PDP supporters group to launch book on party’s achievements

A group, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Core Supporters Network, says a book on the achievements of the party while in government for 16 years will be launched on Dec. 18.

The group, in a statement by Alhaji Kabiru Attajiri and Mr Dare Balogun, the National Coordinator and National Secretary respectively, in Abuja on Wednesday, said the book would showcase the success stories of the party.

The group said the launching of the book, which would coincide with the 20th Anniversary of the party, is slated for Abuja.

“PDP Core Supporters Network is the umbrella body of all PDP NGO’s with mandate to mobilise, advocate and canvass grassroots support for our great party and all its candidates.

“In our efforts to achieve this, the organisation designed the above programme which is to celebrate the 20 years anniversary of our great party, launching a publication on PDP success stories, as well as honouring those who have contributed to the success stories.

“Through this programme, we will let Nigerians know that no government has fought corruption as much as PDP has done.

“It is on record that PDP-led Federal Government has removed from office and prosecuted some past corrupt government officials,’’ the group said.

It noted that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) were creations of a PDP-led Federal Government.

The group said the launching of the book and the anniversary celebration would refresh the memories of Nigerians on the past good works of the party. (NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...