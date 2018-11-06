Prophet in court for duping church member of N54.5m

Founder of Power of the Holy Ghost Evangelical Ministry aka Tuesday Tuesday Church, Prophet Cletus Ilongwo, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly defrauding a church member of N54.5 million.

Ilongwo was arraigned on an 11-count charge of fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The EFCC arrested Ilongwo following allegations of fraudulent schemes made against him by some members of his congregation.

Over 100 security operatives, made up of EFCC officials and police officers, had on Saturday stormed the church premises at Shoba community, Abule-Ado, Lagos to arrest the prophet on the allegations of fraud.

During yesterday’s proceedings, Ilongwo, dressed in a long red robe, denied the allegations.

But according to the EFCC, Ilongwo committed the offences between January and April 2016.

According to one of the charges, Ilongwo collected N13.5 million from a man, Obinna Ezenwaka, on the pretext that he would help him purchase a property located at 165c, Diamond Estate, Amuwo Odofin.

The EFCC further alleged that the prophet collected N10 million from Ezenwaka also under the pretext of purchasing the same property, but failed to do so.

During the period, Ilongwo allegedly collected N10 million, N7 million, N3 million, and N150,000 among others at different times from Ezenwaka through his Zenith Bank account 1003455899.

After his not guilty plea, the defence lawyer, P.N. Orji, informed the court about a pending bail application filed on behalf of the defendant.

The EFCC prosecutor, Ahmed Yerima, however, did not oppose but asked for time to respond to the application.

The presiding judge, Justice Sherifat Solebo, thereafter adjourned the matter till November 14 and 19, for hearing of the bail application and commencement of trial.

Ilongwo was initially arrested early this year by the police and the EFCC after a former member of the church reported that he defrauded him of N85 million.

After he was invited for interrogation, the prophet reportedly jumped bail and efforts made to re-arrest him failed until his surety was arrested by security operatives.

Like this: Like Loading...