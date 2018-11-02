Islam
Osun commissioner underscores education significance for Muslims
Osun State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Ajibola Basiru, has underscored the significance of sound education for Muslims, charging faithful to take knowledge acquisition seriously. Ajibola said this at an interactive forum with the Joint Muslim Action Forum, JOMAF in the State, maintaining that education is what many Muslims lack and which is denying them many opportunities in and outside government.
The commissioner who doubles as the Senatorial standard bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Osun Central Senatorial District, emphasised the need for Muslims to go into politics hinging success in politics on sound education. He hinted that the job of a Muslim politician in a day towards Islam is very much more than that of a Da’i for years. Regretting the rate at which local and global media give scathing and damning editorials and news analysis on Islam and Muslims, he stressed the need for Muslims youths to embrace journalism much as they have taken to legal practice. Basiru added that for Muslims to be given good elective positions and appointments, sound education is key.
The Osun Attorney general highlighted some of his achievements as ensuring passing into law Osun criminal justice system bill 2018, Health insurance scheme bill 2018 and restructuring the magisterial system. Another is the establishment of the citizens mediation center which according to him has solved over 400 cases and retrieved #15m from debtors to creditors without going through the rigorous court processes.
Earlier in his opening remark, the Osun State Chairman of JOMAF, Alhaji Kola Usamat, described Basiru as a politician with a foresight and one Muslim that could be relied on based on his antecedents in Islam. Alhaji Usamat assured Ajibola Basiru of the support of JOMAF in the next year’s general elections.
JOMAF chairman observed that since 1999, Muslims have had a shot at senatorial seat in Osun Central once when it was occupied by Senator Bayo Salami from 1999 to 2003,emphasising that it is time Muslim produced the senator in the mould of Dr Ajibola Basiru who, he said, has all it takes to represent his people. The forum had in attendance coordinators of JOMAF across Osun Central Senatorial District.
Conduct public finance on Islamic teachings, don tasks Buhari, Atiku, others
A university don, Professor Musa Adeshina Abdulraheem, has also admonished politicians vying for elective positions including President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar among others to conduct public finance in line with Islamic teachings of fiscal prudence. This, Abdul Raheem – an Islamic cleric and professor of Arabic and Islamic studies at Ekiti state University, Ado Ekiti said, would help them to deal with corruption in all ramifications. He gave the counsel in a paper he delivered at a two day workshop on linking good public finance management with Islam teachings organized by Centre for Social Justice (CJS).
“There are laws in this country that encourage people to be transparent, abhor corruption and live up to the guidelines, expectations expected of various offices. However, many of us are found wanting. The Centre for Social Justice has come up with this manual to use religion as a means of creating awareness in people. This is a country that is very religiousis either you are a Muslim or a Christian,” he said. He advised President Muhammadu Buhari, former vice President Atiku Abubakar and other contenders fpr elective posts to strive by upholding probity, accountability and transparency, virtues he said Nigerians expect of their government.
“We would like incoming president and government to observe where outgoing government has made some mistakes especially in the fight against corruption and try to amend. Go out and stamp corruption because if they fail do so, people will draw comparison. Corruption is the bane of this country, it retards progress”, he said. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, workshop Convener and Director of CSJ, Barrister Eze Onyepkere said the workshop was part of wider programmes designed to involve faith based groups in the struggle for improvement of fiscal government, transparency and value for money.
“We noticed that all humans’ laws are written in line with religious and moral doctrines. If you look at the Bible, the ten commandments is almost a replication of most society‘s laws today. We note that majority of Nigerians are either a Muslim or a Christian who attends mosque on Friday or church on Sunday. “These people belonging to these groups are at the same time leading Nigerians. We then ask ourselves that why corruption is still this pervasive in our polity if the leaders are people of great faith? Why are we not having value for money? Why is economy being mismanaged? “The whole idea is to point out to Nigerians that, what we have in our constitution like don’t steal, don’t be corrupt is also replicated in the morals teaching. The laws of Muslim and Christian forbids what the normal laws forbids and a such we came up with the idea of producing this manual and using it to ensure good governance.”
Boko Haram does not represent Islam, NSCIA insists
The apex group for Muslims in Nigeria, the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), has reiterated its stand that the terrorists group, Boko Haram, does not in any way represent Islam. The group also mounted pressure on the Federal Government to do all in his powers to save the lives of abducted all girls abducted by Boko Haram including Leah Sharibu.
The terrorists’ group had earlier given an October 15 deadline to the Federal Government to meet its demand, threatening to execute Miss Sharibu if the demands are not met. The NSCIA reiterated its criticism of Boko Haram’s activities, according to a document, during the Interfaith Initiative for Peace Conference in Abuja. The Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters, Sheikh Mohammed Khalid, who made the pleas on behaklf of the Council, called on the government “to do whatever it can within its powers to ensure Miss Sharibu is safely released and reunited with her family.” Addressing the issue, the Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters, Sheikh Khalid said Miss Sharibu’s abductors were on their own and that they did not represent Islam.
“We are here to speak on behalf of the bodies of the two main religions, Islam and Christianity. We want the world to understand that these people that are holding our children and other people in captivity are not representing anything, they are on their own. Islam is not asking them to abduct anybody and we the Muslims are going to join hands with anybody to do anything possible to secure Nigerians from their agony.
“We are appealing to them to rethink and revisit their minds so that they will release their captives, especially somebody like Leah Sharibu,” Sheikh Khalid said. The cleric called for her immediate release and other teenage girls abducted by the group in the restive north-east. The Interfaith peace conference was convened by the Sultan of Sokoto and leader of NSCIA, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar and the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan. Speaking on the role of religious leaders in a free and fair election, the Archbishop of Sokoto, Rev Hassan Matthew Kukah, appealed to religious leaders to refrain from politics because their voices are very influential. Kukah voiced concern about next year’s elections, saying the conduct of party primaries had created fears among the electorate, who believe the outcome of the elections have been predetermined.
Obasanjo/Atiku detente: Leave Gumi, Kukah alone, MURIC says
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has added to the cacophony of voices on the recent reconciliation between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. MURIC stated this in a press release signed by its director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, maintaining that there is nothing out of place in what took place during the Abeokuta armistice. “People should stop blaming Shaykh Gumi and Reverend Kukah. They have every right to attend any occasion so long as they did not gatecrash. They are not from Sierra Leone. They are bona fide Nigerian citizens and to that extent they cannot be described as meddlers.
“Even those who blame them for showing interest in Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) missed the point. They should actually be commended for being bold enough to come out openly to be part of the event”. Akintola, who recently bagged the Islamic title, Asadul-‘Aarifiin, i.e. Lion of Islamic Scholars (Kinniun Adinni), argued that the Abeokuta declaration has further buttressed the popular belief that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics, only common interest. “We in MURIC do not subscribe to the idea that people should jettison politics because of religion. People who avoid politics because they are devoted Christians or Muslims end up being ruled by the disciples of Shaytan (Satan) who lack the fear of Allah. For social harmony, progress and good governance, religion and politics should go hand in hand.
Tyranny, misrule and dictatorship of the left are bound to reign supreme where politics is left to men who do not fear Allah. “Both Christians and Muslims should participate in politics to avoid being ruled by people who are inferior to them, people who are heartless, people who despise religion. Socrates was therefore right when he said, ‘The wise who refuse to rule should prepare to suffer the rule of idiots’ “We therefore urge Nigerians to stop the blame game. Both Shaykh Gumi and Reverend Kukah have merely exercised their Allah-given fundamental right of expression and freedom of association.
It is a challenge to the rest of us. Although both drammatis personae have denied any political motive, the issue here is not whether the move was political or apolitical. The body language, particularly if we read it from the pre-Abeokuta detente is as clear as daylight. “Archbishop Fulton J. Sheen once remarked that the refusal to take sides on great moral issues is itself a decision. It is a silent acquiescence to evil. He added further that the tragedy of our time is that those who still believe in honesty lack fire and conviction, while those who believe in dishonesty are full of passionate conviction.
