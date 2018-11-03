Sports
Ricciardo: Why Hamilton is better than Vettel
Daniel Ricciardo says Lewis Hamilton’s ability to extract the “onepercenters” in performance during 2018 has been crucial to his title triumph over Sebastian Vettel. Although the Red Bull man remains sure he could extract similar results if he were at Mercedes, Ricciardo says Hamilton deserves “full credit” for taking out a fifth world title. Hamilton surged to the title with a run of six wins in seven races between Germany and Japan as Vettel’s bid fell apart amid errors on the track and Ferrari pit wall. Ricciardo looked to be a contender after winning the Monaco GP, but he has not stepped on a podium since – falling to sixth in the drivers’ championship. Dreadful reliability has hampered Ricciardo badly, but he holds no grudge when looking at Hamilton’s achievements.
“My competitive side will always believe I’m the best and in that car I could do the same things, ‘yadda ya’,” he said. “But I definitely give him all the respect and it’s definitely not a go at Lewis: I think he’s been pretty awesome at being able to do what he’s done continuously on track for the best part of a decade, but also done his own thing away from the track.
For him to live the life he’s living and still keep up such a performance, full credit to him. “Also this year people realise that, OK, you can have a fast car but you’ve got to be able to perform week in and week out. “Seb’s for the most part had a fast car all year but when you’re fighting for the title it’s those little ‘one-percenters’ that Lewis’s has got on top of more often than him and that’s what really dictated the pace of this championship. “I give Lewis full respect. I think the talent’s always been there, the speed’s always been there, everyone knows that but for him to maintain this level of intensity, this level of speed and commitment is pretty strong.
Sports
HIFL organisers defy court injunction
A contempt of court charges looms large on Organisers of the Higher Institution Football (HIFL) as it planned to go on with the finals of the championship in Lagos Saturday (today). This follows the press conference held yesterday at the Agege Stadium venue of the finals. During the week, an injunction stopping the final was granted by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos following a motion by Green White Green Sports Cnetre Limited which has renowned sports administrator, Shuaibu Gara Gombe as its Chief Executive Officer. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. In a Suit No FHC/L/CS/1684/18 between Mr. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe versus the Nigerian University Games Association and 10 others, the Claimant (Gara-Gombe) asked the defendant among others to stop the league until some conditions were met. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. Gara-Gombe said the rules governing the league were not adhered to hence his cry for the HIFL to stop immediately.
He stated, among other instances, that it was so unfortunate that students of a home team were used as referees and this was not in line with the normal NFF and FIFA rules.
Sports
Ikpeba: Eagles can cope without Mikel, Moses
Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Nosa Ikpeba has come out with the declaration that the Nigerian national team can cope without their captain, John Mikel Obi and retired winger, Victor Moses. Speaking against the backdrop of Moses’ decision to quit the Eagles right after the World Cup and Mikel’s continued non-invitation for recent matches, ‘The Prince of Monaco’ insists the squad must move on without both stars. Ikpeba, who made top marks at club level with RC Liege of Belgium and AS Monaco in France said Mikel and Moses had paid their dues over the years, but stressed that no player should be indispensable to the national team.
The African Footballer of The Year 1997 stated further that there should not be any cause for alarm that Mikel is yet to play for the Eagles since captaining the country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ikpeba, who is now a television pundit and soccer ambassador, said: “Mikel is not a must in Eagles.
“I understand that the skipper and the coach have a great relationship but we don’t know why he was not invited. “Mikel has been a fantastic player for the national team for more than a decade. “But this is great for the team and great for the young set of players that they can do without Mikel and without Victor Moses. “The team has been brilliant without them and the coach has been apt with the decision.”
Sports
Phoenix ASC recall player from Lobi Stars
…over breach of contract
The management of Phoenix Athletics Sports Club has recalled young sensation Tolulope Ojo from NPFL 2018 champions- elect Lobi Stars. The player who is a product of the Ekiti based club was transfered to Lobi Stars with agreement of N2 million to be paid in two instalments. According to the letter of intent to withdraw the player and made available to the press, Lobi stars reneged on the contract agreement after an initial letter of complaint against the Makurdi-based club for allegedly poaching was withdrawn from the League Management Company.
The letter which was signed by Bayo Olanlege, General Manager of Phoenix ASC, also stated; ” Recall that on the 10th of April 2018, you were served with a default notice reminding you of your failure to pay the outstanding transfer fees as agreed in the circumstance. This letter is our formal declaration of our right to recall the player in line with the terms of our contract.” Olanlege further expressed his disappointment with the management of Lobi Stars over what he describes as ‘attempt to bully’ his team by NPFL side. ” It is unfortunate that teams like Lobi Stars often intimidate and bully smaller teams by poaching and hoodwinking them to release their young talents without regards for contractual agreements,” the football administrator lamented.
