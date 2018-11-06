News
Removal of appendix cuts Parkinson’s risk
Scientists said those who have had their appendix removed were 20 per cent less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease.
Their findings were published in the journal ‘Science Translational Medicine’. Appendix, the tiny organ, which is attached to and opens into the lower end of the large intestine, may contribute to brain disorder that may result to Pakinson’s, according to the researchers. Appendicitis is an inflammation of the appendix, a finger-shaped pouch that projects from the colon on the lower right side of the abdomen. An appendectomy is often done to remove the appendix when an infection has made it inflamed and swollen.
This condition is known as appendicitis. The infection may occur when the opening of the appendix becomes clogged with bacteria and stool.
This causes the appendix to become swollen and inflamed. Reacting, Senior author of the study Viviane Labrie, an assistant professor at the Van Andel Research Institute in Michigan in the United States (US) said, “Parkinson’s disease is multisystem disorder,”. So, there’s likely to be many sites of origin in terms of where Parkinson’s disease starts, the [gastrointestinal tract] being one of them. For other people, it may begin in the brain.
“In the last decade, it’s become evident that Parkinson’s disease is not just a movement disorder,” Labrie said.”
She added: “One of the most common non-motor symptoms of Parkinson’s is gastrointestinal tract issues. So, some scientists believe the disorder might begin there.” In fact, the appendix contains a protein, alpha-synuclein, that is known to accumulate or clump together in the brains of Parkinson’s patients,” she noted.
Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a long-term degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that mainly affects the motor system. The symptoms generally come on slowly over time. Early in the disease, the most obvious are shaking, rigidity, slowness of movement, and difficulty with walking. The study is a new analysis of more than 1.6 million people in Sweden. “The general population survey showed that having an appendectomy is linked to a 19.3 per cent reduced risk of developing Parkinson’s disease,” the study found.
2019 Elections: Corps members will not work in volatile regions – NYSC
To ensure safety of corps members during the 2019 elections, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, said that corps members would not perform ad-hoc duties in volatile regions.
Kazaure gave the assurance during a working visit to the NYSC 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun on Tuesday.
The director-general told newsmen that it was imperative to protect the lives of corps members “who become easy targets for insurgents and disgruntled persons’’.
The NYSC boss said the scheme was already working in tandem with various security agencies to ensure peaceful proceedings at the election exercise across the nation.
He advised corps members to curtail illegal movements outside their areas of primary assignments, saying accidents accounted for most cases of deaths involving corps members.
Kazaure said the scheme was always evolving strategies to ensure adequate security for its members and urged corps members to also be cooperative to ensure efficiency of interventions.
“I have told them that they must always be security conscious and mindful of happenings in their environments.
“Your safety starts firstly by respecting the traditions of your host communities and being at peace with the people for which you’ve been called to serve.
“Then you must always look out for one another and try to always move in groups. Unnecessary travelling should also be curtailed as this is not ideal of the NYSC scheme.
“At the elections, they must refrain from being partisan. As ad-hoc INEC staff, they must be neutral always and shun material or financial inducements from politicians for their own good and safety.
“I want to also state it here that no corps member will be used as ad-hoc staff in the volatile regions during the elections as their safety is of paramount concern to the scheme,” the director-general said.
Kazaure, who had earlier given cash rewards to the various performing groups of corps members who welcomed him, said he was most impressed by the attitude of the corps members.
“This is one camp I like visiting based on their template for excellence in all activities. For one, they have the best band in the nation and I’m always highly impressed, ‘’ Kazaure said.
Earlier, the State NYSC Coordinator, Josephine Bakare, said the state needed more hostel accommodation to cater for the growing population of corps members who attend the orientation programme.
She, however, promised to address the accommodation challenge in the camp by initiating the construction of new hostels before the director-general’s next visit to the camp.
Bakare said that a total of 2,464 corps members registered for the orientation which began on Oct. 23.
She said the corps members comprised: 1, 207 males and 1, 257 females.
The highlights of the director-general’s visit was inspection of camp facilities, during which the director-general expressed delight at the level of medical intervention for corps members and the level of sanitation at the orientation camp. (NAN)
Community Devt: Ikpeazu adopts direct touch approach
Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has said that his administration has evolved a new strategy for rapid community development in the state to be known as Direct Touch Initiative.
Speaking yesterday with the people of Ikwuano during an enlarged stakeholders’ meeting held at Iberenta in Ikwuano Local Government Area of the State, Governor Ikpeazu said the Direct Touch approach is aimed at collaborating with the people in carrying out any proposed government projects in the state.
The Governor, who invited few stakeholders to meet with him over issues raised in the meeting, said he would liaise with stakeholders in Ikwuano LGA to ensure the construction of the various roads in the area, including Ibere Ring Road and the Ariam-Osaka Ring Road which construction has been forestalled due to litigation threats from an existing contractor.
While describing the Ikwuano community as strategic to the economy of the state and the South East, he stressed the need for fixing dilapidated roads in the local government.
The Governor also assured the people that their indigenes would be employed to work as medical personnel and other general service staff at the Ikwuano General Hospital which is being upgraded.
In his remarks, the convener of the meeting and former Executive Chairman of the local government, Deacon Stanley Ojigbo, said the meeting was convened to strengthen the party in the area and to assure the Governor that Ikwuano LGA is more united now than ever and would sustain their support for him.
He made it known that Ikwuano people have decided to vote PDP in the forthcoming general elections, assuring the Governor that his second term and victory of all other PDP candidates are non-negotiable.
Respect our mandate, 26 Ogun Assembly candidates tell Oshiomhole
Twenty-six candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday appealed to the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to respect the mandates given to them by members in the state.
They asked Oshiomhole to accept the outcome of the recent legislative primaries and submit their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as candidates.
Addressing a press conference in Abeokuta, the candidates expressed concern over the alleged failure of the national leadership to give them Candidate Form (CF001) of INEC.
Under the INEC guidelines, each candidate is expected to fill the CF001 to provide his particulars in fulfillment of the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act.
However, speaking on behalf of the candidates, Segun Idowu, from Remo North state constituency, said the deadline for submission of names and particulars of candidates for the 2019 election to INEC lapsed on Friday.
Idowu alleged that none of the candidates was contacted by the national leadership before the deadline.
According to him, the candidates were alarmed when Oshiomhole announced on television last Friday that the party had submitted names of candidates to the electoral body.
Idowu, who recalled that the primaries were conducted on 7th October, 2018, by the Col. Ali Chiroma-led committee sent by the APC national leadership, pointed out that the 26 affected candidates were announced as winners.
He said: “With the primary election behind us, we waited for the national leadership of the APC to do the needful by giving us the Party Candidate Form (CF001) of the INEC. However, the deadline for the submission of names and particulars of candidates for the election to INEC lapsed on Friday, 2nd November, without any of us who won the primaries given the form. The situation remains the same as at today.
“We have intensified our enquiries at the state secretariat of the APC. The only explanation we have received from the state chairman of the party, Chief Derin Adebiyi, is that on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018, 24 hours after the deadline for the submission of names of candidates, he received a call from the National Director of Organization of the APC, requesting for names of candidates for INEC.
“This is a curious request because the National Secretariat constituted the panel that conducted the primary election and declared the results of the exercise.
“The party is therefore in possession of the list of winners of the election in all 26 state constituencies and we expect CF001 forms to be issued to the winners of the direct primary elections without further ado.”
Idowu pledged the loyalty and support of the candidates to the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying, “We shall do all at our disposal to ensure he records unprecedented votes in Ogun State in the 2019 elections.
“We also acknowledge the leadership of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of Ogun State. He has raised the bar of governance in Ogun State and we are confident that history shall record his achievement in gold.”
