Oshiomhole, APC and the tantrums of bad losers

Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2015, Governor David Nweze Umahi took the bull by the horn and embarked on aggressive development of the state, despite paucity of funds. The way Abakaliki, the state capital, was immediately transformed through massive road construction, rehabilitation and reconstruction surprised everyone. This is as against the economic meltdown he met coupled with low monthly allocation from the federal government and low internally generated revenue (IGR) in the state.

Abakaliki, since Umahi came on board, has become another commercial hub in the South-East. The governor has installed streetlights in all the streets and constructed so many kilometres of roads in the state which has returned night life; buying and selling in the city as the people enjoy uninterrupted power supply for their businesses and arrive their destinations on time respectively. To boost commercial activities in the state, the Umahi administration has embarked on aggressive re-construction of Margret Umahi International Market which was constructed by the last administration with structural deficit and defects.

The market which is strategically situated on Tran-Sahara African Highway, will attract investors from Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Cameroon, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Enugu and other neighbouring states. Umahi has constructed flyover bridges along the highway to ease traffic congestion in the market. The market has over 5,000 lock-up shops. Umahi has also empowered over 4,000 indigenes and non-indigenes of the state through grants of N250,000 each for agricultural and business purposes. The beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme are doing great and their businesses have created employment opportunities for teeming unemployed youths in the state.

The governor will commence construction of an international airport; a project which he said will commence early 2019. Having completed the grand work of making Abakaliki a befitting capital city, Ebonyi is ready and Ebonyians are happy to be exposed to the globe with the construction of an airport from their own land.

Umahi has also transformed all nooks and crannies in the state including the second city in the state, Afikpo, after Abakaliki. He has converted the state into project sites as construction works are also going on in all the local government areas of the state.

Afikpo, the headquarter of Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, has become Eldorado through transformation of the second city in the state by the state government. Some of the Umahi’s enviable projects in the local government area include dualization of Amuro/ Eke Market Roundabout, construction of Ngodo/St. Mary/Amagballa 5.5-km, dualization of 3.5km Amuro Roundabout, Amasiri Junction, construction of rigid pavement from Akanu Ibiam Junction to Akanu Ibiam Complex in Unwana among others.

Umahis critics are quick to point out that his profession as a civil engineer has leveraged him in the construction area. This review is not interested in comparative analysis of Ebonyi State Government as such excuses are considered as the ranting of antics and slurring of innuendo. However, the bottom line underscores the fact that Ebonyians have been bequeathed with the unexpected Q.E.D, as such no longer exist on the pages of newspaper rather in real life across the three senatorial zones in the state, with visible and touchable evidences. This, the people say, is a priceless gift and display of love from a true democrat.

Development, as maxim holds, has no colour, language or tribe. This postulation was considered academic until recently as it wears human face in Ebonyi State. Today, the projects executed by this administration have found a place in the annals of Ebonyi history and Nigeria in general. The residents of various communities in Ebonyi State can now beat their chest in awe as they recall the “then and now scenarios.”

In retrospect, Ebonyians may recall their anguish with clay-feet over the hitherto impassable streets, rural towns and other metropolitan cities of the state which constituted Achilles heel to business activities in the past. In the now, motorists and other shades of commuters can recall same with pleasant relief. The people of Ebonyi State have truly witnessed true change. Without apologies to copyright, this is the change we desire in our democracy and not lip service change. Governor Umahi is neither a coolie nor an arm chair engineer. He is neither a governor that sits cross-legged nor does he lag in diligence nor depend on sentiments and hearsay to mow down opposition.

It is worthy to point out that Umahi met a widely acknowledged high level of dilapidated infrastructure which also attracted all sorts of humiliating and derogatory attributes to Ebonyians. Among these is the popular, Ebonyi State “The dust of the Nation.” But when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.

Governor Umahi has, indeed, proved the scripture right. Taking over the mantle of leadership under the Divine Mandate Platform, it is no doubt that divine inspirations and motivations are the brain behind all these efforts. Today, the stone which builders rejected has become the head corner stone. Ebonyi State is adjudged to be the most beautiful capital city in the country.

It is not out of place to assert that, since inception, this administration has turned every part of the state into a huge construction site with meaningful engagement of the Ebonyi citizenry. Moreover, consistent monitoring and supervision of the workers by the workaholic Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Nweze Fidelis Kings, has turned most of the artisans to professionals, a gain which was a part of the bargain in Umahi’s manifesto.

Similar feats have been accomplished in other areas such as human empowerment and development. Widows, orphanage homes, churches, businessmen, general hospitals and health centres can now raise their shoulder high as they are being leveraged with financial support from the state government on monthly basis.

Based on June 2018 progress report, Umahi’s administration has executed over 75 projects which cut across every local government in the state. The standard of these roads and bridges cannot be compromised in any way. No wonder, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has made it a reference point. All over Nigeria today, civil engineers and governors are being advised to borrow a leaf from Ebonyi State.

These breathtaking projects are not done for political aggrandizement, but to justify pronouncements in his electoral manifesto and divine mandate from God. Today, Umahi has made history with rigid road pavements, first of its kind across the Niger. While it is a dream come true for the Ebonyians, it is also actualization of electoral promises made by Governor Umahi.

It has become a source of worry to the opposition, who seeing Umahi’s achievements have lost the power to criticize his government. Some of them secretly applaud Umahi, saying that it is impossible to discredit His Excellency going by the projects on the ground.

In as much as the works done so far are receiving applauses, the governor is not yet done especially with the urban streets and rural road network. One may say if this continues for the next five years, it will trigger more wands in the state.

•Chukwu is Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Ministry of Works and Transport

