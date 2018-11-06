PDP demands explanation on N378bn NLNG scandal

Twenty-six candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday appealed to the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to respect the mandates given to them by members in the state.

They asked Oshiomhole to accept the outcome of the recent legislative primaries and submit their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidates.

Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta, the candidates expressed concern over the alleged failure of the national leadership to give them Candidate Form (CF001) of INEC.

Under the INEC guidelines, each candidate is expected to fill the CF001 to provide his particulars in fulfillment of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.

However, speaking on behalf of the candidates, Segun Idowu, from Remo North state constituency, said the deadline for submission of names and particulars of candidates for the 2019 election to INEC lapsed on Friday.

Idowu alleged that none of the candidates was contacted by the national leadership before the deadline.

According to him, the candidates were alarmed when Oshiomhole announced on television last Friday that the party had submitted names of candidates to the electoral body.

Idowu, who recalled that the primaries were conducted on 7th October, 2018, by the Col. Ali Chiroma-led committee sent by the APC national leadership, pointed out that the 26 affected candidates were announced as winners.

He said: “With the primary election behind us, we waited for the national leadership of the APC to do the needful by giving us the Party Candidate Form (CF001) of the INEC. However, the deadline for the submission of names and particulars of candidates for the election to INEC lapsed on Friday, 2nd November, without any of us who won the primaries given the form. The situation remains the same as at today.

“We have intensified our enquiries at the state secretariat of the APC. The only explanation we have received from the state chairman of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, is that on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018, 24 hours after the deadline for the submission of names of candidates, he received a call from the National Director of Organization of the APC, requesting for names of candidates for INEC.

“This is a curious request because the National Secretariat constituted the panel that conducted the primary election and declared the results of the exercise.

“The party is therefore in possession of the list of winners of the election in all 26 state constituencies and we expect CF001 forms to be issued to the winners of the direct primary elections without further ado.”

Idowu pledged the loyalty and support of the candidates to the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying, “We shall do all at our disposal to ensure he records unprecedented votes in Ogun State in the 2019 elections.

“We also acknowledge the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of Ogun State. He has raised the bar of governance in Ogun State and we are confident that history shall record his achievement in gold.”

Like this: Like Loading...