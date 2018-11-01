Powering an embattled community

There is no doubt the issue of power generation and distribution has remained a major challenge in Nigeria. Many attribute the nation’s backwardness in industrial growth to her inability to solve her energy needs. Every major urban, semi urban and even rural areas across the country have had fair share of complaints with regard to erratic power supply. Even with the headquarters of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) domiciled in Enugu, the Coal City state was not spared the general agony associated with inadequate power supply.

Residents of Abakpa Nike, a densely populated sub-urban centre in Enugu, went into jubilation recently following the inauguration of a multi-million naira 1.x7.5 MVA Nike Lake injection Sub-station, Abakpa, in Enugu East local Government Area of Enugu State.

The project was a huge leap for company and beneficial residents as the facility will power 13, 000 households.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Managing Director of EEDC, Mr. Okechukwu Nwosu, said the distribution company, as a responsible corporate organization, was determined to ensuring that the South East, which is her franchise area, was not left out in the conscious effort aimed at transforming the socioeconomic landscape of the zone. He stressed that electricity was central to the socio-economic development of the nation.

“The Substation that is being commissioned today is housing three units of 11KV Feeders, and designed to enhance quality of electricity supply to our customers within Nike Lake Resort and environs, Amorji, Ibagwa, Harmony, Edem, Alulu, Umuchigbo down to Last Bus-Stop. “This initiative has de-loaded the Abakpa 1 – 11KV feeder, which prior to now, was serving these areas and other parts of Abakpa and Thinkers Corner, Emene.

We are therefore happy to say that approximately 13,000 EEDC customers are already benefiting from this project,” he said. The Managing Director noted that in the company’s effort to maintain and expand her network, it had deployed over 70 units of 500KV transformers to replace some failed ones and also to serve as relief to some areas identified to be expanding within her network, and appealed to the people to secure the installations to avoid vandalism.

“The enormous challenges in the power sector are of great concern to every industry player but this has not deterred us in our quest to delivering exceptional services to our customers. So far, we have committed both human and financial resources to ensure that this goal is achieved.

“The Nike Lake Injection Substation is actually one of the numerous projects that we embarked on to provide quality and reliable electricity supply to our esteemed customers.

“Recently, at Nsukka, Enugu State, we built and commissioned the UNN 33KV and Orba 33KV Feeders to evacuate energy from the Nru TCN Substation to our customers. We wish to acknowledge that the Orba 33KV feeder was financed by the Enugu State government, and we want to appreciate His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the Executive Governor of Enugu State for this support.

“With this development, the UNN 33KV Feeder now caters for the University of Nigeria, Nsukka without interruptions, as well as Onuiyi Haven and environs; while the Orba 33KV Feeder serves Obollo Afor, Orba, Ehalumona, Orhodo, Opi and Enugu Ezike communities.

“Also at Nibo, Anambra State, we procured and installed a brand new 15MVA power transformer at our Nibo Injection Substation to improve supply to our customers within the area,” he said.

Nwosu listed some other projects recently executed by EEDC to include; deloading of Township 11kV Feeder in Umuahia, deloading of Township 11kV feeder in Aba, creation of Nkwelle 11kV feeder for load transfer from Toll-gate 11kV priority feeder in Ogidi, and reconducting of Nkwoegwu 33KV Feeder in Ohiya, TCN with Alumunium Conductor Steel Reinforced.

“Equally, as part of our effort to ensure that our customers are metered, we have embarked on massive installation of smart prepaid meters to our customers across our franchise area at no cost to them. As a matter of fact, between January 2018 to August, over 50,000 customers were metered, bringing the total number of our prepaid customers to about 190,000,” he said.

The chairman of the board, Sir Emeka Offor, who was represented by the senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district, Sir Victor Umeh, urged the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency in the power sector and to work hard to increase the generation capacity to 40, 000 megawatts from the current less than 10, 000 megawatts. He stressed that today, energy or power remained the life wire of the nation’s socioeconomic development.

While urging the people to guard against vandalism of power facilities, he enjoined them to pay their bills to enable the company to continue to offer quality service to them. He thanked Senator Gilbert Nnaji for attracting the project from the Federal Ministry of Works, Power and Housing, and the EEDC board, especially the board chairman, Sir Emeka Offor, for approving the financing of the project by the company.

“The challenge the country has mainly is in the area of power generation. When you generate power, distribution becomes the next stage. If we don’t have power to distribute, then, we continue to suffer the impact of lack of energy in our economic development. Government has tried to do this so many times, so many years but we are still grappling with the problem.

Nigeria is a very large country and our economic activities demand so much energy to be able to be at very reasonable capacity of production.

At the level where we are now, we are looking forward that Nigeria needs at least 40,000 mega watts of electricity and we are still less than 10, 000 megawatts. “For us to drive our economic development, industrialization, energy is key to it. Government of Nigeria should do more a pragmatic programme for power generation.

There is no way we can get out of our present level of production if we don’t have energy. “While we fight corruption, we have to recognize that what is holding Nigeria down is insufficient energy, insufficient power to drive industrialization and other economic utilities. So, government should have a marshal programme on this sector, power sector.

“The solution lies in the sincerity of purpose. If you go outside this country, you see very challenged countries having energy supply, 24 hours.

Ghana that is in West Africa here have not had power outage for a long time now; and Nigeria has what it takes to be in that league. America, Britain, all western countries, there is nothing like power outage; year in, year out, there is constant power supply,” he said.

In a remark, Sen Nnaji said he was filled with high sense of fulfilment and thanks giving to God for the project, especially when he remembered the rigours he went through in attracting the project.

“In the same vein, may I specially thank the Management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, for their sense of courage and positive disposition in identifying with me after I had involved the Federal Ministry of Power for execution of this project for-which we are here today.

“I thank God today that my dream has been actualized, because if you witnessed what has been happening around this environment, within this Nike axis, the whole of Abakpa, we have been having poor electricity supply.

That was what made me to start moving on to the Ministry of Power and also to EEDC so that this injection Sub-station can be built.

“So, I thank God today that we have achieved that project, and our people are very happy. Now, I came back since two weeks ago and I have not witnessed any power outage. So, it’s a very big honour to our people and I believe that our people will now start paying their electricity bill as at when due because once you receive services, the next thing for you is to pay back for the services you have received.

“So I thank God that this has been actualized and I thank the entire EEDC management for doing this project. A member of EEDC board, Dr Steve Dike said it was with great sense of responsibility that the company provides electricity to South East, stressing that the zone is battling with self-inflicted challenge as the zone records the highest prevalence of vandalism, high level of bypass and inability to pay bills.

