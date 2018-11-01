PDP warns Tinubu not join smear campaign against Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the National Leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu to conduct his political activities without recourse to indecent language.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan advised national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to join in the smear campaign against Atiku.

The former Lagos State had said on Wednesday that APC was not disturbed by the meeting PDP presidential candidate was holding in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

“We don’t fear; whether it is in the jungle, or is in Dubai or is in Abu Dhabi, people are free to meet and strategies in a way they deem fit… ”

But PDP said such Language was lacking in respect for a personality, “such as Atiku, whom Nigerians, across board, have generally resolved to be their next president.”

The party added that as an elder, Tinubu should not reduce his pedigree by engaging in indecorous utterances.

“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the ludicrous disposition of APC and its leaders towards the 2019 election campaign, the repositioned PDP and our presidential candidate remain committed to our promise to focus on solutions to the myriad of problems facing our people and transform their lives for the better.

“The PDP, therefore, cautions Asiwaju Tinubu to redirect the discourse of his party to productive issues instead of this unbridled resort to lies, deception, beguilement, propaganda, smear camp.”

PDP also said its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar would crash the pump price of fuel if he elected president next year.

It accused the ruling APC of being insensitive to the plight of Nigerians, adding that since he came into office over three years ago, President Muhammadu Buhari has failed to do the needful.

The party revealed that it has been in high level talks with top international players in the oil and gas industry, stating that its engagements has shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the Nigerian market, under the current subsidy regimes, should be within the N87 to N90 per liter as against the N145 currently being charged.

According to the PDP, President Buhari has no justification to keep the pump price of fuel at N145 per liter given the current price template of crude oil in the international market.

The party alleged that cabal in the presidency divert N58 from every N145 paid for a liter of fuel

“Apart from failing to account for the over N1.4 trillion allegedly siphoned through sleazy oil subsidy deals, the Buhari-led Federal

Government is burdened to account for the over N3.49 trillion stolen under the hidden N58 per liter of fuel on over 50 million daily domestic consumption estimated in the last three years,” the statement added.

The party promised Nigerians its presidential candidate has already worked out a blueprint that would “end sleazes, ensure appropriate pricing template and free resources to guarantee availability of product on a national pricing regime.”

