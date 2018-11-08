Presidential hopefuls and the-also-ran candidates

Human history discloses that earliest political system was founded on conciliatory and cooperative system which eschewed adversarial partisan political system. Adversarial system only evolved with the development of the society into some kind of sophistication that called for division of opinion between members of the ruling elite or even classes of the society.

In ancient Rome, the society was divided into the Patricians and the Plebeians. Among the Patricians, the class is divided into the Monarchist and the Republicans which eventually resulted in the partisan struggles that led to the fall of Roman Empire. The British political history evolved from Absolutist-Monarchy to Constitutional Democracy which resulted from parliamentary disagreement with the Monarchy on constitutional issues. Parliament eventually dissolved into factions which developed into partisan political parties. The same process also took place in the United States when the Revolutionaries in fashioning the 1789 Constitution disagreed on issues which resulted in founding of two political parties.

Nigeria’s political development evolved based on nationalism issues. But it suffered a hiatus when the parties of the nationalist era (1930 -1959) was hijacked by tribal champions between 1949 and 1951 which dislocated the major nationalist party, the National Council of Nigerian Citizens. From then, the Nigerian political parties became mere tribal platforms and vehicles for contestation for power between the major ethnic groups in Nigeria. Elections were hardly contested on issues or policies but on jejune issues that lacked depth. From 1959, general elections were fought on parliamentary system basis that did not pitch individuals but parties. But from 1979 when Nigeria adopted presidential system, the elections pitched individuals with their parties as vehicles for mobilization. But parties instead of fashioning manifestoes for contestation for power rather anchored their mobilization of the citizens through the ethnic and religious receptacles.

In the 1959/1964 general elections the choice the electorate had to make was between the Northern Peoples Congress led by Sir Ahmadu Bello with the support base in the North, National of Council of Nigerian Citizens with Nnamdi Azikwe with Azikiwe and his catchment areas in Eastern and Western/Midwest Regions and Action Group led by Obafemi Awolowo with his support base in Western Region, minority areas of the North and Eastern Regions. The Second Republic politics of 1979-1983 followed the same pattern of the 1960s. The 1999 political transition was unique in the sense that the system was entirely the scheme of the military generals who seized and appropriated Nigerian state since 1966 resolving to return political power to the civilians but on their own terms. So they formed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Peoples Party (APP) and Alliance for Democracy (AD) and sprung trusted civil members of their military clique in the person of General Olusegun Obasanjo, Olu Falae and Umaru Shinkafi to fill the positions.

General Obasanjo eventually won and ruled from 1999 to 2007 when he handed over to Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, the first non-member of the 1966 military ruling clique to hold the presidential office. Since 2003 general elections there have always been two major dominant parties with minor parties contesting presidential elections in Nigeria. In 2003, presidential hopefuls were Olusegun Obasanjo of the PDP, Muhammadu Buhari of APP, while Emeka Ojukwu of APGA and other minor parties with their candidates merely participated to satisfy their egos. Apart from PDP that dominated the political field with a sprinkle of APP/ANPP and APGA most other parties had fewer than two members or none at all in the National Assembly.

This state of affair persisted until the formation of All Progressives Congress (APC) which overthrew PDP and assumed power. The 2015 presidential election was between President Jonathan and General Buhari. The other parties’ candidates hardly made any impact by way of garnering sufficient votes to put them into electoral reckoning. Most of them contested out of ego-massage as they hardly made any appreciable progress or improvement from their previous outings, Chris Okotie had always contested presidential elections since 2007, but outside his Lagos church there was hardly any significant improvement in getting adherents to his political message and mission.

For the 2019 presidential elections, it is reported that about 80 political parties have filed nominations. Now, the question is: how is the INEC going to manage the configuration of the ballot paper which will contain the names and logos of the participating parties. Furthermore, the preponderant body of Nigerian electorate are illiterates as to read and recognize the names and logos of the parties and this obvious challenge poses a huge challenge to the success of the electoral process as the illiterate voters are thrown into confusion of identifying the party to vote for and in most access they make the mistake of thumb-printing the undesired party or even invalidating the ballot by thumb-printing twice or on the wrong portion of the ballot. This challenge is responsible for the disproportionate number of invalid ballots which would not be so if we have two or fewer manageable parties – say three or even five parties.

Presently, we have been hearing about Oby Ezekwesili, Chris Okotie, Fela Durotoye, Tope-Fasua, Omoyele Sowore, Kingsley Muoghalu, Hakeem-Olawepo, etc. as presidential candidates of some parties but we wonders how these gentlemen and ladies are going to have meaningful electoral outing when their presence is only felt in some few newspaper appearances or social media such as Facebook, blog sites, etc., as none of them can boast of any meaningful effective organizational structures in states outside Lagos and Abuja capable of making any electoral impact. Yet, they are vying to become the president of Nigeria with 36 states and 774 local government areas. Surely, outside few newspaper readers or the few enlightened persons in states like Ebonyi that you can hardly count hundreds of voters who have heard or seen Oby Ezekwesili or Kingsley Muoghalu in person, except in media outings. So, how are these gentlemen and ladies going to contest and win the 2019 presidential election?

If the object of their participation in the presidential election is not to win why waste their scare resources and that of the public in entering for the election? If it is merely to draw attention to certain social conditions in Nigeria, can this not better be done by remaining as socio-political activists which offices most of them have effectively discharged and earned their plaudits? Why should they dabble into the murky waters of Nigeria politics which even the sure-footed usually found so slippery and cloudy to wade through? If they did not just want to be counted as one of the ALSO-RAN-Candidates in the 2019 presidential election, why are they not emulating Barrack Obama who joined America’s mainstream Democrat Party and worked strenuously by organizing the local electorate and won the senate seat before becoming the party’s presidential candidate and won the election?

Why do we always love to give the Trumps of this world the handle and material upon which to hoist his racist tantrums against Africa and Nigeria in particular as representing the world most unserious and unthinking people? Let the-also-ran candidates stop and think and mend their ways for their own good and good of Nigeria.

