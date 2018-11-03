Palace offer to end Moses’ nightmare at Chelsea

Former Nigeria international, Victor Moses, could be heading for a reunion with the club that gave him a breakthrough in England, as London-based Crystal Palace are said to be interested in the embattled Chelsea star. As Moses continues missing playing time Stamford Bridge, speculation keeps hanging over his prospects into the January transfer window, but Palace now appear keen on ending his nightmare at Stamford Bridge.

The Eagles’ offer, though, comes against the backdrop of an earlier hint that former Chelsea boss, Jose Mounrinho is also lining up a reunion of his own with Moses at his present base, Manchester United. While several bookmakers raised high odds on the chances of Moses moving to Old Trafford, latest reports indicate that the former Super Eagles star, who is under contract with Chelsea until June 2021, is now wanted by Palace in the winter transfer market.

The 27-year-old was a revelation at Palace before he was snapped up by Wigan Athletic in 2010, after spending nine years at Selhurst Park. In 69 outings for Palace, Moses hit 11 goals and six assists, such that The Eagles still see him as ‘their homegrown player’ and are keen to have him back at short notice.

Like this: Like Loading...