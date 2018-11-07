Metro and Crime
Police dismiss drunken officer caught on video
A police officer identified as Inspector Kadima Useni has been dismissed after he was discovered drunk in the Akowonjo area of Dopemu in Lagos state.
In a statement by the police on Wednesday, October 7, it was reported that the video of the drunken officer had caught the attention of the inspector-general of police, Ibrahim Idris.
The police boss reportedly directed the commissioner of police in Lagos, Imohimi Edgal to fish out the officer for disciplinary action.
The police officer was dismissed after he was caught on video drunk. Credit: Facebook, Nigerian Police Force Following the dismissal of the drunken officer, the commissioner of police directed that all beer parlours in police communities be shut down to prevent reoccurrence.
The statement reads: The attention of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris NPM mni, has been drawn to a video of Lagos policeman who got drunk at Akowonjo, Dopemu area of Lagos state.
He, therefore, directed the state Commissioner of Police, CP Imohimi Edgal to fish out the erring policeman for appropriate disciplinary action. The policeman who was stupefied after guzzling large quantity of alcoholic beverage was located and apprehended today 07/11/2018 at Police Mobile Force Squadron 22 Base, Ikeja, where he served by the Command Provost.
He was identified as Inspector Kadima Useni with appointment number 176219. During interrogation, the officer affirmed that he was the one in the video, he was therefore tried in orderly room and summarily dismissed to serve as a deterrent to others.
To prevent reoccurrence of this type of incident, the CP has directed the officer in charge of the Command Provost Section to embark on tour of all police formations and barracks within the state with a view to identifying and shutting all beer parlours within the police community.
In the same vein, the CP warns against offering policemen alcoholic drinks while on duty by members of the public. He added that henceforth any policeman found drunk on duty will be visited with similar punishment.
I Killed My Mother, Slept With Her Corpse For Money Ritual- 18 Year Old Boy
An-18-year-old boy, Samuel Akpobome Emobor, has made startling revelations about how he hacked his mother to death and slept with her corpse in the process.
He confessed that the abominable act which had drawn the ire of both family members and members of the public was for money ritual.
The Oghara born indigene in Etiope West local government area of Delta State had carried out the act at a rented apartment in Ologbo community in Ikpoba-Okha local government area where he and his mother lived before the ugly incident last week.
He told newsmen while being paraded along with others at the State Police Command headquarters in Benin, the state capital, Samuel said he tempted to commit the act by a ritualist, simply named One Love.
The ritualist who is now on the run, according to Samuel, sells drugs within the community.
The drug seller turned ritualist had told the boy to kill his mother, cut off his fingers and ear respectively for which he was also promised to receive N50, 000 cash.
He said, “I wanted to use my mother for ritual. I am 18 years old. My father is dead. It was one man called One Love that told me to use my mother for money ritual. He promised to give me N50, 000 if I killed my mother and sleep with her. He said I should cut my mother’s ear and fingers and bring them to him.
“I wanted to cut the ears and fingers before the people came in. I slept with my mother only once. I pressed my mother’s neck to kill her while she was sleeping. The One Love sells drugs. He put something inside the drink he gave and he told me to go and kill my mother.
“The day I went to his (drug dealer’s) house with policemen, the man has run away. I hail from Oghara. I work in a pure water factory,” he explained.
“I now feel very bad because I was beaten badly by people. I did what the ritualist told me.”
Police Commissioner, Babatunde Kokumo, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.
Wife defends husband accused of raping 15-year-old niece
A mother of four, Halifat Ibrahim, yesterday took to the witness box to defend her husband, Wasiu Ibrahim, who was accused of raping her 15-year-old niece before an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos.
Halifat, who was brought in as the 4th prosecution witness to testify against her 35-year-old husband, turned around to defend him and was determined in proving his innocence.
While led in evidence by the State prosecuting counsel, B. T. Boye, the mother of four maintained that her husband of twenty years of marriage would never commit such an atrocity and that he is innocent of all the allegations against him.
The witness said, “I know the defendant and he is my husband. We have been married for twenty years and blessed with four lovely children. My first child is 13 years of age and we all live in a one room apartment.
“I and my husband and our 13-year-old daughter sleep on the same bed, while my niece and the other children sleep on the floor. He will never do such a thing to my little niece, ” she maintained.
Halifat, a hairdresser, told the court that she loves her husband and would do anything to get him out of prison.
Wasiu, who is currently in prison custody, was arraigned for allegedly defiling his wife’s niece (names withheld) at their one room apartment located at No 59, Abeokuta Street, Ogba.
According to the charge, the incident occurred on the 25th of January 2017.
Narrating further, Halifat said, “I travelled on the day of the incident leaving my niece at home with my husband alongside our four children.
“When i rerurned from my journey, I was summoned to my niece’s school by the Proprietress who said that the girl claimed that my husband raped her while I was away.
“I put a call to my husband who was at work at the time. He denied raping her and even volunteered to accompany me to the school. When we got there, he was arrested and the matter was charged to court,” she said.
Halifat, however, denied that her husband had raped her niece before as alleged by the victim in her statement to the police.
When asked if she knew the whereabouts of the victim so as to bring her to testify also, the woman said she has no idea where the victim could be hiding.
“After the incidence, she was taken from me and placed in an orphanage. I have not been able to gain access to her since then. She gave me a fake number and I don’t know where she is. She is my sister’s daughter and I am truly concerned about her well-being, ” she said.
After listening to her testimony, Boye asked the court to mark the witness as a “hostile witness” for failing to collaborate with the prosecution in prosecuting it’s case.
Justice Sybil Nwaka thereafter adjourned the matter till January 19 for continuation of trial.
Woman, 25, docked for allegedly biting man’s ear
A 25-year-old woman, Edet Gift, was on Wednesday brought before an Ota Magistrates ‘ Court in Ogun for allegedly biting a man’s ear.
Gift, who lives at No. 4, Ojubanire St., Off Joju, Ota, is facing a charge of assault.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Rosemary Samson, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 30, at about 9.30am at his residence.
Samson said that the accused assaulted the complainant, Mr Oily Mayowa, by biting his left ear when a fight broke out between them.
She said the incident caused the complainant bodily harm.
The offence contravened Section 338 of Criminal Code, Vol. 1, Law of Ogun, 2006.
The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Magistrate, Mrs B. S. Abdulsalam, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.
She said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to Ogun Government.
Abdulsalam adjourned the case until Nov. 12, for further hearing. (NAN)
