President Buhari swears in 23 NPC Commissioners, Code of Conduct members

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn in 23 National Commissioners of the National Population Commision (NPC) and seven members of the Code of Conduct Bureau including its chairman, Malam Muhammed Isah.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president performed the exercise shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The affected NPC members included Nwanne Nwabuisi (Abia), Dr Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Mr Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isah Buratai (Borno), retired Navy Captain Charles Ogwa (Cross River) and Sir Richard Odibo (Delta).

Others were Okereke Onuabuchi (Ebonyi), Mr Olusegun Aiyejina (Edo), Ekike Ezeh(Enugu), Abubakar Danburam (Gombe), Prof. Uba Nnabue (Imo), Dr Abdulmalik Durunguwa (Kaduna), Suleiman Lawal (Kano), Prof. Jimoh Isah (Kogi) and Dr Sa’adu Alanamu (Kwara).

Malam Nasir Isa Kwarra(Nasarawa State), Aliyu Datti (Niger), Mrs Seyi Olusanya(Ogun), Dr Oladiran Iyantan(Ondo), Sen. Mudashiru Hussain (Osun), Mrs. Cecilia Dapoet (Plateau), Dr.Ipalibo Harry (Rivers) and Sale Saany (Taraba) also took the oath of office.

The other six members of the Code of Conduct Bureau, who were inaugurated and swore in included Murtala Kankia (Katsina, North West), Emmanuel Attah (Cross River, South South) and Obolo Opanachi, (Kogi, North Central).

Others were Ken Madaki Alkali, (Nasarawa, North Central), S.F. Ogundare, (Oyo, South West) and Sahad Abubakar (Gombe North East).

NAN also reports that the Federal Ministries of Internal Affairs, Transportation and Education were among the Ministries, Departments and Agencies that made presentations at the meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The meeting which was presided over by President Buhari, had in attendance Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari and cabinet ministers.(NAN)

Like this: Like Loading...