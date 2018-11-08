Ooni, others for maiden Okeagbe Day

Sons and daughters of Okeagbe-Akoko, the headquarters of Akoko North-West of Ondo State, at home and in the Diaspora have been urged to strive for the development of the town and promote unity, love and peace.

The call was made by the four traditional rulers of the town ahead of the maiden Okeagbe Day Celebration 2018 and launch of N500 million Community Development projects, beginning on Thursday, with environmental cleaning of the town by the women.

According to the traditional rulers – Oba Oladunjoye Fajana, the Ajana of Afa, Okeagbe; Oba Alex Jimoh, the Owage of Oge, Okeagbe; Oba Oloruntoba Bello, the Ewi of Aje, Okeagbe; and Oba Adedeji Awojulu, the Oludo of Ido, Okeagbe, the day is to further foster unity, peace and oneness among the people, as well as the development of the community.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Olusoga Sofolahan Atibioke, the Omo Olofin Adimula of Okeagbe, said in a statement that the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will be the royal father of the day, while the four monarchs from the town will be the host royal fathers.

The monarchs, who expressed dismay over the deplorable state of the Ikare-Okeagbe-Omuo Road, and poor infrastructural development of the area due to neglect by the Federal and state governments, urged the people to rise up to the challenges of developing the community.

Activities lined up to commemorate the day include sensitisation rally by the brigade and Oriogbo; inter-school debate among secondary schools, medical outreach/general medical check-up; Jumat service at the Okeagbe Central Mosque and inter-community football match at Ajuwa Grammar School playing ground on November 9.

On the D-Day, November 10, there will be 21 gun salute by the Egbegun; traditional display by Origbo Egbegun and women; launch of N500 million development projects funds; presentation of honorary and posthumous awards to sons and daughters of the community; as well as unveiling of Okeagbe Development Strategic Plans.

The event, for which Otunba Solomon Ayo Oladunni, the Asiwaju of Okeagbeland, will be the chief host, will end with Thanksgiving Service at St. George’s Anglican Church, Okeagbe-Akoko, on Sunday, November 11.

