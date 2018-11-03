Sports
Salam calls out Durodola after victory over Gonorenda
Tony Sugar Salam has challenged his countryman Olanrewaju Durodola to a fight after he defeated Sting Gonorenda for the WBF Africa Cruiserweight title last Friday in Lagos. Salam who had earlier lost their first match in Harare on a controversial split decision stopped the Zambian in the 6th round of their rematch decided in Lagos. Durodola was in one of the undercard bouts where he ended the dreams of DR Congo’s Maroy Sadiki by technical knockout in round two to the WBF Cruiserweight World title. Salam told his more experienced compatriot that it was time the two of them fought. “I have worked hard to get to where I am; I am ready to face Durodola and I am telling him now to come out and fight me.
This is a fight that Nigerians want to see, this is a fight everyone around want to witness, there is no more dodging me, I am ready to take him out,” he said. It was a successful night for the two fighters at the boxing night tagged Chaos in Lagos which was powered by Kalakoda Boxing Promotion and Kwese TV but Durodola is yet to respond to the challenge.
Kalakoda Boxing Promotion’s Marketing Director, Jeremy Bean, said that “Chaos in Lagos” was the culmination of months of planning where they plan to offer the best of boxing on the continent to Nigerian fans and to the wider audience watching via Kwese. General Manager for Kwesé TV Nigeria, Elizabeth Amkpa, also said that as the broadcaster celebrates it first anniversary in Nigeria, it is proud to continue to support African boxing through the Kwesé Friday Fight Nights that take place every last Friday of the month in different cities across the continent.
Sports
HIFL organisers defy court injunction
A contempt of court charges looms large on Organisers of the Higher Institution Football (HIFL) as it planned to go on with the finals of the championship in Lagos Saturday (today). This follows the press conference held yesterday at the Agege Stadium venue of the finals. During the week, an injunction stopping the final was granted by a Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos following a motion by Green White Green Sports Cnetre Limited which has renowned sports administrator, Shuaibu Gara Gombe as its Chief Executive Officer. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. In a Suit No FHC/L/CS/1684/18 between Mr. Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe versus the Nigerian University Games Association and 10 others, the Claimant (Gara-Gombe) asked the defendant among others to stop the league until some conditions were met. Gara-Gombe and his outfit asked the court to stop the final because of breach of contract by the organisers of the league, Pace Sports and Entertainment Marketing, and Justice Salihu Saidu of the Federal High Court granted this among other prayers. Gara-Gombe said the rules governing the league were not adhered to hence his cry for the HIFL to stop immediately.
He stated, among other instances, that it was so unfortunate that students of a home team were used as referees and this was not in line with the normal NFF and FIFA rules.
Sports
Ikpeba: Eagles can cope without Mikel, Moses
Former Super Eagles striker, Victor Nosa Ikpeba has come out with the declaration that the Nigerian national team can cope without their captain, John Mikel Obi and retired winger, Victor Moses. Speaking against the backdrop of Moses’ decision to quit the Eagles right after the World Cup and Mikel’s continued non-invitation for recent matches, ‘The Prince of Monaco’ insists the squad must move on without both stars. Ikpeba, who made top marks at club level with RC Liege of Belgium and AS Monaco in France said Mikel and Moses had paid their dues over the years, but stressed that no player should be indispensable to the national team.
The African Footballer of The Year 1997 stated further that there should not be any cause for alarm that Mikel is yet to play for the Eagles since captaining the country at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Ikpeba, who is now a television pundit and soccer ambassador, said: “Mikel is not a must in Eagles.
“I understand that the skipper and the coach have a great relationship but we don’t know why he was not invited. “Mikel has been a fantastic player for the national team for more than a decade. “But this is great for the team and great for the young set of players that they can do without Mikel and without Victor Moses. “The team has been brilliant without them and the coach has been apt with the decision.”
Sports
Phoenix ASC recall player from Lobi Stars
…over breach of contract
The management of Phoenix Athletics Sports Club has recalled young sensation Tolulope Ojo from NPFL 2018 champions- elect Lobi Stars. The player who is a product of the Ekiti based club was transfered to Lobi Stars with agreement of N2 million to be paid in two instalments. According to the letter of intent to withdraw the player and made available to the press, Lobi stars reneged on the contract agreement after an initial letter of complaint against the Makurdi-based club for allegedly poaching was withdrawn from the League Management Company.
The letter which was signed by Bayo Olanlege, General Manager of Phoenix ASC, also stated; ” Recall that on the 10th of April 2018, you were served with a default notice reminding you of your failure to pay the outstanding transfer fees as agreed in the circumstance. This letter is our formal declaration of our right to recall the player in line with the terms of our contract.” Olanlege further expressed his disappointment with the management of Lobi Stars over what he describes as ‘attempt to bully’ his team by NPFL side. ” It is unfortunate that teams like Lobi Stars often intimidate and bully smaller teams by poaching and hoodwinking them to release their young talents without regards for contractual agreements,” the football administrator lamented.
