Police: How kidnappers shot monarch, 7 others in the heads same day

The Awise of Lagos, Chief Fashola Savage, 74, a Manchester University trained Computer scientist, in this interview with Sunday Telegraph team of JULIET BUMAH, JOHNSON AYANTUNJI, VANESSA OKPARA and SULAIMAN HUSSEIN, speaks about Ifa’s origin, its spread and how Ifa worshippers relate with Christians, Muslims and their belief in life hereafter. Also, he talks about how Ifa is practiced beyond the shores of Nigeria. Excerpts

Who is the Awise and what does he do?

Araba is the overall head of Ifa in Yoruba land. Awise is the second in rank to the Araba. He performs all functions of Araba, when the Araba is not around. I became the Awise of Lagos 28 years ago. We are the sixth largest religion in the world. Ifa came from Ado in the present day Ado – Ekiti. Ifa is the truth and the light. Anyone who understands the rudiment of Ifa, and whatever he is divining, he gets a perfect result, as Ifa will give or reveal to you the truth. That is why he is referred to as the truth and the light.

Who brought Ifa to Yoruba land?

He came from heaven; (Oro wa sile aiye) and spread his teachings and practice to all over Yoruba land, including Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana, the West coast, during the slavery, it went to Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and the United states of America. Ifa is an open society. It is not something you can hide. When you are talking about Ifa, you can consult Ifa anywhere, except in the toilet. Right now, we have a meeting and we brought out Ifa. We use obi (kola nut), ata ire (alligator pepper), Orogbo (bitter Kola), obi abata oloju merin and water.

What do you use to appease in Ifa worship?

We use he- goat, she goat, depending on the situation. We do not use human being, human flesh or human blood. Iji Elemere, when he came said: Ki pa eku ko mara, ki ipa eiye, koma ra kiipa enia komara (No human blood or human flesh or human being) should be used for any ritual. The only animal permitted is he – goat, she goat, lamb or sheep. Agbo (lamb) is used when it is god of thunder or Isegun (victory over the enemy).

What threat do Christianity and Muslim pose to Ifa?

To me there is no much threat. Even those who go to church in the mornings – Bishops, reverends, archbishops, clerics and what have you come to us in the evenings, to either apologize, or consult with us. They come to us mostly in the night. They say: ‘We are sorry for using certain languages’. We know how to take care of that. Ifa has nothing against other religions. Orunmila in his principle has nothing against any other religion because we are the light and the truth. Jesus Christ was born by Olu orogbo. In Yoruba land, she is Moremi (Maria or Mary). For example, if you are a Muslim and you enter Ifa grove and you are initiated, you will be asked to put tesibiyu (rosary) on your Ifa, make sure that you worship in the Mosque.

One can combine Ifa with any other religion? Is that also the practice in other religions or is it applicable to only the initiated?

If you consult an oracle now and the interpretation says worship Ifa, you combine it with your religion, and continue with that religion, you will discover that you have victory over things that were pulling you bac, as things begin to get better with you. We have no bias or hatred against any religion. The same thing with those in Christian religion, we have no bias against any religion.

There are those called Pentecostals in Christianity, not the Orthodox, they have nothing to do with Ifa or traditional religion, as a matter of fact, they tell or advise their members to renounce or change their names that has to do with Ifa, Esu, Oya, and what have you and they do, what do you have to say about this?

Now, to me I am Fashola and I will remain Fashola, till I die. Nothing will make me to change my name and adopt Jesugbemi. I can be Orisagbemi, certainly not Jesugbemi or Anobigbemi. It does not tally. We do not need to discriminate against any religion. To God, the three religions are one.

The Christians say you know those who will make heaven by their faith in Jesus Christ, while the Ifa worshippers say it is only when they get there they would know – Orunmila. How do you reconcile this?

That is why in Yoruba land, you hear of names like Babatunde, Iyabode (Those who died and came back). We believe in reincarnation). Whatever you do here you will reap when you get there. Whatever you reap there, you will also reap it here again. It is two ways.

Does Ifa believe in heaven and hell? When somebody dies, where does the person go? Is it heaven or hell?

In Christian doctrine, they created hell and heaven. It is universal. There is no heaven, there is no hell. It is in your mind. If you do good, you are going to reap good things. If you do bad, you are going to reap bad things it is as simple as A B C. There is no real hell, there is no real heaven.

In Soyinka’s book; Forest of Thousand Demons, there is the believe that there is a place the soul of man walks about, you hear of demons, you do not expect demons to live with us. In the Ifa pantheon, is there a place like that? And does Ifa worshippers believe in demons?

There are good demons. There are bad demons. One is Esu, a good demon. There is a town in Yoruba land where Esu landed. They still worship him there, unfortunately, I cannot remember the town’s name now. Everything that God created, there is positive, there is negative (Ying and Yang). There is good and there is bad. In Ifa context, if anybody consults us and is possessed by demons, all we do is ward off the demon from him or her, so that he will live in a perfect way.

Where does the demon go to?

I have told you there is Ying and yang. The good and the bad. The bad we cast away.

Does it go around again, looking for another person to go into?

I remember an interview you had with me when we were talking about the Ocean surge, some of these things are in the Ocean, and when they are not appeased, they come into the surface and when we consult the oracle, we cast them back, they will go. Some years ago, the Bar beach overflowed. The Oniru family, I have great respect for the Oba, every year, they consult the oracle and appease them. That is why you no longer have the Ocean surge. The good ones will take care of the bad ones.

What about Aljannu (Genie)?

Aljannu can be in form of bad spirit, it can also be in form of a good spirit. There is good and bad spirit – male and female. All these can be curtailed when we consult the oracle and tells us what to do, once we do that, it takes care of all. It is done by real professionals and not 419 Babalawos.

What about those who go about defrauding others in the name of divining, or preparing fake medications for them?

In every town or anywhere, Ifa is worshipped, we have hierarch. Araba is the head of all Babalawos. For example, in Lagos Island, today (Tuesday, October 16, 2018) is our date of meeting. If there is any complain, it goes through Araba to the open meeting. And they will call the person and inform him of the allegation or charges against him, and he is asked: ‘What do you have to say? If we know the truth, we correct the person and punish him if found guilty.

What of the places, where somebody goes to report another one that so and so person is disturbing me, I want you to please send him on an errand?

I will never do that, things I cannot create, I will never destroy. I Awise Fashola, I will never destroy somebody’s life. All I can do is find a way to make life of the person better. In those days when we used to have stark illiterates, as Ifa priests, they do that, but not anymore. The people you see here, we have at least six university graduates. I studied Computer Science in the University of Manchester, in the sixties.

How did you get into Ifa worship?

When I returned from England in 1971, I worked in the University of Ife, Department of Demography. After sometime, I decided to come back to Lagos, to set up a computer industry, during the military regime. (General Olusegun) Obasanjo banned importation of computers. I cannot steal, I cannot do any other thing apart from Ifa and herbal medicine. So I decided to opt out. In my office at Mushin, there is still computer there, from where I interact with other Ifa priests all over the world. I am a member of the Ifa Council worldwide. I am one of the Asoros.

Is the Awise hereditary or you rise through the ranks.?

In Lagos its hereditary, while it is through the ranks elsewhere.

Is this through your father?

My father was the Akoda. We have six hierarchies to the Araba. We have Agbongbon, Aseda, Akoda, Ereme, Awise and the Araba. They are in lineage in assisting the Araba.

You did say that in consulting Ifa, Pastors, and others are patrons….?

(Cuts in) Even Imams.

They come to seek power through Ifa?

Yes!

Apart from Ifa, which other deities do people worship in Yoruba land?

In Lagos, we have Eyo and all other religions in Lagos, Ifa has his own peculiar thing, we have others such as Osun. We all use these religious festivals to appease Ifa, to ward off evil in the land.

What is the regalia of Ifa?

It is white.

But you are not wearing white?

I have a touch of white (points at the cap on his head).

Are women too involved in the worship of Ifa, and consultation?

Yes! We have the Iya on’ifa.

Is there certain age prescribed for them before they get involved?

No but she has to go through a lot of tutorials, meditations and learn so many things. For example, there are 201 stanzas of Ifa verses. Nobody knows all.

Apart from worship, what does a worshiper gain. You deal with nature, when you offer sacrifice, you use blood of animals. Also, you use things like herbs, leaves and roots. When a person comes with an ailment, do you consult Ifa for divination to get the cause of the problem?

We use that to diagnose, when we consult ifa, for example anyone who has ulcer, we want to know, is it the normal ulcer or witchcraft? Once we know it is through witch craft, we appease the witchcraft to leave the person for us. Then we apply iyeru osun with incantations through water to drink or through herbs.

Is this for only Ifa worshippers or anybody?

It is opened to all people.

You said that you appease to the witchcraft or the spirit to leave the victim or patient for you. What if he refuses? Eran mi lele yi, mio gba. (This is my meat, I will not let the person go), what do you do?

We appease by approaching another superior to intervene in order to ask him to release the person and then hand him over. If he insists, we will let go, we do not proceed further. I will not put my life in jeopardy or those of my children.

Even after consulting the superior being or spirit and the answer remains No?

If the answer is capital, No! We hand off.

Earlier on you said, there is no religion that is superior to the other. In Christianity, especially the Pentecostal, the Bible says that God has given Jesus Christ a name that is above every name that at the mention of the name of Jesu, every kneel must bow and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, I have seen where those who were tormented by demons say Ok ok, I will let go and they do so.

I have not seen one and practically I have been on this earth for a while. Most of the new churches here now, they pretend to be magicians and they are not. They will say in the name of Jesus be healed and the person end up in the mortuary.

I have witnessed it. I have seen where they are healed. I have also seen cases of people whose fortunes have been turned around for good. They were suffering as a result of witchcraft.

I have never seen it. Things I can never prove.

There is Yoruba saying that a deity or god that children are not allowed to see or witness how it is worshipped, with time will soon fade away. Now many children in Yoruba land are not worshiping Ifa, what will happen to Ifa worship in the near future?

Now, that is an old thing. There is new one: Kekere ni imole ti nko omo e l’aso (it is from the cradle that the Muslim teach their children how to recite the Quran). Everyone now teach their children. There is a school, where they learn Ifa. Even in the university. Very soon, you will see public school, where Ifa is thought. It is evenin Osun state, as we are talking.

But in a situation, where the Yoruba language is on the brink of going into extinction because the Yorubas no longer speak their language to their children and teach them their culture, even at home?

That is inferiority complex. My grandchildren are in the university; I talk to them in Yoruba language. It is my own language. God created me a Yoruba. I am cultured Yoruba man. I practice it in my house hold. With my exposure and what have you, do I have to forget my root and other things. They change a lot thing, even the spelling of Yoruba names. That is inferiority complex. You must love your root, you must the culture from where you came from. That is your root. God created you in that culture, in that civilization. I do not believe Yoruba is dying. In Brazil, Cuba, they speak Yoruba there. It is only here in Nigeria that we are trying to eradicate it. By the grace of God, culture revival is now going on, which will make people to appreciate their culture.

Do you have Dada (dreadlock carriers) among Ifa worshippers?

Not only Dada, we have Albinos as well.

Do the Dada carriers wield any special power to ward off evil spirit?

All of us are human beings who can develop themselves spiritually to attain special powers or be strong in the Spirit. We all belong to the element of the air, the sun, the moon and the earth. Everyone belongs to special planet. There is nothing peculiar thing about them.

There are some people like me who were not born with dreadlock, but trying to be one by wearing artificial dreadlock?

There is nothing peculiar about Dada. By growing old and having it, it means you are going to live longer. You are going to be rich and live longer. There is nothing peculiar.

There is this tribal marks and incisions which people wear. Some as a result being sick when they were young and others for identification to know where they come from, we heard some are no longer wearing the tribal marks. When we were young, the belief was that anyone you see with incisions, was an abiku. Does Ifa believe in Abiku?

Due to enlightenment, people no longer use Gbere (incisions) again. The one you see here (points at his fore arm) is about 60 years old. I need not cut my skin to rob anything. All I will do is rob whatever into my palm, hands or any part of my body, it will penetrate. No one does that anymore. Those who have Gbere (incisions) it is just like taking injections.

Some white garments have the belief that when somebody has some problems, they wash the person’s head and throw the sponge with which the person had the special bath away. Do you also do that in Ifa worship?

To wash away the evil spirit and then throw the sponge away, it happens in Ifa culture.

What the people who have a special bath, collect the water in bath or basin and get to a junction, throw the water there, with the belief that anyone who steps on the water, will inherit the person’s sickness or problem?

For example, if you have migraine, you boil potash, then wash your head with it. Without any soap, collect the water and pour it into a gutter instead of the road. It is more descent. By pouring it on the road, anybody who steps on it will inherit that problem. That is a way of evil thinking. If I have to wash somebody’s head who has migraine, I will pour the water in sink, instead somebody stepping on it.

There is also this one that people are asked to go and place ebo (sacrifice) on junctions (Orita meta, Orita merin and so on.

All my Ebo goes to the back of my house. We do not go to cross roads to place ebo.

I have also seen physically where they placed a whole goat, the only thing not in place there is the throat which was slit and was placed in a calabash with some palm oil. What is the meaning of this?

It might be a whole village festival. The feeling is that whatever is placed there, the spirits would come, take their own portion and go.

What happens to the person who comes in contact with those spirits when they are coming to take their own portion?

That is the only aspect I will not answer.

In the markets, you see some people in white, mostly women who go about in the market, collecting money from the market women.

It is no longer done. They have no right to do that any longer. The Araba, the Oba of the town have the right to od that through delegation. In Lagos island and Lagos Main land, they no longer do that, because there is subvention from the Local government.

But we still have them in Ketu, Berger (the pedestrian Bridge) and Pen Cinema, you will find them there, asking for money. They follow people praying some intimidating prayers, all in the name to make you part with your money.

It is illegal. Once the law catches up with them, it is their own cup of tea.

Some people say that when your palm is itching you, you have money coming your way, especially the right one, but when it is the left, it means you will spend so much. Do you believe in this?

If it itches me and I have money, what does that mean? It means nothing I will use it.

What does Ifa believe in?

Ifa believes in the welfare of human beings.

Does Ifa believe in God?

Ifa is Orunmila and that is God.

What about pagans and others?

There is nothing like Pagan. Every human being believes in God, depending on your belief. All believe there is superior being.

I want to know because you said there is only one God. Is it the same God we all worship?

It is only one God. We worship him in different form. There are over 6, 000 religions in the world. They worship him in one form or the other. The goal is to attain the highest being we can in God. For example, in the Old Testament they do a lot of rituals and in the New Testament there is only one – which is Jesus Christ the only one through him we pray. We in Ifa, we refer to God as Orunmila. We do not use human beings to worship. All the money rituals you see today, has nothing to do with the worship of Ifa. Money ritual has nothing to do with Ifa Priest.

But all the people arrested for money rituals or to win elections, claim they were sent by Babalawo?

I am an Ifa Priest, I will not use human being, I will not use human skull, I will not use human parts.

Are there other Babalawo who are not Ifa worshippers?

They are fake, fake Babalawo. Those are the one who use human beings.

Whatever those ones do is also potent. If it is for money or power, they attain that. Are there Babalawo who worship Ifa or does not worship Ifa. Are there other powers?

They are performing magic. I will call them magicians, as far as I know. Ifa priest will never use human beings.

Those who are not Ifa priests get their power through other means?

Yes! They acquire their power through other means.

Also, you did mention that there is Esu….?

(Cuts in) Esu is the one who controls power and money. Recently a law maker was caught naked in the market at night. What he was trying to do was to acquire power through other means in order to retain his position.

Does Ifa believe in Esu?

Esu stands in one hand. He has this appellation. Masiwaju, ma gbehin. Meaning do not come before me, do not follow me. Whatever we do, we give Esu his portion in order to let peace reign.

That means Esu is a mischievous being?

He can turn around. That is why I said there is god and bad ones.

Is there only one Esu or more than one?

We have the male and the female. When there is war, they use Ako(Male) and where there is peace, they use Abo (female).

But there is saying: Esu mase mi, omo elomii ni kose (Satan do not harm me, harm somebody else… is that the spirit that gives wealth, because everybody wants money?

There is limit to what one can acquire. But those who amass wealth to build more than one house, are biting more than they can chew. If you have N50 million, you and your children, you are living comfortably, or you want to have 50 cars, how many are you going to ride in a day? I know of a former head of state, when I went to his house, it is just like being in a car mart. He covered most of it. You cannot use more than one wrist watch at time, neither can you wear more than a pair of shoes at a time. You cannot wear two or three agbada at a time. People will think something is wrong with you upstairs. In the Bible Jesus Christ said: give us this day our daily bread…. We want to have what we cannot achieve in life time at once, while in the family others are suffering.

Where do the three religions meet?

The central theme of the three religion are the same. If you are a Muslim, and you approach us, we ask you to go and read certain verses of the Quran for prayers, depending on your issue. If you are a Christian, I ask you to use Psalm 91, to pray with. Knowledge does not have any beginning neither does it have any end. You have to learn every day. As far as I am concerned, all religion is one. Interpretation is what may differ

