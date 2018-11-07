Opinions
Oshiomhole, APC and the tantrums of bad losers
Democracy would lose its defining egalitarianism if it foreclosed the free expression of viewpoints by adherents and diverse stakeholders. This is a cosmopolitan truth. But the essential paradox of this truth is that the crucial element of free expression of opinions can be unjustifiably weaponised in the amoral contestations for ungodly validity of ill-gotten mandates as have been witnessed in the quest for nomination tickets of some political parties.
This scenario lucidly exemplifies the reality in some political parties, especially in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), where the element of free expression of viewpoints has become weaponised in the hands of bad losers in the governorship primary elections in Ogun, Imo and Zamfara states. The bad losers, as they have been described by the party leadership, have desperately and sadly resorted to self-help by unleashing a free-for-all in the party.
Indeed, in a season of partisan frenzy, there is a tendency for discipline, party supremacy and rule-governed processes to become threatened. This has been the lot of the APC in recent times, particularly in the miasma of its primary elections, closely mediated by the supervening process of appeal, which unfortunately had failed to mitigate the cacophonous outcomes of the governorship primary elections in the three states indicated supra.
Expectedly, the party’s national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, is in the eye of this largely weakened storm. Oshiomhole is curiously accused of deploying the powers of the National Working Committee (NWC), to allegedly alienate the party’s power base. Consequently, some governors and stakeholders are allegedly up in arms against him. What is the fact? The governors are usually fingered as arrowheads of such quaint plots. True, governors are very powerful members of the ruling party, a scenario also replicated in opposition parties too. They control the grassroots for the party.
Usually, governors insist on the control of the party through indirect primary elections. But in the last APC’s primary elections, the Oshiomhole-led NWC opted for direct mode. It had, however, conceded that the state governors be allowed some latitude based on the peculiar circumstances in each state. This position is captured in both the party’s rule-book and the guidelines by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
In the process of consummating the nomination processes in the states, some state governors had taken steps to circumvent the election by foisting their preferred candidates on the majority of the party members. They had overreached themselves by conducting their own primary elections without recourse to the Electoral Panels mandated by the NWC to do so.
But the NWC, with the magnitude of Oshiomhole’s chairmanship, had resisted the governor’s shenanigans. Some of the governors had fought back, thus heating up the party. Some of the APC’s ‘rebels without genuine causes’ include Governors of Ogun, Zamfara, and Imo states, Ibikunle Amosun, Abdul-Aziz Yari and Rochas Okorocha respectively, who expressed their dissatisfaction with the national leadership of the party.
Also, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, joined the fray when he said the APC primary elections were mismanaged. He had taken an unjustifiable swipe at Oshiomhole. Another APC leader, Osita Okechukwu, who lost out in the Enugu senatorial primary election, had called for Oshiomhole’s head. In Rivers State, there were also issues shadowing the primary elections.
But the party’s newly-appointed national publicity secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, succinctly captured the emerging situation when he said the grievances and outbursts of some of its leaders who lost out at the recent primary elections were results of their inability to accept their ‘losses’. According to Issa-Onilu, “These persons were taking their losses at the polls very badly, and looking for whom to blame.”
This position is hardly disputable. A common thread tying together the opponents of the party’s primary elections is loss. This orchestra constitutes the shrill, transient opposition to Oshiomhole. For failing to impose a governorship candidate on the people, in an undemocratic way which is unacceptable to the party, Governor Amosun enthusiastically joined the folks opposing Oshiomhole. Much of the forgoing scenario defines the so-called opposition that allegedly wants to unseat Oshiomhole.
•Ojeifo writes from Abuja via ojwonderngr@yahoo.com
Opinions
Umahi’s success story in Ebonyi
Upon assumption of office on May 29, 2015, Governor David Nweze Umahi took the bull by the horn and embarked on aggressive development of the state, despite paucity of funds. The way Abakaliki, the state capital, was immediately transformed through massive road construction, rehabilitation and reconstruction surprised everyone. This is as against the economic meltdown he met coupled with low monthly allocation from the federal government and low internally generated revenue (IGR) in the state.
Abakaliki, since Umahi came on board, has become another commercial hub in the South-East. The governor has installed streetlights in all the streets and constructed so many kilometres of roads in the state which has returned night life; buying and selling in the city as the people enjoy uninterrupted power supply for their businesses and arrive their destinations on time respectively. To boost commercial activities in the state, the Umahi administration has embarked on aggressive re-construction of Margret Umahi International Market which was constructed by the last administration with structural deficit and defects.
The market which is strategically situated on Tran-Sahara African Highway, will attract investors from Taraba, Benue, Kogi, Cameroon, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Enugu and other neighbouring states. Umahi has constructed flyover bridges along the highway to ease traffic congestion in the market. The market has over 5,000 lock-up shops. Umahi has also empowered over 4,000 indigenes and non-indigenes of the state through grants of N250,000 each for agricultural and business purposes. The beneficiaries of the empowerment scheme are doing great and their businesses have created employment opportunities for teeming unemployed youths in the state.
The governor will commence construction of an international airport; a project which he said will commence early 2019. Having completed the grand work of making Abakaliki a befitting capital city, Ebonyi is ready and Ebonyians are happy to be exposed to the globe with the construction of an airport from their own land.
Umahi has also transformed all nooks and crannies in the state including the second city in the state, Afikpo, after Abakaliki. He has converted the state into project sites as construction works are also going on in all the local government areas of the state.
Afikpo, the headquarter of Afikpo North Local Government Area of the state, has become Eldorado through transformation of the second city in the state by the state government. Some of the Umahi’s enviable projects in the local government area include dualization of Amuro/ Eke Market Roundabout, construction of Ngodo/St. Mary/Amagballa 5.5-km, dualization of 3.5km Amuro Roundabout, Amasiri Junction, construction of rigid pavement from Akanu Ibiam Junction to Akanu Ibiam Complex in Unwana among others.
Umahis critics are quick to point out that his profession as a civil engineer has leveraged him in the construction area. This review is not interested in comparative analysis of Ebonyi State Government as such excuses are considered as the ranting of antics and slurring of innuendo. However, the bottom line underscores the fact that Ebonyians have been bequeathed with the unexpected Q.E.D, as such no longer exist on the pages of newspaper rather in real life across the three senatorial zones in the state, with visible and touchable evidences. This, the people say, is a priceless gift and display of love from a true democrat.
Development, as maxim holds, has no colour, language or tribe. This postulation was considered academic until recently as it wears human face in Ebonyi State. Today, the projects executed by this administration have found a place in the annals of Ebonyi history and Nigeria in general. The residents of various communities in Ebonyi State can now beat their chest in awe as they recall the “then and now scenarios.”
In retrospect, Ebonyians may recall their anguish with clay-feet over the hitherto impassable streets, rural towns and other metropolitan cities of the state which constituted Achilles heel to business activities in the past. In the now, motorists and other shades of commuters can recall same with pleasant relief. The people of Ebonyi State have truly witnessed true change. Without apologies to copyright, this is the change we desire in our democracy and not lip service change. Governor Umahi is neither a coolie nor an arm chair engineer. He is neither a governor that sits cross-legged nor does he lag in diligence nor depend on sentiments and hearsay to mow down opposition.
It is worthy to point out that Umahi met a widely acknowledged high level of dilapidated infrastructure which also attracted all sorts of humiliating and derogatory attributes to Ebonyians. Among these is the popular, Ebonyi State “The dust of the Nation.” But when the righteous is on the throne, the people rejoice.
Governor Umahi has, indeed, proved the scripture right. Taking over the mantle of leadership under the Divine Mandate Platform, it is no doubt that divine inspirations and motivations are the brain behind all these efforts. Today, the stone which builders rejected has become the head corner stone. Ebonyi State is adjudged to be the most beautiful capital city in the country.
It is not out of place to assert that, since inception, this administration has turned every part of the state into a huge construction site with meaningful engagement of the Ebonyi citizenry. Moreover, consistent monitoring and supervision of the workers by the workaholic Commissioner for Works and Transport, Engr. Nweze Fidelis Kings, has turned most of the artisans to professionals, a gain which was a part of the bargain in Umahi’s manifesto.
Similar feats have been accomplished in other areas such as human empowerment and development. Widows, orphanage homes, churches, businessmen, general hospitals and health centres can now raise their shoulder high as they are being leveraged with financial support from the state government on monthly basis.
Based on June 2018 progress report, Umahi’s administration has executed over 75 projects which cut across every local government in the state. The standard of these roads and bridges cannot be compromised in any way. No wonder, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has made it a reference point. All over Nigeria today, civil engineers and governors are being advised to borrow a leaf from Ebonyi State.
These breathtaking projects are not done for political aggrandizement, but to justify pronouncements in his electoral manifesto and divine mandate from God. Today, Umahi has made history with rigid road pavements, first of its kind across the Niger. While it is a dream come true for the Ebonyians, it is also actualization of electoral promises made by Governor Umahi.
It has become a source of worry to the opposition, who seeing Umahi’s achievements have lost the power to criticize his government. Some of them secretly applaud Umahi, saying that it is impossible to discredit His Excellency going by the projects on the ground.
In as much as the works done so far are receiving applauses, the governor is not yet done especially with the urban streets and rural road network. One may say if this continues for the next five years, it will trigger more wands in the state.
•Chukwu is Public Relations Officer, Ebonyi State Ministry of Works and Transport
Opinions
Alaafin of Oyo: Coping with a disintegrated empire
On October 15, Iku Babayeye Igbakeji Orisa, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III, the Alaafin of Oyo was 80. He is the Emperor of a lost Empire that in 18th century occupied the whole of South-West, part of North Central and stretched to parts of the Republic of Benin and Togo. Many people including President Muhammadu Buhari have sent birthday greetings to the monarch. Hopefully on November 18, 2020, he will mark his 50 years on the throne like the late Sultan of Sokoto, Sir Sidiq Abubakar III (1903-1988), the late Ooni of Ife, Sir Adesoji Tadeniawo Aderemi II (1889-1980); and the late Jaja Amanyanbo of Opobo, Chief Douglas Jaja (1915-1980).
The Oyo Empire was one of the great empires in Africa. By the second half of the 18th century, the empire started to decline. By the middle of the 19th century, the empire has disintegrated and on its ruins rose Ibadan, Osun, Egba, Ijaiye, Owo, Igbomina, Ondo, Ijesha, Osogbo, Kabba, Akoko, Offa, Ilaje, Ikale, Idanre, Oyemekun, Ijebu, Yewa, Awori, Omu-Aran, Remo, Ekiti, Eko, Ilorin Afonja, Ife, Ogbomoso and other towns.
The collapse of the Oyo Empire in the 19th century was brought about by several factors – some internal and others external. One of the internal factors was an inherent weakness arising from the size and nature of the empire. Like the Sudanese empires of Mali, Songhai and Kanem-Bornu, the Oyo Empire was quite extensive and this made central control of the provinces difficult. One of the reasons for this was that Oyo, the capital, was situated on the northern fringes of the empire and this made it difficult for her to control effectively the provinces most of which lay to the south of the empire. Again the system of administering the provinces through the Ilaris or resident provincial governors began to prove ineffective from the late 18th and early 19th centuries. These governors were not strictly supervised from the centre and consequently they became oppressive, corrupt and arrogant, and by their actions drove the subject people of the provinces to rebel against them and the Alaafin whom they represented. But the major factor for the decline and eventual collapse of the Oyo Empire was the weakness and resultant breakdown of the central government.
Though the Oyo Empire finally collapsed in the first half of the 19th century, we should not fail to recognize the significant achievements of the great Empire.
In the first place, Oyo rose from a small and insignificant Yoruba town on the northern borders of Yoruba land to a great empire. By the middle of the 18th century, this empire stretched from Benin in the East to the western frontiers of Togo in the West and from Nupe in the North to the mangrove swamps to the South. It was the largest of the forest states of West Africa. The empire achieved a high degree of efficient imperial administration based upon well-fashioned political institutions. With the collapse of the empire, these institutions were inherited as a legacy by the Yoruba successor states.
Second, the Oyo Empire achieved a high standard of military efficiency. She owed her rise to a great empire, no doubt, to her well-organised army which was her effective instrument for expansion and suppression of internal revolts. Third, the Oyo Empire achieved a sound economy based on very productive agriculture, trade with the Sudan, lucrative industries and wealth from taxes and tribute. This sound economy enabled the Alaafins to maintain the elaborate imperial administration and also to maintain and equip its large army.
Fourth, the Oyo Empire achieved social and cultural unity for Yorubaland by promoting a feeling of kinship based on common language (Yoruba) and common religion. The Oyo Empire encouraged the Yoruba values which is commonly referred to as omoluwabi values. It is very difficult to explain the omoluwabi values unless you are a Yoruba. They are a set of unwritten commandments and once you disregard those values, you are immediately found guilty no matter your power, influence, position or your wealth. The Yoruba, for example, do not hold regular meetings before those values are enforced and it is the omoluwabi values that have sustained the Yoruba civilization. It is those values that have brought about relative peace in Yorubaland today. Though the Oyo empire is no more, the idea of the Yoruba unity which it engendered is as strong today as in the days of the empire – in spite of today’s headlines. To its credit the Oyo Empire achieved remarkable longevity from 15th to 19th century.
The major problem facing Oba Adeyemi today is the same problem facing his three other colleagues – coping with a disintegrated empire in the modern day world.
His three other colleagues are, Alhaji Muhammadu Saa’d Abubakar III (62), Sultan of the old Sokoto Empire; Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garuba (61), the Shehu of the Old El-Kanemi Empire – an Empire never conquered by the Fulanis, and Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolo Kpolo, Ewuare II (65), the Oba of the Old Benin Empire.
Oba Adeyemi was brought up in the palace of the late Alake of Egbaland, Sir Oladipo Samuel Ademola (1827-1962) when his father, late Oba Adeniran Adeyemi II was deposed and exiled in 1954 for sympathizing with the opposition party, NCNC, in the western region and his conflict with deputy leader of the Action Group, late Bode Thomas. He also had a sojourn in the Ikoyi residence of Sir Kofoworola Adekunle Abayomi (1896-1979) and his wife, Lady Oyinkan Abayomi (1897-1990). He is a product of St. Gregory College, Lagos and it is from that school he was taught the tenets of Christianity, although he is a Muslim. Since he succeeded Alaafin Gbadegesin Ladigbolu II, Kabiyesi Adeyemi III has faced a number of crises, the beautiful thing is that he has survived.
•Teniola, a former director at the presidency writes from Lagos.
Opinions
Shooting and killing the Shi’ites: Whose war?
If justice is taken away, then what are sovereignty if not great bands of robbers’ – Augustine Hippo
Coming from a family with a long tradition of military service, I have tried to avoid commenting on the activities of the military because of my tremendous respect for the institution and because I believe that the men and women who put their lives in harms’ way so that we may live in a safer and better society need to be supported and appreciated.
However, the activities of the military have come under intense scrutiny because of our tactics of using them for what ordinarily will be the work of the police. The clashes between the Army and Shiites would have been avoidable if the police who were trained to disperse riots were deployed to perform their duties.
According to the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) over 2,000 of their members, including women and children have been killed by the army between 2015 and now. Very recently, about 50 flag wielding Shiites who were protesting the continued detention of their leader were again shot and killed by the army.
Apart from the group’s rejection of secularism, a common trait of most radical Muslim group, the Shiites are not known to have taken up arms against the Nigeria State. Is it a crime to be a Shiite? Nigerians are in darkness and find it difficult to understand the reason for the heavy high handedness against them. Who are the Shiites and what is their offence that the military is shooting and killing them at the slightest provocation.
Nigeria is a heavily Muslim country, and the overwhelming majority of Nigerian Muslims totalling over 80 million are Sunni Muslims with ties with Saudi Arabia. Shia Islam with ties with Iran had little presence in Nigeria with as little as 6 to 10% of the Muslim population.
The Shia movement in Nigeria was led by Ibrahim Zakzaky, who had been trained in Shia theology in Iran. In the early ’80s, Zakzaky founded the Islamic Movement, which spread among Shia in northern Nigeria.
Not much was known of the Shiites until they grabbed national attention in 2015 when the Army massacred hundreds of members of the group. The government’s official story then was that the group planned to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai.
The military claim was countered by other accounts which acknowledged that a large Shia demonstration, led by the Islamic Movement, took place on the Sokoto road, near Zaria, where the Islamic Movement has a large presence. Such procession along this road by the group was not uncommon.
Coincidentally, General Buratai’s convoy was driving through. The military demanded that the demonstrators disperse, and they refused. Some sort of projectile then struck Buratai’s car (reports conflict as to what it was), and the soldiers fired into the air as a warning. When that didn’t work, the military reportedly opened fire to cover their principal, after which they left the location. Every right thinking member of the public justified the army use of limited force to gain passage with the hope that it will be an end to the matter.
What followed three days afterwards left the nation in total shock as the army heavily descended on the Shiites at their headquarters and according to media report killed over 1,000 members of the group including the wife, son and family members of Zakzaky.
The 2015 massacre was not the end of the agony of the Shiites as many more have been killed since after 2015. The latest being this October 2018 bloody shooting and killing of Shiite protesters in Abuja which once again highlighted the oppression of a religious minority which some people say is driven by a Sunni Muslim elite backed by Saudi Arabia.
Many of the top functionaries in both the military and civil service in Nigeria are Sunni Muslims who allegedly are using their position to advance their branch of Islamic supremacy hence Shiites in Nigeria have suffered more discrimination under this current administration than with any other in the past.
There are also people who have argued that the Shiites are not proper Muslims hence the need to stop their apostasy and that the Shiites have intention to establish the Iran type of radical Islam in Nigeria which to the majority Sunni is unacceptable.
Is the regular shooting and systemic killing of Shiites a pre-emptive measure because of the fear of what they will become? Is it because we are afraid they will bear arms in future to achieve their desire to enthrone the Iran style of Islam in Nigeria. Is such fear a justification for the wanton disregard of human lives? People have a right to their religion and freedom of thought. They also have right to peaceful protest and assembly and the government must do everything possible to protect those rights for everyone including the Shiites.
In late 2016, the court ruled against the long detention of Zakzaky without being charged before a court. The court ordered for his release which the government failed to execute to date. His members have right to protest against the government disobedience of court order. Perhaps if the government had obeyed the court order for the release of Zakzaky, may be the Shiite protests wouldn’t have arisen. A lot of observers are raising red flags over the similarities between the 2009 capture and execution of then Boko Haram leader Mohammed Yusuf in police custody and the continued disobedience of court order for the release of the Shia leader. Nigeria cannot afford to repeat the errors of 2009 now. Whatever is the crime of Zakzaky, the government is not showing a good example by flouting court order in this regard. You do not use injustice to achieve justice. The government must show example and lead by example. Flouting court orders calls for civil disobedience.
The high casualty figure arising from the Nigerian soldiers handling of the Shiite protests has put the human rights record of the Nigerian government under scrutiny amongst rights groups. No life should be taken without lawful and justifiable reason. The military highhandedness is very horrific and shows a clear disdain for the sanctity of life, and therefore unacceptable. The use of deadly force to quell protests accused of throwing stones and pellets at soldiers are disproportionate and unjustifiable.
One way to curb the excesses of the military is to limit their deployment in what ordinarily should be a police action.
Trending
-
News24 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
Politics23 hours ago
Three female presidential candidates, shameful – Anifowose
-
Politics23 hours ago
Iyang-Eyen: Emmanuel not playing politics with projects
-
News24 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
-
Politics12 hours ago
Stop lamenting, face governance, Fayose’s aide tells Fayemi
-
News24 hours ago
Don’t go on strike, Buhari begs Labour
-
Business23 hours ago
Another look at PIGB, NNPC’s assets sale
-
News15 hours ago
JUST IN: Four APC Reps dumps party