squad, a formation which belonged to the royal family of the Crown Prince himself.
The Turkish President, Mr. Erdogan had already addressed parliament on the gruesome murder of Khashoggi. He said that the murder of Jamal was a premeditated and meticulously planned, political operation, with Saudi officials scoping out forest area outside Istabul, the day before Khashoggi was killed. While Saudi Arabia has “taken an important step by admitting the murder,” those responsible must be held to account and an independent criminal investigation needs to be carried out by the Turkish authorities.
Of the 18 men arrested by Saudi Arabia in the investigation, 15 have already been identified by Turkish Police as members of the hit squad who flew in and out of Istabul the same day Jamal was killed. Riyadh’s suggestion that the killing was a rogue operation gone wrong is unsatisfactory and Turkey’s investigation is still ongoing. Erdogan also strongly criticized Saudi Arabia’s “inconsistent statement” over the case so far, and demanded that the kingdom identify local collaborators who allegedly disposed of Khashoggi’s body. President Erdogan spoke of Saudi King Salman’s “sincerity” in the investigation so far, but made no mention of his son, Mohammed Bin Salman, whom it is believed was probably aware of, and possibly even ordered the silencing of his prominent critic.
Erdogan clearly calculated that it did not suit him or Turkey, to release the audio of the killing, and apparent video – both of which multiple source have confirmed that his officials indeed have the decision to return the onus to Arabia was interesting, and unexpected. After exerting extreme pressure on the kingdom through more than a fortnight of piecemeal leaks, he opted out of a coup de grace when he had the world’s attention.
What happened to Khashoggi could have happened to any journalist in other countries where democracy and the rule of law does not prevail. There is no doubt that the Arab world operates totalitarian regimes. In the process, critiques are silenced in whatever way and manner.
It is so clear that the Crown Prince may not be innocent about the dirty operations of this hit squad. The hit squad has the mandate to silence all those who criticize the modus operandi of the brutal regime in Saudi Arabia. The killing of Jamal is therefore one of the hazards of the profession of journalism. He must not be murdered in vain. Those who carried out the brutal assassination of Khashoggi must be tried and punished in accordance with global acceptable standard of global law.
