Primary one pupil, nine others die in auto crashes

A primary one pupil lost his life in an auto accident in Makurdi, Benue State while nine others died in another crash on Enugu-Port-Harcourt Expressway, Enugu State at the weekend.

Two others were injured in the Benue accident while 12 people were wounded in the Enugu incident.

The victim of the Benue accident, which occurred at Heavy Duty Park, North Bank area of Makurdi, was a pupil of LGEA Primary School Low Cost, located in the area. He was identified as Aondowase Nyitamen.

Investigating Police Officer attached to ‘C’ Division Police Station, North Bank, Sergeant Thaddeus Dangela, told journalists in a telephone interview that that luggage fell off a truck with registration Number YDP 697 XA, loaded with beans going towards Makurdi and landed on the victims.

Aondowase died on the spot, while his mother, Mlumun Nyitamen, who was taking him to school and a primary three pupil in the same school, Queen Torkuma, sustained various degrees of injury.

Dangela said the remains of Master Aondowase had been deposited at the morgue of the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, while the truck had been moved to the ‘C’ Division Police Station in North Bank but the driver was still at large.

He explained that the accident occurred when an unregistered tanker overtook the truck and forced it off the road, running into a ditch before the truck summersaulted.

It took the intervention of concerned citizens to rescue some of the victims from where they were trapped by the luggage.

A Lexus 300 with registration number VDY – 562 – AA, which was parked at the scene of the incident, was also badly damaged.

Mr. Geoffrey Jimin, the Special Assistant to Governor Samuel Ortom on Media, who was on his way to drop his children in school, rushed the injured to the Emergency Unit of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Makurdi, where they were currently receiving medical attention.

Mlumun, who spoke on her sick bed, said she was taking her children to school in the morning when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Meanwhile, the Enugu accident occurred about 8p.m. on Sunday, at Ihie axis of Awgu Local Government Area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, said the accident occurred when an articulated vehicle conveying a caterpillar had a head on collision with a 508 mini-bus conveying passengers believed to be worshippers.

Amaraizu said the victims’ bodies were deposited at University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku/Ozalla Enugu, mortuary, while the 12 critically injured were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the same hospital for medical attention.

