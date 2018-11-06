Rivers: One killed, policeman, four others injured during protest

One person was killed yesterday by a soldier on the East-West Road, when youths of Nkolu community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State protested the flooding on the road.

A police officer and four others were injured when the protest, which started on a peaceful note, turned violent after security operatives, including those on escort duties demanded that the youth remove the barricades they mounted on the road.

The victim, identified as Aleruchi Woko, died after he was shot while four others sustained gunshot wounds. The policeman was beaten up by the youth.

Witnesses said argument ensued between the military men and the youth, resulting in the killing.

During the protest, commuters who wanted to access the Port Harcourt heartland from the East-West Road, and those wanting to leave the city were stranded.

After Aleruchi’s killing, the youth vandalised many vehicles on the road and also burnt down a fast food joint at the junction.

Youths and chiefs of the area were protesting the flooding in the community which has sacked many residents and businesses.

It was learnt that the chiefs and youths had mobilised and blocked the East-West Road in protest.The elder brother to the deceased, Collins Woko, spoke on the killing.

He said: “This morning, we went for the peaceful protest. My brother, who they killed, was the person who came to ask me if I would not go. I told him I would be there.

“I was there when the first military men came. They confirmed that the protest was peaceful and they left. The DPO of Rumuokoro also came and confirmed that it was peace and left too.

“It was the second military van that came that killed my brother. When they came they started chasing the chiefs and youths away from the road. They started throwing the things we had on the road away.

“The next thing we saw was that one of the young boys in military uniform raised his gun and shot. He shot my brother four times and he died there. About four others were shot in the legs.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, said that the police were aware of the protest.

He, however, promised to speak on the issue later.

