Primaries: APGA denies swindling aspirants of N2.7bn

National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Victor Oye, yesterday broke silence over an alleged ripping-off of aspirants during the just concluded primary election of the party.

This is just as the chairman denied that the party made a whooping N2.7billion from the sales of nomination forms to aspirants seeking tickets for various offices on the platform of the party.

Some aspirants for the governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly ticket of the party had accused Oye and members of the primaries committee of swindling them to the tune of N2.7billion.

The group led by the gubernatorial aspirants of the party in Imo State contended that the leadership of the party ought not to have ripped them off since they already had candidates of their choice for the positions.

But speaking with the reporters in Awka yesterday, Oye explained that it was unfair for the aspirants to claim that they were swindled by the party, adding that the party had no preferred candidates as postulated by the aggrieved aspirants.

He said: “It is an irresponsible statement because the money was paid voluntarily and was for the services rendered to them.”

Oye, however, apologised to the aggrieved members saying that he takes responsibility for any shortcomings on the part of the party.

“As a political party, we are not proud of what happened. It is a combination of a lot of factors, but I take responsibility.

“I want to say with every sense of responsibility that APGA regrets whatever has happened.

“For those who felt offended in any way, we are very sorry, we are not perfect people, we are human beings who operate in an imperfect environment.

“There was nothing that happened during the primary elections that was pre-conceived, as the national chairman of the party, I take responsibility for whatever happened, it is not in my character to trade blames.

“We sent people all over Nigeria to go and manage the process and they came back with reports and results which some people are not happy about.

“We did not skew the process to favour anybody.We regret the areas we had problems. The success of APGA was topmost in our agenda; that is why I am offering this apology. I take all the blame.

“We appeal to the aggrieved people keep faith and continue to work with us, if you did not make it today, you can make it tomorrow, let us work for the victory of APGA in 2019,” he said.

Oye absolved himself from the accusation of betrayal saying that all financial proceeds from the exercise was intact in the party’s account.

He blamed the escalation of the situation on fifth columnists and those who wished to undo the party for no just cause.

“The way it is being exaggerated is not what really happened, they are just taking it to an abysmal level.

“Calling people names is not the spirit of APGA, you don’t sit in your room and begin to insult people, calling them thieves, it is not right, what evidence do you have to call them thieves?

