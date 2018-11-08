Metro and Crime
Public hemp-smoking : 2 men face trial in Ogun
Two men, Anoto Tunde and Sholedolu Sadiq, on Thursday, appeared in an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly smoking hemp publicly and disturbing public peace.
They were, however, released on bail in the sum of N40, 000.
The accused — Tunde, 20, and Sadiq, 16 — who are facing a charge of breach of peace, have pleaded not guilty.
But Police Prosecutor Chudu Gbesi told the court that the accused committed the offence on Oct. 30 at Ilo-Awela, Ota.
According to him, the duo conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by smoking hemp in the public
which created fear in the community.
The offence contravened Section 249(d) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.
The Senior Magistrate, Mr G. E. Akan, while ruling on the bail application of the accused, granted the two men bail in the sum of
N20, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.
He said that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with an evidence of tax payment
to Ogun Government.
Further hearing in the case has been fixed for Nov. 14. (NAN)
Categories
Trending
-
News11 hours ago
APC Primaries: How govs put Oshiomhole in trouble
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Police dismiss drunken officer caught on video
-
Politics22 hours ago
INEC begins display of voters’ register in Borno — REC
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
I Killed My Mother, Slept With Her Corpse For Money Ritual- 18 Year Old Boy
-
Politics11 hours ago
Isiaka: Last man standing for Ogun West agenda
-
Politics22 hours ago
INEC displays 1.9m provisional voters register for verification in Sokoto
-
News20 hours ago
PHOTOS: SSS parades allege killers of Southern Kaduna traditional ruler
-
Columnists11 hours ago
How you can control your blood pressure with diet