Ricciardo: Why Hamilton is better than Vettel

Daniel Ricciardo says Lewis Hamilton’s ability to extract the “onepercenters” in performance during 2018 has been crucial to his title triumph over Sebastian Vettel. Although the Red Bull man remains sure he could extract similar results if he were at Mercedes, Ricciardo says Hamilton deserves “full credit” for taking out a fifth world title. Hamilton surged to the title with a run of six wins in seven races between Germany and Japan as Vettel’s bid fell apart amid errors on the track and Ferrari pit wall. Ricciardo looked to be a contender after winning the Monaco GP, but he has not stepped on a podium since – falling to sixth in the drivers’ championship. Dreadful reliability has hampered Ricciardo badly, but he holds no grudge when looking at Hamilton’s achievements.

“My competitive side will always believe I’m the best and in that car I could do the same things, ‘yadda ya’,” he said. “But I definitely give him all the respect and it’s definitely not a go at Lewis: I think he’s been pretty awesome at being able to do what he’s done continuously on track for the best part of a decade, but also done his own thing away from the track.

For him to live the life he’s living and still keep up such a performance, full credit to him. “Also this year people realise that, OK, you can have a fast car but you’ve got to be able to perform week in and week out. “Seb’s for the most part had a fast car all year but when you’re fighting for the title it’s those little ‘one-percenters’ that Lewis’s has got on top of more often than him and that’s what really dictated the pace of this championship. “I give Lewis full respect. I think the talent’s always been there, the speed’s always been there, everyone knows that but for him to maintain this level of intensity, this level of speed and commitment is pretty strong.

Like this: Like Loading...