Rohr faults Eagles’ list, says NFF omitted Muhammed

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has faulted the list of players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations tie against South Africa next month in Johanesbourg.

HNK Gorica of Croatia full back Musa Muhammed has been handed a route back into international football with Nigeria as coach Rohr included him in his list of players for the upcoming games against South Africa and Uganda.

“It was an error from the people who typed the list. Muhammed is on standby as well. I included him in the list. He is in the list”, Rohr said from his base in France.

The former captain of the Nigeria U-17 and 20 team last played for the B team of Nigeria in the 3-2 loss to Spanish side Atletico Madrid before Nigeria’s participation at the World Cup in Russia.

Prior to that time he has made three senior appearances for the main team of Nigeria but his unstable club career cost him his spot in the team, but since moving to Croatia he has found his rhythm.

So far he has played in nine league games in Croatia for high flying Gorica and although he started out as a left full back, he has since moved to the position of right full back where he has posted commanding performances the past few weeks.

