Salam calls out Durodola after victory over Gonorenda

Tony Sugar Salam has challenged his countryman Olanrewaju Durodola to a fight after he defeated Sting Gonorenda for the WBF Africa Cruiserweight title last Friday in Lagos. Salam who had earlier lost their first match in Harare on a controversial split decision stopped the Zambian in the 6th round of their rematch decided in Lagos. Durodola was in one of the undercard bouts where he ended the dreams of DR Congo’s Maroy Sadiki by technical knockout in round two to the WBF Cruiserweight World title. Salam told his more experienced compatriot that it was time the two of them fought. “I have worked hard to get to where I am; I am ready to face Durodola and I am telling him now to come out and fight me.

This is a fight that Nigerians want to see, this is a fight everyone around want to witness, there is no more dodging me, I am ready to take him out,” he said. It was a successful night for the two fighters at the boxing night tagged Chaos in Lagos which was powered by Kalakoda Boxing Promotion and Kwese TV but Durodola is yet to respond to the challenge.

Kalakoda Boxing Promotion’s Marketing Director, Jeremy Bean, said that “Chaos in Lagos” was the culmination of months of planning where they plan to offer the best of boxing on the continent to Nigerian fans and to the wider audience watching via Kwese. General Manager for Kwesé TV Nigeria, Elizabeth Amkpa, also said that as the broadcaster celebrates it first anniversary in Nigeria, it is proud to continue to support African boxing through the Kwesé Friday Fight Nights that take place every last Friday of the month in different cities across the continent.

