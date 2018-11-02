Osun commissioner underscores education significance for Muslims

Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ajibola Basiru, has underscored the significance of sound education for Muslims, charging faithful to take knowledge acquisition seriously. Ajibola said this at an interactive forum with the Joint Muslim Action Forum, JOMAF in the State, maintaining that education is what many Muslims lack and which is denying them many opportunities in and outside government.

The commissioner who doubles as the Senatorial standard bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Osun Central Senatorial District, emphasised the need for Muslims to go into politics hinging success in politics on sound education. He hinted that the job of a Muslim politician in a day towards Islam is very much more than that of a Da’i for years. Regretting the rate at which local and global media give scathing and damning editorials and news analysis on Islam and Muslims, he stressed the need for Muslims youths to embrace journalism much as they have taken to legal practice. Basiru added that for Muslims to be given good elective positions and appointments, sound education is key.

The Osun Attorney general highlighted some of his achievements as ensuring passing into law Osun criminal justice system bill 2018, Health insurance scheme bill 2018 and restructuring the magisterial system. Another is the establishment of the citizens mediation center which according to him has solved over 400 cases and retrieved #15m from debtors to creditors without going through the rigorous court processes.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Osun State Chairman of JOMAF, Alhaji Kola Usamat, described Basiru as a politician with a foresight and one Muslim that could be relied on based on his antecedents in Islam. Alhaji Usamat assured Ajibola Basiru of the support of JOMAF in the next year’s general elections.

JOMAF chairman observed that since 1999, Muslims have had a shot at senatorial seat in Osun Central once when it was occupied by Senator Bayo Salami from 1999 to 2003,emphasising that it is time Muslim produced the senator in the mould of Dr Ajibola Basiru who, he said, has all it takes to represent his people. The forum had in attendance coordinators of JOMAF across Osun Central Senatorial District.

