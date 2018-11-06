Inside Abuja
Ruga: A community hit by blindness
Ruga, a makeshift community, located two kilometres away from the Abuja City Gate, was relatively unknown to many until recently when a strange illness that was making both children and adults go blind in an unbelievable manner came to town. CALEB ONWE reports
It was the strange illness that drew global attention to this slum said to be home to about 3,000 people, mostly of the Hausa, Fulani, Tiv and Gwandara natives. About 60 persons, made up of both children and adults were said to have been afflicted by a strange ailment resulting in blindness. Before the discovery, many of the victims were said to have resigned to fate, since the cause was not known, and the cure was also not within their reach. However, help finally came their way when a non-governmental organization, said to be on a routine charity outreach to the enclave came across some of the victims and alerted relevant authorities after making efforts to salvage the troubled community. An Inside Abuja team was there to assess the situation after the last intervention by Federal Capital Territory Health and Human Services Secretariat. It was observed that economic and social activities have fully returned to the community.
The Chief of the community, Adamu Ahmadu, confirmed that since the last intervention by the FCT Health and Medical team two months ago, the strange illness had been tamed. Ahmadu said that several medical teams have continued to visit the community and offer-ing various degrees of medical assistance. However, he noted that some of the victims whose cases could not be addressed by the medical teams were referred to the National Eye Centre, Kaduna with the help of some non-governmental organizations. A resident of the community, Ismaila Nuhu, confirmed that no fresh cases of the strange blindness was recorded. He however, lamented that the lack of portable water which was suspected to be one of the remote causes of the strange illness and blindness was not yet addressed. Nuhu said: “After the health officers from FCT Secretariat came with medical help, we have not recorded another fresh case.
The problem we have here is that we don’t have good water to drink and also cook with. “People said the sickness came because we are not washing our face well with clean water. As you can see, we only have this borehole water, those who cannot buy it still go to the river to fetch water”, he said. Apart from the measures some NGOs took in curbing the disturbing menace, FCT Public Health Department, in partnership with the World Health Organizations, (WHO) also took some steps to intervene. Reacting to the strange illness, the Acting Secretary of FCT Health and Human Services Secretariat, Dr. Mohammed Mai, said that while the Secretariat had taken an emergency medical mission to the area when the illness was first reported, it was compelled to do a follow up to ensure that the situation was completely controlled. Mai said that the initial diagnosis of about 20 persons carried out in the community showed some allergies, suspected to have been borne out of untidy environment.
He noted the community’s lack of healthcare facilities, was because the area is an unplanned squatter settlement. “When they visited in August, they had about 20 cases. Up till now, we have not been able to establish the cause of the allergy. The issue of water supply in that community is a major consideration.
“The area is a squatter settlement. There are no facilities in the place. It has a makeshift settlement and their major source of water supply is the pond, which both human and animals use, although there is a commercial borehole. As at last intervention, the public health department has provided some interventions, such as eye drops, and others”, he said. Director, Public Health Department of FCT, Dr. Humphrey Okoroukwu, stated that the initial interventions carried out in the community by his office in collaboration with the World Health Organization and some Non-Governmental Organization had brought relief to the residents.
Okoroukwu also said that apart from the eye drops and other medication that were distributed to the affected persons, FCT administration had given directives that more surveillance be carried out in the area to ensure that human lives were not lost to the outbreak of the strange illness. Inside Abuja also gathered from Chief Dauda Dogo, the District Head of Karamajiji, that the squatter community is under his jurisdiction, and that the strange illness had created untold fears among the residents. The traditional ruler, while appreciating the intervention of government to the area, appealed that the intervention should include provision of portable water and healthcare facilities.
2 Comments
Leave a Reply
Inside Abuja
Lighting up widows, youths’ lives
The Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives’ Association (NAFOWA) has continued to empower widows, youths and vulnerable women with sustainable skills. EMMANUEL ONANI writes that 220 beneficiaries were unveiled at a recent event in Abuja
The Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA), over the weekend, selected 220 widows and youths, to participate in its skill acquisition programme. This is part of its contributions at reducing the rate of unemployment in the country. The participants were unveiled during the 10th edition of the association’s skill acquisition and vocational programme held at the NAF Base in Abuja. In her keynote address at the occasion, President of NAFOWA and wife of the Chief of Air Staff, Hajiya Hafsat Sadique Abubakar, had disclosed that over 2,000 participants had been trained in the last two years in areas of tailoring, catering, hairdressing and barbing, make up artistry, computer appreciation, photography, among others.
“We have come to commence the biggest training so far. We are ready to add another group of 220 aspiring youths, women and widows into our Skill Acquisition Hall of Fame. “We have been very successful over the past two years in using this program to disabuse the fact that unless you have a white collar job, you are not really employed.
“Over the next 10 weeks, our participants are going to be engaged by the facilitators in various trades and crafts with a view to making them proficient and ready to compete well in the job market. The classes are going to be practical driven with some of the best facilitators from our NAFOWA Vocational and ICT Centre Ikeja Lagos and the prepared syllabus which I have seen is definitely going to be an engaging one. I am encouraging all our participants to make good use of this opportunity, take this chance and use it as a stepping stone to greater and bigger things to come. “The entrepreneurial classes are going to be of good benefit to you as it will make you more rounded and better able to take clear decisions businesswise”, Abubakar said.
She added that: “I am looking forward to an exciting 10 weeks and to seeing outstanding performances from all of you. We are prepared to train and support you, but the onus is also on you to put your best foot forward and put in all the effort and hard work that is needed to put an end to complete and total dependency. “After these 10 weeks, I look forward to releasing you vibrant youths and women into the job market with a new lease of life. The sole reason we are doing this program is truly to make a difference in the lives of the participants and their families knowing full well that this is definitely going to be a life changing experience.
“We are celebrating a big milestone today with the fact that this initiative which is more than two years old, having commenced at the NAF Base Makurdi in May 2016 and having successfully graduated over 2,000 participants is finally here in Abuja, celebrating its 10th Edition, in the home of the Nigerian Air Force and at the Base that houses the personnel of the HQ NAF, a base I consider to be the jewel of all NAF Bases. We are here today in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory in commemoration of the opening ceremony of the 10th Edition of the Flagship program of this NAFOWA administration.
We have come with good news for the inhabitants of this NAF Base and its environs. It’s actually an excellent news… Our empowerment train has finally landed in Abuja!! “We have come to commence the biggest training so far. We are ready to add another group of two hundred and twenty aspiring youths, women and widows into our Skill Acquisition Hall of Fame.”
The NAFOWA’s president said the initiative was extended to Abuja, in recognition of the fact the capital city was not insulated from the harsh economic realities in the country. Her words: “It has long been in our plan to bring this initiative to Abuja knowing full well that despite being a cosmopolitan city, Abuja is not spared from the problem of unemployment and the NAF Base Abuja despite being an accommodating base still has the same demographics which has always attracted NAFOWA, that is women, youths and widows. We know many people in this environment are in need of this empowerment intervention as the problem of unemployment, idleness and underemployment is really not selective of its location.
“Hence, the participants of this 10th edition have been carefully selected from all the Bases in Abuja that house Nigerian Air Force Personnel and their surrounding communities. We have identified women, youths and widows who are in need of our support through a program like this and who are willing and ready to change their stories.
“We have not only paid attention to the dependants of NAF personnel but we have also included our host communities who have been graciously accommodating us all these years as we all know the Nigerian Air Force and also NAFOWA pays special attention to a good civil military relationship. “Abuja is particularly important to NAFOWA because we know that being the capital city of Nigeria, standards of living is quite high, expectations from all is equally high. So, when you have a young graduate or a woman who is qualified and ready for employment but unable to find one, the attending frustration can be high, especially when you see others doing so well.
“Like I earlier said, we are here today with good news and to present to you our dear participants, a viable alternative to unemployment and to give you a better option to whatever the situation maybe today. “This program is to clearly discourage any form of idleness and going forward, it is to encourage you the participants to think outside the box and seek other ways of gainful employment, especially our youths. It is to discourage frustration when the dream job is not readily available. It is to discourage risky ventures and adventures into unclear terrains. “We have been very successful over the past 2 years in using this program to disabuse the fact that unless you have a white collar job, you are not really employed.” She continued: “We are keying into the fact that all the fast developing economies around the world are driven by industries and blue collar jobs. The present revolution taking place in strong economies are getting a bounce off goods and products that are consumer driven.
Hence the idea of training in vocational trades and skills that are used daily in the activities of life makes perfect sense. They are trades that are in demand in the society and Abuja is particularly identified as a city with a large population, a ready clientele and an environment where the ease of doing business is highly rated.
“There are 13 trades being offered by NAFOWA in honour of this 10th Edition, and they include tailoring, catering, hairdressing and barbing, make up artistry, computer appreciation, photography and videography, DSTV installation, event decoration, interior decoration and soft furnishing, soap and disinfectant production, leather shoes and bags production and aluminium works fabrication. I must point out that this is not only the largest groups of students to be trained so far but it is also the largest number of trades to be offered as the previous highest number was 10.”
Inside Abuja
FCTA seeks improved power supply in Abuja
Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has appealed to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for an improvement in the supply of electricity to the Federal Capital City.
Bello, who made this plea when he received the NERC Chairman, Prof. James Momoh, during a courtesy visit to his office, said electricity supply had become a major challenge in Abuja because of the poor allocation of power from the distribution companies.
He suggested that one way out of this challenge could be the dedication of mini grids to power strategic roads facilities, such as traffic and street lights.
Bello stressed that there had been a substantial improvement in power, describing the situation as a reflection of government policy direction. He said that over nine per cent population growth rate annually and there is need to match infrastructure development with growth, regretting that funding is a challenge.
Bello recalled that before the unbundling and subsequent privatization of power industry, FCT had made substantial investment in power infrastructure. This he noted necessitated discussions on how investments done in the past could be refunded.
He explained that states that gave asset to Discos are also customers and should be on the board of NERC so that they are part of decision making. He also said Discos were not doing much in terms of backroom support and maintenance and protection of these assets.
“There is need for Discos to invest in maintenance and fault resolutions. In the past, in every neighbourhood, there was a small fault office and there was always a pickup van with a ladder at the back such that even if it is 12 midnight and there is a fault, you will always get somebody to look at it. Now the case is different”, he said.
In his remarks, Momoh proposed support in implementing demand side management across FCTA facilities in order to reduce electricity bills as well as space to establish an energy research institute to promote Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in the FCT.
He listed the challenges faced by NERC to include customers not enjoying reliable service with nearly 50 per cent not having metres and the prevalence of estimated billing system, adding that the commission would not relent in its efforts to ensure that every home had access to affordable, and reliable power.
“We also know that a sizeable part of the country’s population is not connected. As you go from Abuja to the villages, you find a lot of people in total darkness. They are not connected to the grid.
“However, the grid is passing by and nobody is connected. People are living in darkness when they have energised network passing through the villages. Customers are billed wrongly. Licensees are complaining too. ‘I produced for 10 naira and I am being asked to collect two naira’. There is also inadequate revenue to efficiently operate and run the power sector, poor governance in terms of ownership,” he said.
Inside Abuja
Making case for environmental health
Residents living within the Federal Capital Territory and environs have continued to show poor attitude to environmental cleanliness. Proof of this is the heaps of refuse dumps on the streets, as a result of inappropriate disposal of waste. REGINA OTOKPA writes on the efforts of Help Keep Clean Foundation to evoke a change in the attitude of residents
Despite the series of warning by international and local experts on global warming resulting from human activities posing as a huge threat to the environment and human health in general, Nigerians have continued to practice such without blinking an eye lid. Besides the change in climate being witnessed across the world, millions of lives have been put at risk of environmental health challenges.
Poised to making a difference, the Help Keep Clean Foundation (HKCF), recently brought together stakeholders to a one day national environmental health advancement conference with the theme ‘Re-awakening National Awareness On Environmental Health Hazards Safety’, to find a lasting solution to the growing menace.
According to the convener and Chief Executive Officer HKCF, Queen Chikezie Stella, unhealthy practices such as inappropriate waste disposal and open defecation were some of the reasons behind the flood and tremours witnessed in some parts of the country.
The 25-year-old Medical Laboratory Scientist and Miss United Nations World Habitat recipient, who stressed that environmental cleanliness was not the responsibility of just the government, said everyone has a role to play in protecting the environment.
“Our environment is our habitat; if you keep it clean, you are keeping yourself clean and healthy. Let us help the government by keeping our environment clean and make their job easier.
“Environmental cleanliness is everybody’s responsibility; it does not end with the government. It also behoves on every one of us to keep our environment clean,” she said.
Reeling out the harmful environmental activities perpetrated by Nigerians, Dr. Mike Omotosho, who lamented the increase of carbon dioxide emissions in the air as a result of cement manufacturing and livestock, warned that the consequences of these emissions have a long term effect, which would make the livelihood of future generations more difficult and unsafe.
That was even as the Chairman, Committee on Environmental Health and Standards, Nigeria Medical Association, Olufade Williams, lamented that Nigerians were exposed daily to contaminants such as aero source, fossil fuel combustion and cement manufacturing. He noted that the resultant effect of these exposures which were respiratory diseases and death, could be addressed only when legislations that reduces human exposure to chemicals and carbon dioxide emissions are put in place.
“Our environment is beyond the walls of our homes. We all can play a role in changing and saving the world environment not just for us, but for the generation yet unborn.”
Trending
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
Lagos prophet arraigned for defrauding members of N54.5m
-
News19 hours ago
Kano Govt agrees to pay 30,000 minimum wage
-
News20 hours ago
ASUU begins indefinite nationwide strike
-
Health20 hours ago
How Adewole assisted family of five suffering mental disorder
-
News11 hours ago
BREAKING: Labour suspends planned nationwide strike
-
News8 hours ago
Cambridge: Why we can’t authenticate Buhari’s result
-
News19 hours ago
19 suspects arraigned over killing of Rtd Major General Idris Alkali
-
News8 hours ago
100 aspirants in Ondo sue Oshiomhole, INEC, APC
Pingback: Ruga: A community hit by blindness - NewsNow Nigeria
Pingback: Ruga: A community hit by blindness — Voiceheadlines