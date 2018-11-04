Oshiomhole annulled result of 26 Ogun Assembly candidates, says Amosun

The crisis of confidence between the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the leadership of the party in Ogun State worsened yesterday with uncertainty over the fate of 26 candidates for state House of Assembly elections.

This came as Governor Ibikunle Amosun, again, lashed out at Oshiomhole over the outcome of the party primaries in the state, saying the party chairman lacks respect for truth and decency. In a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye, the governor also accused Oshiomhole of opening a new chapter in the history of elections in Nigeria by allegedly colluding with some desperate politicians to write the result of election that never took place.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that as the curtains fell on the submission of named of candidates for the 2019 elections, the fate of the 26 Assembly candidates remained hanging in the balance because the party’s national leadership failed to give them the mandatory Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Candidate Form (CF001) required in the election. Under the INEC guidelines, each candidate is expected to fill the CF001 to provide his particulars in fulfilment of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

However, Sunday Telegraph gathered that the names of the 26 Assembly candidates may have been substituted with the names of other politicians. In the result announced by the Chairman of the panel, winners were announced for the 26 state constituencies contested alongside the winners of the primaries for Senate and House of Representatives. Party leaders and members in Ogun State yesterday confirmed that none of the 26 winners of the primaries was given the CF001 Form.

“The meaning of this is that they are not candidates of the party because no one can be a candidate without filling the form. Even the candidate who won in the state constituency of the governor, Senator Amosun, was given a form.

That means Governor Amosun will not have even one supporter of his in the state Assembly,” one of the party leaders who did not want his name in print because he was not authorised to speak on the matter said in Abeokuta.

The party had been enmeshed in controversy over both the gubernatorial and legislative primaries. The state leadership claimed that Hon. Adekunle Akinlade won the gubernatorial primary election; Oshiomhole had insisted that the candidate is Prince Dapo Abiodun. When the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, was contacted for reaction to the development, he did not provide a response as at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, Amosun said yesterday that the conduct of Oshiomhole had shown that his motive was not about the rule of law which he proclaims on the roof top.

The governor was reacting to statements credited to Oshiomhole on the controversy trailing the primaries of the ruling party in Ogun State. He expressed confidence that the design of the APC chairman and his collaborators to hijack the government of Ogun State and hand it over to a gang of rapacious expansionists in the South West will fail. He further said, “The ground on which Oshiomhole disputes the gubernatorial pri- mary in Ogun State is that the result was not announced by the State Electoral Committee from Abuja, therefore the governor resorted to self-help.

“We wonder why Oshiomhole accepted the result of the primary election in Lagos State whose result was also not announced by the State Electoral Panel. Why will the same scenario be acceptable in Lagos State but regarded as self-help in Ogun State?

Is it because it was executed by the Capo Di Tutti in Lagos State? “We wish to call the attention of Nigerians to another evil being perpetrated by Oshiomhole in Ogun State. As at today November 3, which is 24 hours after the deadline for submission of names of candidates for the House of Assembly, Oshiomhole has not given INEC Party Candidate Form (CF001) to any of the 26 candidates who won the primaries for the ticket to contest for the Ogun State House of Assembly. “The primary was conducted on October 07 by the State Electoral Committee headed by Col. Ali Ciroma.

This is despite the fact that the State Chairman of the party had kept vigil at the national secretariat of the APC in the last two weeks to collect the forms. “If Oshiomhole is denying the outcome of the gubernatorial primaries because the State Electoral Committee shied away from announcing the result, what is the reason for denying all the 26 candidates for the House of Assembly freely elected by members of the APC in Ogun State?

However, Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Simeon Ebegbulem denied knowledge of the annulment of the said election in respect of the 26 aspirants. “I am not aware. We are not privy to such information. We’ve not heard anything like that,” he said. “We want Nigerians to note the duplicity and meddlesomeness of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his gang in the affairs of the APC in Ogun State.

“In his conduct, Oshiomhole is opening a new chapter in the history of elections in Nigeriaa situation where a gang of desperate politicians will sit somewhere in another state and write the result of an election that never took place; what our people creatively refer to as ‘Offshore Rigging’!

