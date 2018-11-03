Features
Police: How kidnappers shot monarch, 7 others in the heads same day
Mrs. Victoria Galadima and her family members have been plunged into mourning following the discovery of the corpse of her husband, Dr. Maiwada Galadima, a traditional ruler of Adara Chiefdom in Kaduna State. Maiwada was shot to death by a gang of kidnappers, who abducted him and other passengers plying the Kachia-Kaduna High Way Victoria, who was among the abducted victims, was later set free by the kidnappers for reasons yet unknown, but her husband was held captive. A week after the abduction, the bloodied corpse of Maiwada was found on the road. This discovery brought to an end, Victoria’s long week of vigil, prayer and fasting for the safe return of her husband. The reasons the kidnappers murdered the monarch is not clear, even after family members raised N10m ransom as demanded by the hoodlums. A police source said: “The chief was murdered after he was kidnapped alongside his wife and several other people by a gang of armed men, who abducted them along the Kachia-Kaduna High Way.
The chief’s driver was also killed. The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had deployed a crack team of operatives, drafted from his Special Intelligence Response Team, (IRT), led by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari,to Kachia, Katari and Birnin Gwari areas of Kaduna State to hunt down the kidnappers, who are suspected to be notorious Fulani bandits that had been terrorising major highways within Kaduna and Zamfara states.”
IRT operatives’ preliminary investigations revealed that the paramount ruler was murdered, after a week in captivity and payment of N10m ransom to his kidnappers. “After payment of the ransom, the kidnappers brought out the 64-yearold traditional ruler and some other people who they kidnapped alongside him, excluding his wife, Victoria, who they had released three days before then, to the entrance of a forest within Katari area of the state, and shot him to death. They killed him right at the spot. One of the victims who tried to escape, received a bullet wound on his foot,” said a police source. The source continued: “The sound of the shootings attracted residents of a small village within the Katari area. The villagers later found the ruler in a pool of blood.”
The murder of Maiwada caused protesters to take to the streets, later leading to 24 hours curfew imposed by the Kaduna State Government. A police source further explained: “Eight persons including the traditional ruler lost their lives. The kidnappers killed seven persons on October 19, 2018, when they kidnapped the paramount ruler and his wife.
The kidnappers mounted a road block on Ibom axis of the Kachai-Kaduna Expressway, where they intercepted over five vehicles. They killed the chief’s police orderly right at the spot. All the victims were shot on their heads, at close range. We saw bullet holes at the spot where we found their bodies. Another victim was found burnt to death inside a car at the scene. We also found a victim that had bullet shot into his ear.
“One week after the kidnapping and ransom payment to the kidnappers for the release of the traditional ruler and others, we got news that he had been killed. We learned one of the kidnappers simply opened fire, killing him. No one can explain why they did what they did.” While relaying the IGP’s condolence message and resolve to bring the bloodthirsty kidnappers to justice, Kyari told Victoria and some chiefs at the palace, that the IGP has directed him and his men to fish out the kidnappers and bring them to justice. Kyari added:” I want to assure you that the IGP is sad about this incident and has directed my men and I to go after these kidnappers.
We will not rest until they have been arrested. As I speak with you, we have got some leads and we’re working on them.” The Permanent Representative of the late paramount ruler, Chief Steven Garuba, thanked the IGP for his concern, which he said showed that government has not abandoned his people. He also urged the IGP not to renege on his promise to hunt down the kidnappers.
SHOCKING REVELATION!: I raped my mum because there were no other old women around
Just when operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Intelligence Response Team (IRT), thought they had seen and heard it all where suspects’ confessions are concerned, then comes the mind-boggling confession of Mr. David Shekari. Shekari, 32, had operatives gasping in shock when he admitted during interrogation, that he had twice raped his biological mother and mother-in-law, ages 65 and 70, leading to his outraged wife walking out of their marriage. He further confessed to have pounced on and raped the old women while they were sleeping, completely taking them by surprise. The suspect, who introduced himself as a farmer, said: “No! I don’t rape these old women because I want to use them for rituals.
I strongly believe that someone cast a spell on me. I was once married, but my wife abandoned me due to my penchant for raping old women. Whenever I’m drunk, a spirit will possess me. I will start running around, hunting for old women to rape. I have been beaten over this issue several times, but I can’t help or control myself. I raped my mother during our last Moroha Festival, after I got drunk.
I raped her because I couldn’t find any old woman to rape on that fateful night. So, when I got home, I saw my mother sleeping; I raped her. My mother screamed when she opened her eyes and saw me on top of her. Her screams alerted our neighbours, who soon gathered. Everyone saw that I was drunk. When I became sober, I begged for her forgiveness and she accepted. When my wife heard about it, she was angry. She left and returned to her parents’ home. She had since remarried.”
These confessions started spilling out after the operatives arrested him for allegedly carrying out several robberies and rape around Kaura Local Government Area, Kaduna State. Making a valid attempt to explain his actions, Shekari blamed his behaviour on drunkenness. The downfall of Shekari started after IRT operatives and their leader, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abba Kyari, were ordered to hunt down suspected armed robbers terrorising Kaduna State and its environs. A police source disclosed: “David ran into trouble when IRT operatives, who were deployed to Kaduna State by the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, to combat the high rate of kidnappings, robberies and violent crimes, got a tip-off about him and his gang members.
The gang specialised in robbing cyclists of their motorcycles at gun point. The gang was planning to carry out an operation around Kaura Local Government Headquarters before it was busted. “The suspect was arrested through the aid of some vigilante men in his hideout at Manchie area of Kaura Local Government Area. One of the motorcycle’s that the gang snatched had been recovered. The vigilante men also identified David as a notorious serial rapist, who specialised in raping older women residing within Manchie area.” The source further explained that the vigilante men informed the police that Shekari had been a major threat to old women living in their community. Shekari allegedly used to sneak into the home of old women at night to rape them.
“He had raped his mother on two occasions and his mother-in-law. He promised to turn a new leaf when he was caught, but the reverse had been the case,” said the police source. It was also gathered that Shekari’s alleged penchant for raping women threw old women in his community into panic, compelling many to add more bolts and locks to their doors. Asked why he used to rape old women, Shekari claimed that something used to possess him whenever he was drunk. He said that once this mysterious force takes over him, he would start running helter-skelter, looking for any old woman to rape. Shekari added: “Not long after then, I attended another festival in my former’s wife’s community known as Mahuta, where I got drunk. About midnight, I went to my ex-wife’s mother’s house and found her sleeping. I raped her. She woke up and started screaming. People came and grabbed me. I was given the beaten of my life and then allowed to go. I don’t know what usually comes over me whenever I’m drunk. That spirit is what usually pushes me to rape old women.”
We don’t discriminate against any religion –Awise of Lagos
The Awise of Lagos, Chief Fashola Savage, 74, a Manchester University trained Computer scientist, in this interview with Sunday Telegraph team of JULIET BUMAH, JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, VANESSA OKPARA and SULAIMAN HUSSEIN, speaks about Ifa’s origin, its spread and how Ifa worshippers relate with Christians, Muslims and their belief in life hereafter. Also, he talks about how Ifa is practiced beyond the shores of Nigeria. Excerpts
Who is the Awise and what does he do?
Araba is the overall head of Ifa in Yoruba land. Awise is the second in rank to the Araba. He performs all functions of Araba, when the Araba is not around. I became the Awise of Lagos 28 years ago. We are the sixth largest religion in the world. Ifa came from Ado in the present day Ado – Ekiti. Ifa is the truth and the light. Anyone who understands the rudiment of Ifa, and whatever he is divining, he gets a perfect result, as Ifa will give or reveal to you the truth. That is why he is referred to as the truth and the light.
Who brought Ifa to Yoruba land?
He came from heaven; (Oro wa sile aiye) and spread his teachings and practice to all over Yoruba land, including Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, the West coast, during the slavery, it went to Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and the United states of America. Ifa is an open society. It is not something you can hide. When you are talking about Ifa, you can consult Ifa anywhere, except in the toilet. Right now, we have a meeting and we brought out Ifa. We use obi (kola nut), ata ire (alligator pepper), Orogbo (bitter Kola), obi abata oloju merin and water.
What do you use to appease in Ifa worship?
We use he- goat, she goat, depending on the situation. We do not use human being, human flesh or human blood. Iji Elemere, when he came said: Ki pa eku ko mara, ki ipa eiye, koma ra kiipa enia komara (No human blood or human flesh or human being) should be used for any ritual. The only animal permitted is he – goat, she goat, lamb or sheep. Agbo (lamb) is used when it is god of thunder or Isegun (victory over the enemy).
What threat do Christianity and Muslim pose to Ifa?
To me there is no much threat. Even those who go to church in the mornings – Bishops, reverends, archbishops, clerics and what have you come to us in the evenings, to either apologize, or consult with us. They come to us mostly in the night. They say: ‘We are sorry for using certain languages’. We know how to take care of that. Ifa has nothing against other religions. Orunmila in his principle has nothing against any other religion because we are the light and the truth. Jesus Christ was born by Olu orogbo. In Yoruba land, she is Moremi (Maria or Mary). For example, if you are a Muslim and you enter Ifa grove and you are initiated, you will be asked to put tesibiyu (rosary) on your Ifa, make sure that you worship in the Mosque.
One can combine Ifa with any other religion? Is that also the practice in other religions or is it applicable to only the initiated?
If you consult an oracle now and the interpretation says worship Ifa, you combine it with your religion, and continue with that religion, you will discover that you have victory over things that were pulling you bac, as things begin to get better with you. We have no bias or hatred against any religion. The same thing with those in Christian religion, we have no bias against any religion.
There are those called Pentecostals in Christianity, not the Orthodox, they have nothing to do with Ifa or traditional religion, as a matter of fact, they tell or advise their members to renounce or change their names that has to do with Ifa, Esu, Oya, and what have you and they do, what do you have to say about this?
Now, to me I am Fashola and I will remain Fashola, till I die. Nothing will make me to change my name and adopt Jesugbemi. I can be Orisagbemi, certainly not Jesugbemi or Anobigbemi. It does not tally. We do not need to discriminate against any religion. To God, the three religions are one.
The Christians say you know those who will make heaven by their faith in Jesus Christ, while the Ifa worshippers say it is only when they get there they would know – Orunmila. How do you reconcile this?
That is why in Yoruba land, you hear of names like Babatunde, Iyabode (Those who died and came back). We believe in reincarnation). Whatever you do here you will reap when you get there. Whatever you reap there, you will also reap it here again. It is two ways.
Does Ifa believe in heaven and hell? When somebody dies, where does the person go? Is it heaven or hell?
In Christian doctrine, they created hell and heaven. It is universal. There is no heaven, there is no hell. It is in your mind. If you do good, you are going to reap good things. If you do bad, you are going to reap bad things it is as simple as A B C. There is no real hell, there is no real heaven.
In Soyinka’s book; Forest of Thousand Demons, there is the believe that there is a place the soul of man walks about, you hear of demons, you do not expect demons to live with us. In the Ifa pantheon, is there a place like that? And does Ifa worshippers believe in demons?
There are good demons. There are bad demons. One is Esu, a good demon. There is a town in Yoruba land where Esu landed. They still worship him there, unfortunately, I cannot remember the town’s name now. Everything that God created, there is positive, there is negative (Ying and Yang). There is good and there is bad. In Ifa context, if anybody consults us and is possessed by demons, all we do is ward off the demon from him or her, so that he will live in a perfect way.
Where does the demon go to?
I have told you there is Ying and yang. The good and the bad. The bad we cast away.
Does it go around again, looking for another person to go into?
I remember an interview you had with me when we were talking about the Ocean surge, some of these things are in the Ocean, and when they are not appeased, they come into the surface and when we consult the oracle, we cast them back, they will go. Some years ago, the Bar beach overflowed. The Oniru family, I have great respect for the Oba, every year, they consult the oracle and appease them. That is why you no longer have the Ocean surge. The good ones will take care of the bad ones.
What about Aljannu (Genie)?
Aljannu can be in form of bad spirit, it can also be in form of a good spirit. There is good and bad spirit – male and female. All these can be curtailed when we consult the oracle and tells us what to do, once we do that, it takes care of all. It is done by real professionals and not 419 Babalawos.
What about those who go about defrauding others in the name of divining, or preparing fake medications for them?
In every town or anywhere, Ifa is worshipped, we have hierarch. Araba is the head of all Babalawos. For example, in Lagos Island, today (Tuesday, October 16, 2018) is our date of meeting. If there is any complain, it goes through Araba to the open meeting. And they will call the person and inform him of the allegation or charges against him, and he is asked: ‘What do you have to say? If we know the truth, we correct the person and punish him if found guilty.
What of the places, where somebody goes to report another one that so and so person is disturbing me, I want you to please send him on an errand?
I will never do that, things I cannot create, I will never destroy. I Awise Fashola, I will never destroy somebody’s life. All I can do is find a way to make life of the person better. In those days when we used to have stark illiterates, as Ifa priests, they do that, but not anymore. The people you see here, we have at least six university graduates. I studied Computer Science in the University of Manchester, in the sixties.
How did you get into Ifa worship?
When I returned from England in 1971, I worked in the University of Ife, Department of Demography. After sometime, I decided to come back to Lagos, to set up a computer industry, during the military regime. (General Olusegun) Obasanjo banned importation of computers. I cannot steal, I cannot do any other thing apart from Ifa and herbal medicine. So I decided to opt out. In my office at Mushin, there is still computer there, from where I interact with other Ifa priests all over the world. I am a member of the Ifa Council worldwide. I am one of the Asoros.
Is the Awise hereditary or you rise through the ranks.?
In Lagos its hereditary, while it is through the ranks elsewhere.
Is this through your father?
My father was the Akoda. We have six hierarchies to the Araba. We have Agbongbon, Aseda, Akoda, Ereme, Awise and the Araba. They are in lineage in assisting the Araba.
You did say that in consulting Ifa, Pastors, and others are patrons….?
(Cuts in) Even Imams.
They come to seek power through Ifa?
Yes!
Apart from Ifa, which other deities do people worship in Yoruba land?
In Lagos, we have Eyo and all other religions in Lagos, Ifa has his own peculiar thing, we have others such as Osun. We all use these religious festivals to appease Ifa, to ward off evil in the land.
What is the regalia of Ifa?
It is white.
But you are not wearing white?
I have a touch of white (points at the cap on his head).
Are women too involved in the worship of Ifa, and consultation?
Yes! We have the Iya on’ifa.
Is there certain age prescribed for them before they get involved?
No but she has to go through a lot of tutorials, meditations and learn so many things. For example, there are 201 stanzas of Ifa verses. Nobody knows all.
Apart from worship, what does a worshiper gain. You deal with nature, when you offer sacrifice, you use blood of animals. Also, you use things like herbs, leaves and roots. When a person comes with an ailment, do you consult Ifa for divination to get the cause of the problem?
We use that to diagnose, when we consult ifa, for example anyone who has ulcer, we want to know, is it the normal ulcer or witchcraft? Once we know it is through witch craft, we appease the witchcraft to leave the person for us. Then we apply iyeru osun with incantations through water to drink or through herbs.
Is this for only Ifa worshippers or anybody?
It is opened to all people.
You said that you appease to the witchcraft or the spirit to leave the victim or patient for you. What if he refuses? Eran mi lele yi, mio gba. (This is my meat, I will not let the person go), what do you do?
We appease by approaching another superior to intervene in order to ask him to release the person and then hand him over. If he insists, we will let go, we do not proceed further. I will not put my life in jeopardy or those of my children.
Even after consulting the superior being or spirit and the answer remains No?
If the answer is capital, No! We hand off.
Earlier on you said, there is no religion that is superior to the other. In Christianity, especially the Pentecostal, the Bible says that God has given Jesus Christ a name that is above every name that at the mention of the name of Jesu, every kneel must bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, I have seen where those who were tormented by demons say Ok ok, I will let go and they do so.
I have not seen one and practically I have been on this earth for a while. Most of the new churches here now, they pretend to be magicians and they are not. They will say in the name of Jesus be healed and the person end up in the mortuary.
I have witnessed it. I have seen where they are healed. I have also seen cases of people whose fortunes have been turned around for good. They were suffering as a result of witchcraft.
I have never seen it. Things I can never prove.
There is Yoruba saying that a deity or god that children are not allowed to see or witness how it is worshipped, with time will soon fade away. Now many children in Yoruba land are not worshiping Ifa, what will happen to Ifa worship in the near future?
Now, that is an old thing. There is new one: Kekere ni imole ti nko omo e l’aso (it is from the cradle that the Muslim teach their children how to recite the Quran). Everyone now teach their children. There is a school, where they learn Ifa. Even in the university. Very soon, you will see public school, where Ifa is thought. It is evenin Osun state, as we are talking.
But in a situation, where the Yoruba language is on the brink of going into extinction because the Yorubas no longer speak their language to their children and teach them their culture, even at home?
That is inferiority complex. My grandchildren are in the university; I talk to them in Yoruba language. It is my own language. God created me a Yoruba. I am cultured Yoruba man. I practice it in my house hold. With my exposure and what have you, do I have to forget my root and other things. They change a lot thing, even the spelling of Yoruba names. That is inferiority complex. You must love your root, you must the culture from where you came from. That is your root. God created you in that culture, in that civilization. I do not believe Yoruba is dying. In Brazil, Cuba, they speak Yoruba there. It is only here in Nigeria that we are trying to eradicate it. By the grace of God, culture revival is now going on, which will make people to appreciate their culture.
Do you have Dada (dreadlock carriers) among Ifa worshippers?
Not only Dada, we have Albinos as well.
Do the Dada carriers wield any special power to ward off evil spirit?
All of us are human beings who can develop themselves spiritually to attain special powers or be strong in the Spirit. We all belong to the element of the air, the sun, the moon and the earth. Everyone belongs to special planet. There is nothing peculiar thing about them.
There are some people like me who were not born with dreadlock, but trying to be one by wearing artificial dreadlock?
There is nothing peculiar about Dada. By growing old and having it, it means you are going to live longer. You are going to be rich and live longer. There is nothing peculiar.
There is this tribal marks and incisions which people wear. Some as a result being sick when they were young and others for identification to know where they come from, we heard some are no longer wearing the tribal marks. When we were young, the belief was that anyone you see with incisions, was an abiku. Does Ifa believe in Abiku?
Due to enlightenment, people no longer use Gbere (incisions) again. The one you see here (points at his fore arm) is about 60 years old. I need not cut my skin to rob anything. All I will do is rob whatever into my palm, hands or any part of my body, it will penetrate. No one does that anymore. Those who have Gbere (incisions) it is just like taking injections.
Some white garments have the belief that when somebody has some problems, they wash the person’s head and throw the sponge with which the person had the special bath away. Do you also do that in Ifa worship?
To wash away the evil spirit and then throw the sponge away, it happens in Ifa culture.
What the people who have a special bath, collect the water in bath or basin and get to a junction, throw the water there, with the belief that anyone who steps on the water, will inherit the person’s sickness or problem?
For example, if you have migraine, you boil potash, then wash your head with it. Without any soap, collect the water and pour it into a gutter instead of the road. It is more descent. By pouring it on the road, anybody who steps on it will inherit that problem. That is a way of evil thinking. If I have to wash somebody’s head who has migraine, I will pour the water in sink, instead somebody stepping on it.
There is also this one that people are asked to go and place ebo (sacrifice) on junctions (Orita meta, Orita merin and so on.
All my Ebo goes to the back of my house. We do not go to cross roads to place ebo.
I have also seen physically where they placed a whole goat, the only thing not in place there is the throat which was slit and was placed in a calabash with some palm oil. What is the meaning of this?
It might be a whole village festival. The feeling is that whatever is placed there, the spirits would come, take their own portion and go.
What happens to the person who comes in contact with those spirits when they are coming to take their own portion?
That is the only aspect I will not answer.
In the markets, you see some people in white, mostly women who go about in the market, collecting money from the market women.
It is no longer done. They have no right to do that any longer. The Araba, the Oba of the town have the right to od that through delegation. In Lagos island and Lagos Main land, they no longer do that, because there is subvention from the Local government.
But we still have them in Ketu, Berger (the pedestrian Bridge) and Pen Cinema, you will find them there, asking for money. They follow people praying some intimidating prayers, all in the name to make you part with your money.
It is illegal. Once the law catches up with them, it is their own cup of tea.
Some people say that when your palm is itching you, you have money coming your way, especially the right one, but when it is the left, it means you will spend so much. Do you believe in this?
If it itches me and I have money, what does that mean? It means nothing I will use it.
What does Ifa believe in?
Ifa believes in the welfare of human beings.
Does Ifa believe in God?
Ifa is Orunmila and that is God.
What about pagans and others?
There is nothing like Pagan. Every human being believes in God, depending on your belief. All believe there is superior being.
I want to know because you said there is only one God. Is it the same God we all worship?
It is only one God. We worship him in different form. There are over 6, 000 religions in the world. They worship him in one form or the other. The goal is to attain the highest being we can in God. For example, in the Old Testament they do a lot of rituals and in the New Testament there is only one – which is Jesus Christ the only one through him we pray. We in Ifa, we refer to God as Orunmila. We do not use human beings to worship. All the money rituals you see today, has nothing to do with the worship of Ifa. Money ritual has nothing to do with Ifa Priest.
But all the people arrested for money rituals or to win elections, claim they were sent by Babalawo?
I am an Ifa Priest, I will not use human being, I will not use human skull, I will not use human parts.
Are there other Babalawo who are not Ifa worshippers?
They are fake, fake Babalawo. Those are the one who use human beings.
Whatever those ones do is also potent. If it is for money or power, they attain that. Are there Babalawo who worship Ifa or does not worship Ifa. Are there other powers?
They are performing magic. I will call them magicians, as far as I know. Ifa priest will never use human beings.
Those who are not Ifa priests get their power through other means?
Yes! They acquire their power through other means.
Also, you did mention that there is Esu….?
(Cuts in) Esu is the one who controls power and money. Recently a law maker was caught naked in the market at night. What he was trying to do was to acquire power through other means in order to retain his position.
Does Ifa believe in Esu?
Esu stands in one hand. He has this appellation. Masiwaju, ma gbehin. Meaning do not come before me, do not follow me. Whatever we do, we give Esu his portion in order to let peace reign.
That means Esu is a mischievous being?
He can turn around. That is why I said there is god and bad ones.
Is there only one Esu or more than one?
We have the male and the female. When there is war, they use Ako(Male) and where there is peace, they use Abo (female).
But there is saying: Esu mase mi, omo elomii ni kose (Satan do not harm me, harm somebody else… is that the spirit that gives wealth, because everybody wants money?
There is limit to what one can acquire. But those who amass wealth to build more than one house, are biting more than they can chew. If you have N50 million, you and your children, you are living comfortably, or you want to have 50 cars, how many are you going to ride in a day? I know of a former head of state, when I went to his house, it is just like being in a car mart. He covered most of it. You cannot use more than one wrist watch at time, neither can you wear more than a pair of shoes at a time. You cannot wear two or three agbada at a time. People will think something is wrong with you upstairs. In the Bible Jesus Christ said: give us this day our daily bread…. We want to have what we cannot achieve in life time at once, while in the family others are suffering.
Where do the three religions meet?
The central theme of the three religion are the same. If you are a Muslim, and you approach us, we ask you to go and read certain verses of the Quran for prayers, depending on your issue. If you are a Christian, I ask you to use Psalm 91, to pray with. Knowledge does not have any beginning neither does it have any end. You have to learn every day. As far as I am concerned, all religion is one. Interpretation is what may differ
WIZ KIDS: 3 Nigerians make history building aircraft in the US
The world is ruled by ideas, with technology blazing the trail in all spheres of life in the 21st century. Aviation has demonstrated this with the travel world being ruled by fast-moving innovative technology especially in the area of aircraft building where the world has been enthralled by the high technology driven Dreamliner, B787 and others. You never can tell what the next generation of aircraft or aviation technology could be but sadly, all these are coming from the developed world while Nigeria and the rest of the third world countries take the back seat.
However, that may just change in the coming years as three young Nigerian aviators, who are currently undergoing training at the International College of Aeronautic (ICA) in Ojodu, Lagos, are on the verge of making history as the youngest aviators in the world to build an aircraft of any dimension.
The trio of Atinuke Fausat Idowu, 24, David Akinola Opateyibo, 19 and Michael Damilola Fakuade, 21, all of ICA, where the slogan is: Dream, Build, Fly and Fix it, with their guardian, Solomon Kolawole Adio, a pilot and maintenance engineer, who is the president and chief executive officer of the school, left Nigeria in the first week of May unsung and unnoticed to Mexico, Missouri, United States, to commence the tedious process of building a C750 two-seater air plane. They returned to the country on September 30 after spending five months in an aviation manufacturing factory (Zenith Aircraft Company, Mexico, Missouri), that is affiliated to the college where they were supervised by their guardian and supervisors from the company to put together the aircraft from start to finish.
For both the students and the aviation college, it has been a long and tortuous journey according to Adio, whose experience in aviation spans over 36 years, who worked as a pilot and in other areas of aviation in the US before returning to Nigeria. On returning to Nigeria, he discovered a lot of gaps in the industry, especially in the area of general aviation, which according to him, employs the highest number of labour while commercial activities (airlines operations), which appeared to be the only thriving area, employs marginal work force. Determined to change this situation, Adio five years ago set up the aviation college.
‘‘The idea of the school is to help the youth to become entrepreneurs instead of looking for jobs. Most schools nowadays train people and then you are on your own,’’ he says of his motivation for establishing the school. ‘‘In avia- t i o n we have two types of activities, we have commercial activity, which is very popular in Nigeria, the airlines.
There is another branch called general aviation, it is where most jobs are created but Nigerians have not tapped into that. ‘‘When I first came I saw that a lot of our airports are dormant, only about four of them are actually serviceable and the reason is because we don’t encourage general aviation activities in the country.’’
To address this abnormality, he canvassed the introduction of general aviation activities that involve smaller planes. Besides, Adio also discovered the non-existence of air planes in the country. Hence the coming into being of ICA, where he has taken upon himself the task of training Nigerian youths on both commercial and general aviation activities. The school runs a month basic qualification programme after which a twoyear programme is undertaken before moving to the final two years for specialisation.
The trio of Idowu, Akinola and Damilola, in his words, have p e r – formed a great feat and put Nigeria on the global radar in aviation industry. ‘‘They are the first set and the aircraft that we have built is the first of its kind in Nigeria, nobody has done it. It is very historic,” Adio discloses. He further reveals that: ‘‘They were chosen after completing all the statutory requirements to go to that factory and we have already bought the parts and everything; that is why they stayed there for five months.’’
By April next year the young aviators are expected back in the United States to complete the process. According to Adio, the next stage for them include fixing the avionics and the certification process before they can finally fly the air plane to Nigeria. Describing the make of the aircraft, he says it is the type used for aviation training colleges and that ‘‘it can be adopted to other uses such as sightseeing, medical emergency, search and rescue; it can even be refitted to float in water, for news gathering, for shooting of film and even tourism. ‘‘One of the good things about this aircraft is that it has a very short take off distance, it doesn’t need that much distance to take off, it can even take off on the grass and anywhere.
‘‘It can go up to 30, 000 feet, but usually we wouldn’t fly that high. What determines how high the aircraft can go is the engine. If you put a turbo charged engine you could even fly higher. ‘‘But again, there is a regulation, as anytime you fly beyond 15, 000 feet you must have oxygen, so why go up there when all you can see is cloud?’’ Therefore, this particular aircraft, he says has the regular engine.
‘‘It is the regular engine and one of the reasons why we chose this particular engine is that if you go to Nigeria College of Aviation and Technology (NCAT), Zaria, the usual engine they have use special fuel call halfgas ‘‘But halfgas is not in Nigeria, so we have to buy an aircraft that uses engine that can use automotive fuel, which is something that you can find on the streets of Nigeria. That is one of advantages of what we built.’’ Adio is quite elated by this feat, as he states that: ‘‘It is the area of entrepreneurship that we want to introduce. Once we have the craft then we can get the youth to get into this kind of business and get them empowered to reduce the unemployment rate.’’
Getting to this stage of his dream might be very difficult, as he speaks of the major obstacle on the way: ‘‘The aircraft is now built and now we have to bring the airplane to Nigeria. But here is the problem, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) does not have any regulation about building aircraft.’’ Although he reveals that talks are on between NCAA and his college on facilitating this process, however, if the Nigerian bureaucratic process is any indication then this may take years to accomplish. But for the trio aviators, they are in the clouds already, celebrating their feat as no one ever gave them the chance of coming this far. One thing that gladdens the heart about their historic feat is the fact that while unsung in Nigeria, Nigerians living in the US recognised their achievement and celebrated them before they jetted back to the country unnoticed.
DAVID AKINOLA OPATEYIBO
I want to see our country at par with other aviation industries
From Oyo State, he is the youngest of the trio, and appears quite intelligent and sure footed about his ability and the future that he is building. From a younger age, he says, ‘‘I have been interested in aviation for quite a long time. I was fascinated by birds, wondering how God created these animals to fly. ‘‘I used to make use of my daddy’s phone to make researches and so that got me into the building and manufacturing of drones and along the line I started building and flying drones. I was still in secondary school then. He schooled in Anglican Comprehensive High School, Awori, Ipaja, Lagos and during his SSS3, Adio and his team visited the school to give a talk on aviation unfortunately, Akinola, was not at school on the fateful day. But the mother, who was at the school at the time called to inform him of the visit and quickly he made his way to the school where he had engagement with the visiting team. ‘‘I met with the director and other officials from the college but one thing that caught my attention was that one of the instructors from the college had a drone with him and he asked me if I knew what it was and I said yes. ‘‘We spoke at length and he then gave me the opportunity to fly the drone and I flew it. I collected the contact of the school and went to my mum and said to her, ‘mum, this is the school that I want to go to.’ She said fine but you have to tell you dad. ‘‘So when I got home I told my dad about it and he gave his support. I got admitted into the school in late June 2015 and I did the pre-requisite programme, which was the basic aviation technology for one month. ‘‘After I passed the programme, I did a two year diploma course, which is called applied aviation science but because I was interested in aircraft maintenance technology, we had to do the maintenance and fleet specialty. ‘‘Initially I was not interested in becoming a pilot but along the line when we were doing the diploma programme I also became interested in the piloting aspect. ‘‘To meet up I had to enrol in an online ground school for piloting, which is affiliated to the college. So, I have got my Private Pilot ground school certificate and I also got my diploma certificate in applied aviation science. ‘‘At the time we got to the company we were used to some of the tools but at first it was not that daunting but what happened was that the scope of the project was not what we expected as we were used to smaller projects. ‘‘The building was fun and interesting and those that run the company where open minded and they supported us all throughout. Whenever we had problems they gave us all the support that we needed and that made the work flow very efficiently. ‘‘We faced a number of challenges, sometimes we missed up the parts but we had to figure it out ourselves. ‘‘I feel excited, it has been great, it has been interesting and we hope to complete the project next year. ‘‘I look forward to building more airplanes and I want to see our country develop, I want to see the aviation industry of our country at par with other aviation industries in the world. ‘‘My age is not a disadvantage and I don’t feel intimidated in anyway. I am glad pushing my passion and my message to Nigerian youths is that whatever you find to do that is good they should make sure that they do it with commitment, and one thing is that perseverance is key in anything that you want to achieve.” He expressed appreciation to Adio, who he says gave all the push and encouragement for them to move ahead. He is also grateful to his parents for supporting his passion.
ATINUKE FAUSAT IDOWU
I feel so great and excited that I’m making a positive impact
She is in her third year at the college, educated at Ansar Rul Deen Girls High School, Falolu. She holds Ordinary Diploma in Science Laboratory Technology from Abraham Adesanya Polytechnic in Ijebu Igbo, Ogun State. Her motivation for going into aviation was the magical and enchanting nature of the air plane and her curiosity. ‘‘I was motivated by big plane engine, wondering what can make this big airplane to fly and sustain that ability and carry a lot of people. ‘‘For me to know what gives it that capability I needed to go into aviation to be enlightened and know more about it,’’ she says. The 2015 graduate says: ‘‘I have not been to the airport before but I see aircraft in movies, news bulletins and when I see such gigantic aircrafts, I am always amazed and stunned by them.’’ Idowu as a female could had chosen less tedious and more fanciful aspect of aviation, however, she reveals that: ‘‘I decided to go into Aircraft Building Engineering Technology because I see it as an inter esting area and we don’t have so many females in aviation. I wanted to do something that is different and motivate more females to come into aviation. ‘‘It has been great so far and we had the opportunity to put into practice the theory that we were taught in the classroom. Put into use all the principles, the operating principles behind aircraft making.
‘‘When we got to the factory they gave us the blueprint and materials to couple the aircraft, with the little experience that we had in school it was very easy for us to assemble the aircraft following the guideline. ‘‘The three of us worked together and we had others or supervisors in the factory and whenever we had difficulties we called on them and they gave us assistance. “It was challenging though we had the blueprint and manner. I feel so great and excited because I think that I am making a positive impact. I look forward to continuing to build aircrafts and to make it a source of employment, like entrepreneurship and empowerment in Nigeria. ‘‘My message to Nigerian youths is that whatever we are doing we should be focused and when we are focused, determined and put our minds in whatever we are doing, success will actually come.’’ Although as the only female in the team, she sometimes felt intimidated, she remained undaunted even she confessed receiving tremendous encouragement and support from the two young boys. ‘‘Sometimes they do but because I know what I wanted to achieve I didn’t allow that and I had to push myself and show my ability and skill. It was fun working with them and they made me feel like a male. ‘‘The future is to see the aviation industry becoming a big one in Nigeria and create opportunities for everyone.’’ Her pillar of support has been her parents, Adio and the Lagos Central Mosque, which donated N1 million towards her trip to the US.
MICHAEL DAMILOLA FAKUADE
I am very proud of what I have done
He appears to be the most outgoing and exposed of the trio. He is from Ekiti State and lived in Yaba area of Lagos where his daily encounters with youths engaged in drugs and other social misdemeanours as a result of unemployment, drove him to seek solace in the aviation world. ‘‘Where I reside in Yaba I see a lot of young guys into drugs, with everybody on the streets shouting about the government and no one ready to do anything. ‘‘Therefore, I decided to come into aviation to see what I could do to help Nigerian youths. I finished from Federal Government College, Ijanikin, Lagos.
‘‘I did my one month programme and then went into aircraft building because this will create more jobs for Nigeria. ‘‘It wasn’t a smooth ride because whenever I tell anyone that I am into aviation they will ask if I am going to be a pilot and I will say no, I am building an aircraft and they will express disbelief that no, it can’t happen, that is a lie, not in Nigeria. ‘‘I would say to them that it is not a big airplane but a smaller one but they would retort that whether a big or small- er aircraft it can never happen in Nigeria. And that if you build it nobody will fly it in Nigeria. It has been a very rough road because even people at the airport don’t believe us because we do go there and a lot of them would say that we are crazy, that we are not doing anything and that we should leave the school.
‘‘Then we would go back to Mr. Adio and he would talk to us and encourage us, telling us to apply our minds to what we are doing and that everybody is not going to appreciate what we are doing but that we should remain focused. ‘‘Now I can say I am very proud of what I have done because nobody can come and tell me anything to the contrary now. I know what I went to do in the United States was not just a day job. ‘‘It was easy because they had all the tools and those tools that we didn’t know how to use they gave us the guidelines on how to use them and it was. My parents have been supportive of my training.’’
