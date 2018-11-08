S‘Africa v Nigeria: Nwosu charges Iwobi over Eagles’ No.10 role

Ex-international, Henry Nwosu, believes Alex Iwobi should enforce himself to the playmaker role in the Super Eagles pointing that the Arsenal man should make a big statement in the midfield in the upcoming 2019 AFCON Qualifier against South Africa.

Nwosu, himself a midfielder during his active days, declared that the Arsenal man was in form and should be able to control the match against Bafana Bafana scheduled for the FNB Stadium, Johannesburg.

According to the 1980 AFCON winner, the absence of team captain Mikel, who like Iwobi is a midfielder, provides the Gunner forward the chance to display his rich vein of form that has seen him won accolades for his performances for the London club this season as Gernor Rohr’s side chase full points which would mark Nigeria’s return to the biennial championship after missing the last two editions.

He said: “We need to control the midfield against South Africa and there is no other player at this moment that can initiate our move from the middle of the park than Iwobi, who I see as our joker for the match. He has been on top of his game for Arsenal this season and this match represents the chance for him to show his great talent.”

Iwobi, had some few months ago craved the playmaker role in the tea. He said: “For me, I have always grown up playing in number 10, not striker but close to the striker. That has always been my position growing up.”

Nwosu, a former assistant coach of the Eagles, said this was the right time for the 22-year-old player to lay a permanent claim to that role which his nephew Austin Okocha mastered during his days with the team.

“He has been widely praised for his form for Arsenal this season and he has to come with that form to the Super Eagles especially in a crucial match like the one against South Africa. He should be our joker in that match,” Nwosu, 55, stated.

The former ASEC Mimosa of Cote d’Ivoire player noted that the Eagles were back to form after a slow start but cautioned that they would find Bafana Bafana hard nuts to crack.

He reckoned that the 2-0 win by Stuart Baxter’s men in their first meeting in Uyo last year would give the hosts some sense of belief that they could beat Nigeria again.

“The South Africans won’t lie low because they know if they lose, they will be in danger missing out of qualification and this is why they will put everything in the game. They will also be inspired by the fact that they can beat us again after winning the first leg in Nigeria,” he said

Heading to the penultimate round of matches, Nigeria topped the group on nine points with South Africa a point adrift. Libya are third on four points with already eliminated Seychelles on just a point.

