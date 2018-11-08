Public hemp-smoking : 2 men face trial in Ogun

Two men, Anoto Tunde and Sholedolu Sadiq, on Thursday, appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly smoking hemp publicly and disturbing public peace.

They were, however, released on bail in the sum of N40, 000.

The accused — Tunde, 20, and Sadiq, 16 — who are facing a charge of breach of peace, have pleaded not guilty.

But Police Prosecutor Chudu Gbesi told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 30 at Ilo-Awela, Ota.

According to him, the duo conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by smoking hemp in the public

which created fear in the community.

The offence contravened Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, while ruling on the bail application of the accused, granted the two men bail in the sum of

N20, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment

to Ogun Government.

Further hearing in the case has been fixed for Nov. 14. (NAN)

