Metro and Crime
Police warn on illegal use of tinted car glasses, covered plate numbers
The Ebonyi Police Command says it will continue to impound cars belonging to government officials and other vehicle owners using unauthorised tinted car glasses and covered number plates.
Mrs Loveth Odah, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abakaliki.
Odah said that the warning became necessary in view of the violation on the ban of unauthorised use of tinted car glasses and the covering of vehicles plate numbers.
She added that the violation was common among government officials and highly placed public figures.
She stressed that owners of tinted glass cars must have valid tinted permit obtained from the Nigeria Police before using the vehicles on Nigerian roads.
“The violation on the use of tinted car glasses and covering of vehicles number plates are mostly from members of the state executive council members, council chairmen and special advisers to the state government.
“Other notable public figures indulge in the illegality and the police will not spare anyone caught violating the law, no matter how highly placed.
“In a recent operations carried out in the capital city and across the 13 local government areas of the state, no fewer than 100 tinted cars and covered number plate vehicles were impounded and greater number belonged to government officials,’’ Odah said.
She explained that the exercise was in line with the directive of the Inspector General Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.
The PPRO called on stakeholders in the state to be law abiding, as the command was poised to ensure adequate security of lives and property. (NAN)
Metro and Crime
Bademosi’s suspected killer arrested in Ondo
Men of the Ondo State Police Command paraded the suspected killer of Chief Ope Bademosi in Akure, the state capital.
Bademosi was allegedly stabbed to death last Wednesday by his cook, Sunday Afobale in his Park View residence in Lagos State.
Afobale was arrested in Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state. Ondo is the town of the late Bademosi.
The 22-year-old suspect who allegedly killed his boss some three days after he was brought from Ondo to Lagos was arrested with two other suspects and paraded by the state police command.
Speaking on his arrest, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr. Femi Joseph, disclosed that detectives from Ondo town were able to track him and two other suspects in Ondo.
Joseph explained that the suspect, who is from Republic of Benin, has made some confessional statement about the incident and promised to inform the general public about what transpire and how the young man killed the septuagenarian.
His words “It would be recalled that three days ago, the Beninonise cook of Chief Ope Bademosi reportedly stabbed his boss to death and ran away and since then police has declared him wanted.
“But fortunately for us today DPO Fagun, Ondo town, SP Olajide Samuel and his team were able to track and arrested the suspect along with two other suspects in Ondo town,
“He is in our custody and has been giving us useful information but because the case happened in Lagos state, the state police command have handed him over back to our men in Lagos state where the incident happened.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he’s still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardise our investigation on the case, he has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information
“He has been giving us some information and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the badly incident took place.
“We have done the major aspect of the job by arresting him, so whatever happens later we will let you people know”.
“We will not want to talk too much about the suspect for now because he is still giving us useful information in order not to jeopardize our investigation on the case.
“He has said many things that would be helpful for us, we still want to remain silence on the information he has been given to us and as soon as we completed our investigation here in Ondo state and Lagos state police command, we shall surely let the whole Nigeria know what really transpire and how the incident took place.”
Metro and Crime
PHOTOS: Man jumps into Lagos Lagoon, dies
A man has reportedly jumped into the Lagos Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge.
According to the Twitter handle of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, @rrslagos767, the man jumped into the Lagoon on Friday.
With the assistance of the Marine Police and local divers, the body was recovered.
“A man has jumped into the Lagoon from 3rd Mainland Bridge. RRS riders got to the scene almost immediately and radioed for assistance from the Marine Police, LASG rescue Boats & local divers who recovered the corpse . The remains have been taken to Ebute Ero division. #TheGoodGuys
The body has been taken to the Ebute Ero Police Division.
Metro and Crime
Customs seizes 67 cartons of Tramadol, 538 bags of cannabis
Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) said it had neutralised a notorious gang involved in smuggling and illicit trade in hard drugs in the Benin axis. Armed with credible intelligence, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Strike Force, in a special operation at the Benin-Ore axis, seized 67 cartons of tramadol, codeine and 538 bags of cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp from the notorious gang. Also impounded during the operation were 2,185 bags of parboiled rice, 617 bales of second-hand clothing, 600 pieces of used tyres, 100 cartons of vegetable oil and 35 sacks of second-hand shoes with a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N105,337,000.
The National Coordinator of the team, Deputy Comptroller of Customs (DCC), Abdullahi Kirawa, who displayed the seized contraband before journalists, disclosed that the seizures were recorded within the last one month. Handing over the hard drugs to officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Kirawa, charged Nigerian youths to stay away from drugs and other prohibited substances while promising that the clampdown on smugglers and saboteurs of the Nigerian economy would continue
Trending
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
Agbowa: Enforcing law with brute force, machetes
-
News18 hours ago
APC Primaries: Govs attack Oshiomhole
-
News18 hours ago
NNPC: N145 fuel pump price unrealistic
-
Metro and Crime19 hours ago
IG’s men storm church, arrest suspect while praying
-
Politics19 hours ago
Kaduna: el-Rufai’s hurdle for Ashiru
-
News19 hours ago
Oke, supporters unveil plans to dump APC for PDP
-
News18 hours ago
Lagos 2019: Agbaje picks female lawyer as running mate
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Abia monarch praises peaceful co-existence in Lagos