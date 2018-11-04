News
Oshiomhole annulled result of 26 Ogun Assembly candidates, says Amosun
The crisis of confidence between the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and the leadership of the party in Ogun State worsened yesterday with uncertainty over the fate of 26 candidates for state House of Assembly elections.
This came as Governor Ibikunle Amosun, again, lashed out at Oshiomhole over the outcome of the party primaries in the state, saying the party chairman lacks respect for truth and decency. In a statement by his Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Otunba Dayo Adeneye, the governor also accused Oshiomhole of opening a new chapter in the history of elections in Nigeria by allegedly colluding with some desperate politicians to write the result of election that never took place.
Sunday Telegraph gathered that as the curtains fell on the submission of named of candidates for the 2019 elections, the fate of the 26 Assembly candidates remained hanging in the balance because the party’s national leadership failed to give them the mandatory Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Candidate Form (CF001) required in the election. Under the INEC guidelines, each candidate is expected to fill the CF001 to provide his particulars in fulfilment of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.
However, Sunday Telegraph gathered that the names of the 26 Assembly candidates may have been substituted with the names of other politicians. In the result announced by the Chairman of the panel, winners were announced for the 26 state constituencies contested alongside the winners of the primaries for Senate and House of Representatives. Party leaders and members in Ogun State yesterday confirmed that none of the 26 winners of the primaries was given the CF001 Form.
“The meaning of this is that they are not candidates of the party because no one can be a candidate without filling the form. Even the candidate who won in the state constituency of the governor, Senator Amosun, was given a form.
That means Governor Amosun will not have even one supporter of his in the state Assembly,” one of the party leaders who did not want his name in print because he was not authorised to speak on the matter said in Abeokuta.
The party had been enmeshed in controversy over both the gubernatorial and legislative primaries. The state leadership claimed that Hon. Adekunle Akinlade won the gubernatorial primary election; Oshiomhole had insisted that the candidate is Prince Dapo Abiodun. When the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mr. Lanre Issa-Onilu, was contacted for reaction to the development, he did not provide a response as at the time of filing this report.
Meanwhile, Amosun said yesterday that the conduct of Oshiomhole had shown that his motive was not about the rule of law which he proclaims on the roof top.
The governor was reacting to statements credited to Oshiomhole on the controversy trailing the primaries of the ruling party in Ogun State. He expressed confidence that the design of the APC chairman and his collaborators to hijack the government of Ogun State and hand it over to a gang of rapacious expansionists in the South West will fail. He further said, “The ground on which Oshiomhole disputes the gubernatorial pri- mary in Ogun State is that the result was not announced by the State Electoral Committee from Abuja, therefore the governor resorted to self-help.
“We wonder why Oshiomhole accepted the result of the primary election in Lagos State whose result was also not announced by the State Electoral Panel. Why will the same scenario be acceptable in Lagos State but regarded as self-help in Ogun State?
Is it because it was executed by the Capo Di Tutti in Lagos State? “We wish to call the attention of Nigerians to another evil being perpetrated by Oshiomhole in Ogun State. As at today November 3, which is 24 hours after the deadline for submission of names of candidates for the House of Assembly, Oshiomhole has not given INEC Party Candidate Form (CF001) to any of the 26 candidates who won the primaries for the ticket to contest for the Ogun State House of Assembly. “The primary was conducted on October 07 by the State Electoral Committee headed by Col. Ali Ciroma.
This is despite the fact that the State Chairman of the party had kept vigil at the national secretariat of the APC in the last two weeks to collect the forms. “If Oshiomhole is denying the outcome of the gubernatorial primaries because the State Electoral Committee shied away from announcing the result, what is the reason for denying all the 26 candidates for the House of Assembly freely elected by members of the APC in Ogun State?
However, Chief Press Secretary to the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Simeon Ebegbulem denied knowledge of the annulment of the said election in respect of the 26 aspirants. “I am not aware. We are not privy to such information. We’ve not heard anything like that,” he said. “We want Nigerians to note the duplicity and meddlesomeness of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and his gang in the affairs of the APC in Ogun State.
“In his conduct, Oshiomhole is opening a new chapter in the history of elections in Nigeriaa situation where a gang of desperate politicians will sit somewhere in another state and write the result of an election that never took place; what our people creatively refer to as ‘Offshore Rigging’!
Illegal taxation: Judge withdraws from case between Abia Govt, traders
Justice Uche Enwereji of High court 4, Aba, Abia State has withdrawn herself from the legal battle between Abia State government and Ngwa Road Market (Ahia-Ohuru) traders.
It will be recalled that the Ngwa Road Market traders had on October 18, 2017, taken Abia State government to court and joined the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Environment and the Aba South Local Government Chairman over exorbitant levies and imposition of what they termed illegal taxes.
Justice Enwereji who had initially directed the state government to dialogue with the traders with a view of harmonizing levies payable, had on several occasions given the warring parties opportunities to settle out of court.
She however took the decision to withdraw from the case on Thursday, November 1, 2018, stating that her decision was made to save the image of the court.
The judge’s withdrawal from the case followed an observation raised by the counsel to the plaintiff; Mr. Victor Agwu to the effect that government defiled the court order by using the Bakassi Boys to harass and intimidate the traders on the payment of certain levies which the court had directed should be harmonized.
The defense counsel, Mr. Ogwo Uko however told the court that it was the traders that had not kept to the court’s directive as they went as far as misquoting the judge in a radio announcement they placed in a radio station based in Aba and staging an open protest against all levies.
The submission of the defense infuriated Justice Enwereji who drew the attention of the leaders of the traders involved in the suit to the allegation of the defense counsel. However, despite the fact that the traders’ leaders denied the allegation, Justice Enwereji decided to withdraw from the case saying that she cannot stand and watch anyone trying to bring the court to disrepute by misquoting her court wrongly and misinforming the public on the directives of the court.
She however transferred the matter to the Administrative Judge, who will re-assign the case to another court on November, 15, 2018.
Counsel to the traders, Victor Agwu, expressed displeasure over the withdrawal of the judge from the case. He told our reporter that it is unfortunate that the traders’ own side, where they said they did not issue any of such announcements was not heard.
Meanwhile, the traders have condemned a new list of levies approved by the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief Charles Ogbonnaya, saying that the levies are burdensome. The levies include income tax-N3, 600, Stallage fee-N2, 000, Infrastructural levy-N2, 000, Sanitation levy (ASEPA)-N3, 600 and security levy-N2, 000.
Others are Renewal of Abia State Signage Agency (ABSA)-N3, 000, Scooping levy-N800, Fire Service levy-N2, 500 and Renewal of Business Premises-N2, 000.
One of the leaders of the market trader’s union said that the levies are much and that they will not be able to pay it.
IPOB vows to disrupt Ohanaeze’s public gathering
…says its ban on organisation stands
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, said its proscription of the apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo remains unchanged.
The pro Biafra group said it will continue to disrupt any public gathering by the Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo anywhere in Biafraland until they resort to do what it termed the right thing.
IPOB accused Ohanaeze of issuing a fake press statement that it held an open public event during a brainstorming between it and Igbo World Assembly (IWA) and dared the apex Igbo group to hold a public event and see if it will not be disrupted.
The group also condemned statement attributed to Chief Nnia Nwodo, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo, where he was quoted to have urged people to ignore IPOB’s call for no election come 2019.
In a release by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB said there is no going back on the proscription of Ohanaeze and its no election stands.
Part of the statement reads: “It is important we reiterate that IPOB proscription of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo still stands and will never be rescinded. Any public gathering by Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze Ndigbo anywhere in Biafraland will be disrupted.
“Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo met last week Thursday at their national secretariat, Park Avenue Enugu, to brainstorm with Igbo World Assembly (IWA) on how to sabotage IPOB’s no election campaign in Biafraland. After the meeting, they issued an already prepared press statement to the media that sought to give the erroneous impression that an actual public event held in Enugu on the said day.
“We wish to state our position very clearly against any group that would like to cash in on the desperation of scrupulous politicians to make some quick buck at the expense of IPOB that total humiliation awaits them. The minds of our people are made up, they only listen and understand the raw truth coming from IPOB and no other. The rant of these mushroom fake groups starts and ends on the pages of newspapers.
“Anybody seen meeting with Nnia Nwodo of Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo will be classified as a sellout and dealt with accordingly. Nnia Nwodo and his Ohanaeze are Fulani slaves and remain so till eternity. Nnia Nwodo was appointed a minister of state twice by his Fulani masters and can never do without them. His father served the north and so also his brother Okwesilieze Nwodo, who is presently living rent-free in one of Atiku Abubakar’s houses in Abuja. So, it is in their family interest that Biafrans vote in 2019.
“The global family of IPOB condemns the frivolous statement credited to Nnia Nwodo and his group of Ohanaeze Ndi-Igbo in Enugu asking people not to listen to IPOB and its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on election boycott come 2019 general election.
“The one and only IPOB, ably led by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, decided to boycott every election in Biafraland as far back as 2015 when Nnia Nwodo was nursing the ambition to become Enugu State governor, not even Ohanaeze leadership. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu it is apt to note, is as consistent as the Northern Star.
2019: Buhari risks losing 5.5m votes in Imo, Ogun, Zamfara
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) over the outcome of its primaries may cost President Muhammadu Buhari votes in Imo, Ogun and Zamfara states in the forthcoming 2019 presidential election.
The governors of the three states, Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun) and Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara) have been locked in a running battle with the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the conduct of primaries and submission of lists of the party’s candidates for the 2019 general elections in their respective states. Though the governors have not publicly declared that they will work against the president during the election, there are indications that they will likely to work against the party’s interest if the crisis is not resolved their way.
The three states are APC’s stronghold with over 5.5 million registered voters. Imo State has 1.9 million registered voters, Ogun (1.9 million), while Zamfara has 1.5 million. Buhari did not win in Imo State in the 2015 presidential election, but he made appreciable impact as he polled 133,253 votes, the highest in the South-East. He, however, won in Ogun and Zamfara states, polling 308,290 and 612,202 votes, respectively.
But, ahead of the 2019 presidential election, his chances look dim in the three states given the impasse over choice of governorship candidates. Okorocha, Amosun and Yari had anointed their likely successors ahead of the party’s primaries, but the powerplay between them and the Oshiomhole-led National Working Council (NWC) saw their choices losing out in the primaries.
The Imo State governor opted for his son-in-law and Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, but was knocked out by the senator representing Imo West, Hope Uzodinma. Amosun’s preferred candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives, was edged out by Chief Dapo Abiodun.
The case of Zamfara State is peculiar as the party was barred by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from presenting candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly elections over its failure to conduct primaries within the stipulated timeframe. Despite the disqualification, the party, it was gathered, forwarded the name of Dr. Dauda Lawal as its governorship candidate instead of Governor Yari’s choice and state Commissioner for Finance, Mukhtar Shehu.
The governors have not hidden their frustrations over the inability of their preferred choices to make the list and made last minutes move to persuade President Buhari to wade into the matter, but were not successful. And with yesterday as the last day for parties to submit lists of their governorship and House of Assembly candidates to the electoral commission, there is the possibility that they may dump the party or remain but show indifference to the President’s re-election bid.
An indication to this emerged on Thursday, when Okorocha, who is the Chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum, claimed that that the party under Oshiomhole has lost five million voters. The governor, who spoke to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja, said that the leadership of the APC under Oshiomhole has fuelled and protests across the country, resulting to loss of voters ahead of the 2019 general elections. Amosun, on his part, vowed that Oshiomhole’s plot to foist gangsters on the state and hand over the patrimony of Ogun State to a rapacious and expansionist South-West gang would be firmly resisted.
The governor, who spoke through his Commissioner for information, Dayo Oduneye, in reaction to Oshiomhole’s claim that he would not sell his conscience, is said to be pondering his next political move. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the governor held series of meetings between Thursday and yesterday with his supporters, who are insisting that he should jettison APC for another platform despite being handed a senatorial ticket. Okorocha, who also has APC’s senatorial ticket is equally said to be mulling dumping the party for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) with his supporters though he has denied that.
The outbursts and threat by the governors, notwithstanding, the APC national leadership maintained that there was no going back on the list of candidates for the governorship, national and state Assembly election that was processed by the National Working Committee (NWC) according to INEC’s guidelines.
The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, stated this in a statement on Thursday, clarifying the conflicting interpretations that greeted the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on the contentions among party members in Rivers State chapter. The statement titled “Re: Supreme Court Ruling on Rivers APC” said the Supreme Court’s verdict had nothing to do with the primaries conducted for the governorship and legislative positions in the state and the candidature of Arch. Tonye Cole remained inviolate.
It was however silent on the gubernatorial candidature in Zamfara and Imo states. But as the APC’s leadership prepares for the worse should the governors announce their exit from the party, a chieftain of the Buhari Support Group, Osita Okechukwu, who spoke with Saturday Telegraph, said whatever they will come up with, will have no impact on the President’s chance in the election. Okechukwu, who is also the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), said those who are going to vote for Buhari will do so on the basis of his performance and not on the directive of the governors.
He said: “President Buhari should be commended for not interfering in the process of the party’s primaries. That shows that he is a true democrat. Though some people were aggrieved over the outcome, I will tell you that nobody is leaving the party.
“In Ogun State for example, Governor Amosun and his people are not fighting the President, but the process the led to the emergence of the party’s candidate, so Okorocha was wrong to say that the party has lost five million votes. “I can assure you that Nigerians appreciate what the President has done in the area of infrastructure across the country, and a majority of those who are going to vote during the election will vote for Buhari because of this and not because of the governors.
