Roll out your CV

In this report, BIYI ADEGOROYE and ONYEKACHI EZE examine growing threats to the 2019 elections and how the Independent National Electoral Commission and various stakeholders are making frantic efforts to ensure free and fair polls

As the 2019 elections draw closer, there is no doubt that Nigerians and indeed the international community want a free, fair, and violent free polls, devoid of manipulation, vote buying and rigging.

The concerns were informed by the central position Nigeria occupies on the continent and indeed the entire world. The international community’s concern, in particular was informed by the nation’s population and possible consequences of any untoward outcome.

The alleged hacking of the American presidential election a couple of years ago is still fresh in mind. The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) alleged that the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) had hacked the servers of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the personal Google email account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and forwarded their content to WikiLeaks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was accused of ordered an “influence campaign” to harm Senator Hilary Clinton’s chances and “undermine public faith in the US democratic.”

Nigeria’s electoral system is facing even greater danger.

In March, 2015, INEC said its data base was hacked and the hackers introduced themselves as “StruCk By Nigerian Cyber Army | TeaM NCA.” “Sorry xD your site has been STAMPED by TeaM Nigeria Cyber Army

Similarly, a couple of weeks ago, Second Republic lawmaker and fiery critic, Dr. Junaid Muhammed, has raised a similar fear, stating that though INEC has the capacity to conduct the elections, freely and creditably, the presence of the President’s in INEC will compromise the results of the elections. He said President Buhari’s niece should be removed from INEC.

Junaid posited that the concern some Nigerians have now is over the personnel situation of INEC. “I raised this alarm two years ago, when Buhari started showing his nepotistic hands. I said it is a very dangerous thing and I talked about the issue of the lady in INEC who is the daughter of his elder sister, with whom he connived to retain her in INEC and I raised the alarm, but Nigerians simply went to bed and forgot about it.

“Now the issue is coming up…. Removing her from supervisory role as a National Commissioner in charge of coordinating the commission’s job in the South-West by creating a committee is neither here nor there. This woman is a niece to President Buhari, and… I believe she should be removed for the benefit of the country. She is a trained pharmacist. So the facts that you sent a pharmacist to a non-pharmaceutical or non-medical outfit does not mean you have to create a committee in charge of medical or health matters is neither here nor there,” he said.

Junaid, a known critic of Buhari who was unable to pin the niece down to any previous unprofessional conduct said there was no point to retain her in INEC. He acknowledged though that INEC can still conduct free and fair election.

“I still believe INEC can deliver credible elections, because what happened in Ekiti and Osun was not majorly their problem but that of the two main political parties, APC and PDP and there was nothing INEC can do or could do.”

Similarly, Elder statesman, Senator Femi Okunrounmu was the facilitator of the 2014 National Conference. In a recent interview with the Sunday Telegraph, he dropped something akin to a bullet about the 2019 elections, stating it would not be free and fair.

“We are always afraid to hit the nail by the head. The thing is that the government of Buhari that is in power is not willing to leave; they are ready to do anything to stay in office. Right from the governorship election held, from now till 2019, if they tell you about credible election, they are just deceiving you; there won’t be free and fair election, even in their own party election, their party primaries, do they allow free and fair election? So the result of the 2019 election is already written, it is just for them to announce it.

“You will go through the motion of going to vote; you will just go through the motion, they have already known the result they are going to announce, but if we the people know that, what are we doing about it? We should rise and say no, but we won’t; all of us will just sit down, we will be eating and sleeping, and we will just be complaining in our sitting room.”

The National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, has also expressed similar fears, stating that the conduct of elections by INEC since President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office, especially after the Ekiti and Osun elections had shown that the 2019 polls might not be credible.

Secondus told the United Nations assessment team unfolding event in our country and the political situation require timely intervention.

“We have fears since APC came on board, if election is not in their favour, there is a rerun. There must be election that is free and fair and when there is no free and fair election it breeds crisis and we are witnessing what is happening in Kenya.

“What is happening in the West should happen here. There is a great fear whether INEC will conduct free and fair election. Free and fair election will guarantee the unity of this country and we are afraid if INEC will conduct a free and fair election.

“Take this to New York for all the necessary actions required. Election is coming in 2019, the election that will make and mar the nation. What this government owes this nation is to conduct free and fair election. The National Assembly and the judiciary are important arms of the government, but the judiciary is not respected.”

The party also demanded the sack of Hajia Amina Bala Zakari from the commission.

Prince Uche Secondus told the visiting European Union on the Election Exploration Mission that reassigning Hajia Zakari to another department was not enough.

“She has the capacity to influence others, there will not be any election that will be free and fair until she is removed from INEC because she is protecting the interest of the president.

“We will continue to talk on this. We asked that the niece of Mr. President, who was before now in charge of operations and leads all the INEC operations in Ekiti and Osun to be removed from the commission. But what they did after our protest was to reassign her.

“Our fear is strong that the APC and the administration are not disposing themselves for a peaceful 2019 general election and we base our position on the multiplicity of induced crisrs across the country,” Secondus said.

Also, a civil society group, Concerned Nigerians, at a press conference in Abuja, alleged attempts by some individuals at INEC to electronically rig the 2019 general elections.

Deji Adeyanju, convener of the group, raised the alarm that INEC’s e-collation portal has been tampered with as it no longer shows location, time and date of collation of results.

“The e-collation process remains the most potent way to end rigging of election results in the country. The validity of results of the 2019 elections will be tied to the credibility of the e-collation portal especially the imputing of results real-time from polling units across the country.

“Therefore, if the e-collation will not reflect time, date and location where results are entered from; it means the outcome of the elections will not be credible.

“The implication of this is that, anyone can enter results from any location, at anytime and on any date,” Adeyanju, stated.

Another issue of concern, which Adeyanju raised, was the unrestricted access to the e-collation portal given to the 12 National Commissioners. He noted that at INEC, the commission shared the e-collation portal among the commissioners, three states per commissioner.

“We are worried that if unlimited access is given to the 12 National Commissioners at to view e-collation of results as currently obtained, they will compromise the 2019 elections since many of them are APC sympathizers.

“We want a process were only the National Chairman will be able to view the e-collation of results on the INEC portal on election day to prevent manipulation of the 2019 elections,” Adeyanju demanded.

Though INEC stoutly denied the allegation, describing as baseless and malicious, the allegations were not only disturbing but frightening, especially given the furore over the alleged hack of the 2016 American presidential election by the Russian government.

Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Onyekanmi, said it was not true that some individuals at commission are trying to rig the 2019 general elections.

“On the contrary, the commission has been improving and strengthening its processes and procedures since 2015 with the involvement and active participation of all stakeholders.

“To that extent, the allegation that the commission’s e-collation portal has been tampered with betrays the very poor understanding of the processes involved by the alarmists.

“Indeed, the declaration of election results at every level involves both the presentation of the hard copies of the result sheets by the returning officers and the electronically transmitted version for comparison and authentication. One cannot go without the other.

“And as part of efforts to engender transparency in the electoral process, the commission introduced Form EC60E, also known as the ‘People’s Result Sheet’ during the Anambra governorship election, on which the election result for each polling unit was entered and pasted for everybody to see.

“The beauty of that innovation was aptly demonstrated when the commission formally announced the overall results of the election, which tallied with the figures collated independently by various observer groups that monitored the election.

“Besides, the internal structure of the commission does not give room for any individual to influence election results in favour of either a political party or its candidate(s).

“Indeed, the strength of our internal processes was the reason why the incidence of vote buying and selling reared its ugly head in recent elections, as a result of which the commission had to reconfigure its polling cubicles.

“Nigerians are enjoined to disregard this baseless allegation, which is not only malicious but unhelpful at this time. It is obvious that some fifth columnists are determined to divert attention and cause chaos but they will not succeed,” Onyekanmi said.

At many fora President Buhari has assured that the 2019 elections will be free and fair even as the Buhari Campaign Organisation Director-General Rotimi Amaechi told the EU that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would adhere strictly to the electoral laws in the general elections.

Amaechi said the APC will stand by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and we will stand by whatever decision they make. We believe that we promised Nigerians change and I also believe that you can observe the change.

“By this time in 2014/2015, when I was still in office as governor, I was on fire. Everybody was on my neck. The then President had withdrawn my security. My ADC and CSO were on the run; there was no police security and nobody cared. They didn’t bother that I could be killed or attacked.

“I was attacked several times. I was attacked in Port Harcourt. But now, we believe the President that they were accusing that would be undemocratic because he is a retired soldier is more democratic than a civilian that was elected in the past.

“During the Anambra State election, when the governor cried out that his ADC had been withdrawn, President Buhari ordered that the governor’s ADC be reinstated immediately. So you see, that is the change we are talking about.

“So the assurance I will give you from President Buhari Campaign Organisation is that there will be no interference by the President.

“We’ll play by the rules and whatever the campaign team needs to do to ensure that the election is transparent, we will do. We’ll also ensure that the election is such that Nigerians will be proud of, and we hope that the rest who are contesting in other parties will also take the same position.”

Amb. Karlsen, Head of the European Union delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, said the EU would partner with Nigerians to organise credible polls in 2019, because the EU, was only concerned about the best electoral practices for Nigeria.

“We are very concerned about having the best possible process in the country. We want to see free, fair, credible and peaceful election. So this is why we have invested not only our time but also a lot of European tax payers’ money on engaging with all the Nigerian stakeholders since 1999.

“We have spent more than E100m (Euro) in giving support for electoral process. So, currently, we support INEC, we support the National Assembly, we support intra-party democracy and we support all stakeholders. We had also engaged actively in the party primaries and this gives us reason about the optimism of INEC to conduct elections.”

Apparently aware of the dangers that may face the Nigeria’s electoral system since the advent social media in the country, INEC has said journalists and election administrators should strive to ensure professionalism in the conduct and coverage of elections.

The INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who also doubles as Chairman of ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC), said there was foreign interference in domestic elections in Africa, through the internet, and has, began moves to prevent anything that will compromise the election.

At a two-day training workshop for journalists within West African the sub-region

noted that this was not only disturbing in developing countries such as Nigeria but also in developed nations such as the US and western Europe.

“We are all witnesses to the havoc poorly conducted elections and provocative reportage have caused us in this region. As journalists and election administrators, we (should) strive to ensure that we undertake our various responsibilities faithfully, ethically and professionally, as not doing so can lead to hard consequences too dire to contemplate.

“Hardly do you read any newspaper, tune into any TV or radio station or go online without the major stories being about political issues or relating to elections and democracy. Hundreds of millions of people currently use social media as a primary source of information.

“The benefits associated with it are as enormous as the challenges; one of which being less regulated nature of its environment and content as well as the difficulty in verifying its posts,” Prof. Yakubu said.

He want issues such as fake news squarely addressed, noting that the media remain the most reliable instrument through which electoral issues involving participation and inclusivity are encouraged.

The INEC Chairman emphasised the need for trust, openness, access, cooperation and understanding between administrators and the media, adding that as the fourth estate of the realm, the media is the gatekeeper to ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

The workshop was organised by the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) in conjunction with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

But Hadiza Umar, spokesperson of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), said there was threat of cyber security attack to INEC database. Umar who spoke recently, NITDA was “not aware of any plan to disrupt the 2019 general election but is proactively working with INEC and other stakeholders to ensure the security of election and voting IT infrastructure.”

Since social media gained ground in Nigeria, the secrecy of the electoral process appeared violated. Election results which were the prerogative of the returning officer were “announced” even while voting was going.

The danger implicit in this was highlighted at the workshop. A communique issued at the end of the workshop enjoined “Journalists from the traditional or conventional media … to leverage the benefits of the new/social media, and work to avoid, identify and eliminate the negative impacts of the social media, especially fake news.”

It further called on “ECOWAS Commission and development partners to as a matter of urgency, intensify efforts at capacity strengthening of journalists to enable them to play their widely acknowledged roles of information, education and sensitisation of citizens on their civic responsibilities, in support of credible elections and consolidation of democracy in the ECOWAS region.

“It also recommended the creation of Regional Guidelines or Codes of Conduct to ensure effective media self-regulation for professional reporting of elections in the ECOWAS region.”

While stakeholders called on the various security agencies to collaborate with INEC to ensure security of its data base, the also averred that electoral umpire owes the nation a great responsibility to hold credible poll that will promote national cohesion and engender development.

Like this: Like Loading...