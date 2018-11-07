Politics
Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat’s ticket excites Lagos APC chairman
Ahead of 2019 general elections, the chairman of Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Tunde Balogun has urged Lagosians, to vote for the party’s governorship candidate, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his running mate, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat. Speaking at the weekend during the presentation of Hamzat as Sanwo-Olu’s running mate, Balogun said Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat is a fantastic team that will bring development to Lagos and build a Lagos that everybody will be proud of if voted for during the 2019 governorship elections.
It would be recalled that Hamzat was presented as the party’s deputy governorship candidate during a press conference at the party’s secretariat.
The event was witnessed by Sanwo-Olu, state Deputy Chairman, Mr. Sunny Ajose, Vice Chairman (Lagos East), Chief Kaoli Olusanya, Secretary, Dr. Wale Ahmed and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Joe Igbokwe, and other party members. Balogun during the event declared that Hamzat was picked as Sanwo-Olu’s running mate base on the endorsement by the highest decision making body of APC and all the relevance stakeholders of APC in Lagos State.
Speaking at the event, Sanwo-Olu, who commended the choice of Hamzat as his running mate, expressed confidence that Lagos will be bet- ter and enrich with the caliber of Hamzat being his running mate if voted into office.
In his acceptance speech, Hamzat said Sanwo-Olu and himself understand what it takes to cook what Lagosians will eat. He said: “Mr. Sanwo-Olu and myself, we understand what it takes to cook what Lagosians will eat. So, we will display that very soon.
The campaign will start and we will show Lagosians that we are a team with APC that can take Lagos to the next level.”
Senate: Scorecard of ex-governors
Performance of former governors in 8th Senate
There is no doubt that the Senate has become a nest for former governors as the upper legislative chamber presently have 15 of them as members. CHUKWU DAVID examines how they have fared so far
Sixteen ex-governors were elected into the 8th Senate during the 2015 National Assembly elections, but 15 of them are currently serving, after the demise of former Osun State governor, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, early last year. The former governors who are serving in the present Senate are Bukola Saraki (Kwara),
Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Jonah Jang (Plateau), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Aliyu Wamako (Sokoto) and Kabiru Gaya (Kano). Others are Abba Bukar Ibrahim (Yobe), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa), Ahmed Sani (Zamfara), Theodore Orji (Abia), George Akume (Benue), Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara) and Joshua Dariye (Plateau), who is presently serving a jail term.
Bukola Saraki
The former governor of Kwara State is the President of the Senate and he represents Kwara Central on the platform of the PDP. He was elected into the Senate on the platform of the APC in 2015, but defected to the PDP at the end of July, 2018. He actually served eight years in Kwara State as governor on the platform of the PDP and got first elected to the Senate in 2011 under the PDP.
By virtue of his position, Saraki is obviously the most visible and productive member of the Senate, as he presides over the Chamber’s plenary almost on daily basis, influencing most resolutions on national issues. Saraki has also been able to manage the most turbulent Assembly since the country’s return to democracy in 1999 though his battle to remain on seat is still on. He has survived many impea ment plots in recent time.
Godswill Akpabio
Until early August this year, when he defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State was a chieftain of the PDP, representing Akwa Ibom North-West. He was also the minority leader of the Senate before he resigned to join the APC.
Though a first term senator, Akpabio is one of those who make legislative actives lively and interesting. He adds glamour and humour whenever he is addressing the chamber on any issue. He is very articulate, vocal and persuasive whenever he is canvassing a position on any matter under the chamber’s consideration. He also exhibits high sense of sarcasm, when tackling the ruling party on issues of governance and always tasked those in the executive arm to be guided by the rule of law and principles of equity, fairness and egalitarianism.
These according to him are potent means of achieving peace, stability and development in Nigeria. Putting the matter more concisely, one can say that the former governor of Akwa Ibom State is very productive as well as a great asset to the Red Chamber, in terms of contributing useful ideas on how to handle issues of critical national interest.
Sam Egwu
Another first time senator, Egwu was the first executive governor of Ebonyi State. He was at helm of affairs between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the PDP.
He represents Ebonyi North Senatorial District. Egwu, as a seasoned politician who has been in government since the return of the country to civil governance in 1999, is not only productive in terms of sponsoring bills and motions in the chamber, but is nationalistic in his approach to issues.
He always maintains balance in his contributions to debates. It was one of his early motions on outrageous electricity billings in 2015 that compelled the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to reduce electricity tariff. The former Education minister always makes his presence whenever he is present in the chamber by contributing to debates.
Jonah Jang
A former governor of Plateau State, Jang represents Plateau North Senatorial District on the platform of the PDP. He is also a first timer in the Senate.
The lawmaker appears to be learning the terrain of parliamentary activities as he is hardly heard in the chamber contributing on issues. He prefers to be quiet and observe others contributing to debates on issues. However, the time he became a bit active in speaking out in the Senate was when herdsman started unleashing mayhem on the people of Plateau, particularly the Christian communities within his senatorial district. He sponsored a motion on the killings in the Senate.
Adamu Aliero
Another former governor, who represents Kebbi Central under the APC, Aliero is a cognate member of the Senate. He is moderately productive as he is neither too hot nor cold in the chamber. He has sponsored some bills and motions, and is well known for his partisan stance on issues involving the North and South. He is vehemently opposed to devolution of power and worked to ensure that it was not passed in the last constitution alteration carried out by the National Assembly.
Aliyu Wamakko
Wamakko represents Sokoto North Senatorial District on the platform of the APC. The lawmaker contributes to debates on the floor of the Senate once in a while.
Joshua Dariye
The former governor of Plateau State represents Plateau Central. He came to the Senate on the platform of the PDP, but defected to the APC in 2016, a move some of his constituents said was aimed at escaping prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). His defection notwithstanding, he was still sentenced to 14 year imprisonment earlier this year for corruption while in office as governor. Before going to jail, Dariye, who is still the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Solid Minerals, made moderate contributions to debates in the upper legislative chamber.
Theodore Orji
The former governor of Abia State, who is a first timer in the Senate, represents Abia Central Senatorial District on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is one of the few senators with inert comic trait, as he likes to introduce himself as “Ochendo Global or Ochendo Worldwide,” whenever he is making a contribution on any issue on the floor of the Senate.
Although he does not feature everyday to contribute in debates on issues during plenary, he is a serious minded lawmaker, who exhibits high level maturity and comportment in the way he views issues and expresses his position in seeming nationalistic manner.
Apart from being vocal, he is also very productive in terms of sponsorship of bills and motions on the floor, and always supports views that engender unity and harmony in the country, just as he does not sit on the fence when contentious issues are being considered in the apex chamber.
Rabiu Kwankwaso
Kwankwaso, who represents Kano Central, does not speak all the time in the Senate, but when he does, he makes reasonable contributions to debates.
Kabiru Gaya
He represents Kano South and is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Works. Gaya is a cognate member of the Senate. Although he is not very vocal, he participates in debates from time to time and sponsors motions when necessary.
Abba Bukar Ibrahim
The former Yobe State governor represents Yobe East on the platform of the APC. He is one of the dormant senators in the 8th Senate as far as sponsorship of bills and motions is concerned. In fact, it is not known that he has sponsored a single bill from 2015 to date. About three months ago, when he was challenged by journalists on why he had not sponsored any bill, he said that he came to represent his people, arguing that representation is not about sponsoring bills or motions, but practically providing the basic needs of the electorate, which he said he was doing very well. He also boasted that whether he sponsored bills and motions or not, his people will continue to re-elect him as long as he desires to come to the Senate.
Danjuma Goje
He represents Gombe Central and is also a cognate member of the Senate. He is a member of the APC and Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations. Goje is not very vocal, but influential in the politics and leadership of the present Senate. He is not one of those whose absence are easily noticed whenever they are absent from the Chamber.
He, however, contributes to issues whenever he feels it is necessary for him to do so. Though a member of the ruling party, he is an ardent supporter of the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki. The lawmaker is usually very productive during annual budget consideration as the Appropriations Committee coordinates and harmonizes the works of other sub-committees of the Senate to produce and present the budget for approval.
Abdullahi Adamu
Another cognate member of the Senate, Adamu represents Nasarawa West on the platform of the APC. He is vibrant and vocal, even though he doesn’t speak every time during plenary. He has some bills and motions to his credit and contributes meaningfully to debates in the chamber.
Ahmed Sani
The former Zamfara State governor represents Zamfara West Senatorial District. Though a cognate member of the Red Chamber, he is not very visible as he sparingly contributes to debates. Also, he does not feature frequently in sponsorship of bills and motions.
George Akume
He represents Benue North West on the platform of the APC. He doesn’t speak often, but when he does, he presents his views with so much articulation and audacity. Akume is not among senators who come with bills and motions very frequently on the floor of the apex legislative chamber.
Shaaba Lafiagi
Another former represents Kwara North and also a cognate member of the Senate. The 78-year old lawmaker is very gentle in the chamber as he is not always in a haste to make contributions, neither is he known to be a regular sponsor of bills or motions. He only speaks when he deems necessary.
Cross River guber: Parties gear for a three-horse race
CLEMENT JAMES writes on the 2019 governorship in Cross River State, which seems a three-horse race between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) given the personalities the parties are fielding
Clearly, the forthcoming elections, especially the governorship election, is expected to generate enormous interest in Cross River State, where, except during the 2003 general elections, when the then governor, Donald Duke and his deputy, John Okpa, took to each other’s throat. Besides that, elections in the state have always gone unnoticed. So far, the picture of what to expect is becoming clearer as the three major political parties in the state –
Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) have elected their governorship candidates. Apart from the PDP and SDP that had near seamless primaries and elected their candidates without much ado; that of APC was far from crisis. Peoples Democratic Party It would have been unthinkable not to give Governor Ben Ayade the ticket to fly the PDP’s flag in the state.
For those who have fallen in love with his salary-paying profile, Ayade will be the man to beat in the coming election. Having succeeded in getting all other aspirants, including real estate tycoon, Dr. Paul Udayi and Emmanuel Ibeshi out of the way, the governor is likely to face a stiff opposition in the next election.
Before his final endorsement, there were talks in different quarters that Ayade was negotiating to defect to another party because signs, at the time, had shown that he was not favoured by some forces in the PDP to clinch the ticket given what many described as “a poor first outing.
” Indeed, one of the unsuccessful aspirants, Dr. Udayi, hinted why he chose to throw his hat into the ring. He said: “Because people from the south are agitating and people from the central are agitating; reason being that the incumbent governor has not done well.
Security is a thing of concern, infrastructure is a thing of concern, institutional development is an issue and employment opportunities are also issues. We are talking about educational and health infrastructure and the economy of the state.
These are the motivating factors.” But, governor Ayade had always posited that he deserves a second because he has expanded the government “and put food on the table of many people in the state.” He seized every opportunity to tout his “industrialisation” efforts and the fact that he has the civil servants to his side. Whether these things will work for him in the final analysis is what is not certain, but what is clear is that unlike in 2014, when he had a far less threatening opponent, the 2019 election will be different.
Social Democratic Party
Until the defection of former Governor Donald Duke to the SDP, the party was not known in the state. However, in recent time, the party has built up its structures and is in contention for the Diamond Hill Government House in Calabar.
Like Ayade who was the sole candidate of the PDP, SDP affirmed Barr. Eyo Ekpo as its gubernatorial candidate through a direct primary conducted in the 18 local government areas of the state.
The primary, which was supervised by the SDP governorship primary committee, was said to be peaceful and transparent. Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also monitored the exercise. Expressing gratitude for the mandate to be the governorship candidate of the party, Ekpo stated that the mission to recover and restore Cross River State is not negotiable.
His words: “This state-wide affirmation of my candidacy signifies the confidence you have in my ability to rescue Cross River from the downward spiral currently plaguing every sector. It is the vision of the SDP to provide you people with the dividends of democracy and I pledged to do just that; recover and restore Cross River State. I urge you all to join me in this vision and make it our collective responsibility to rebrand our dear State.”
According to him, the mandate is a call for greater service, noting that SDP is determined to traverse the state to every household and community to get people especially the electorate on board. The state chairman of the party, Hon. Eni Ikpi, expressed satisfaction with the turnout of party faithful during the primary, noting that SDP’s decision to conduct its governorship primary in all the local government areas was to enhance security and ensure safety of all members including others.
All Progressives Congress
For the APC, the party has been engulfed by crisis for a long time now. Earlier in the year, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani was allegedly suspended. National Vice chairman of the party, Ntufam Hilliard Etta, who spoke on the issues then, said: “In its wisdom, the state exco of the party has decided to suspend the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for certain infractions.
But I am not conversant with all the matters on ground so I am expecting that a formal communication would be sent to me as the head of the zonal executive committee and if the minister is not satisfied with the processes that led to his suspension or not satisfied with his suspension in its entirety, he has an opportunity of an appeal.” Perhaps, the events that led to that suspension were not dealt with, leading to the minister taking some members to form his faction.
After the state congresses that produced two different executives, the crisis festered and Usani’s faction opened a parallel office. When, on September 30, the mainstream executive postponed the governorship primary for 31, Usani went ahead and conducted his own primary. His faction, which claimed it had adopted the direct primaries option, said the minister won with 1, 486 votes, while Prof. Eyo Etim Nyong polled 1, 168 votes to place second.
John Odey, according to the group, scored 1,099 votes, while a former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke polled 1,322 votes. Announcing the result at the factional party secretariat in Calabar, the chairman of the gubernatorial election committee, Emmanuel Annom, said the minister having scored the “highest number of lawful votes” in the governorship primaries, is the winner and should stand for election in 2019.
But as Usani was being declared the governorship candidate, the mainstream APC, which has its secretariat along Marian road in Calabar, was still collating its results. Annom said there were attempts to disrupt the primaries in Abi, Obubura and Boki local government areas, “but that did not in any way disturb the process.”
Three of the aspirants from the mainstream group – Duke, Odey and Nyong – however disowned the outcome of the primaries that produced Senator Owan-Enoh as the candidate for the party, alleging that the committee that supervised the primaries took sides with the senator. Duke, who addressed the media, said the entire process was capable of throwing the party into crisis and called on the national leadership of the party to wade in by annulling the primaries.
His words: “Today, we have seen that what President Muhammadu Buhari stands for has been abused by people who think they have power. The primaries were fraught with corruption and as I speak, some wards have not seen the materials.
What has happened in Cross River State is a sham and I call on the national leadership of our party led by Comrade Adams Oshiomole to intervene and save the party from extinction. “We cannot tolerate this kind of situation where a committee set up to be impartial came to align with one aspirant even after we spent all the money to ensure that the process was flawless.”
He claimed that a national officer was in the thick of the flawed process, saying: “If he had told us that he would sit in the comfort of his house to award the primaries to his favoured aspirant, we would not have spent money to undergo the process.”
The former minister warned that should the APC national leadership fail to heed to the protest by the governorship aspirants, they will have no option but to give the candidate of the party a protest vote.
“We are still hoping that the national leadership will not allow this flawed process to stand because the implication is that the state will lose in the general elections. We have made our stand known to national chairman and we believe he will not allow the state to go to another party,” he said.
He maintained that if a winner had emerged through a transparent primary, others would have queued behind the winner.
But, announcing the result of the governorship primaries that produced Owan-Enoh, chairman of the committee, Alhaji Ali Magaji, said results from all the 18 local government areas of the state were collated and after counting, Senator Owan-Enoh scored the highest votes. The results, according to him showed that a total number of 106,212 votes were cast with 101,015 being the total number of valid votes while invalid votes were 117.
A breakdown of the figures showed that Usani scored 1,778 votes; John Odey (3,892), Nyong (5,786), Duke (7,369) and Owan-Enoh (82,272).
After the primaries, APC had two candidates, Owan-Enoh and Usani with both claiming to be the authentic candidate of the party. Owan-Enoh, however had the last laugh as his name was forwarde to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party’s’ National Working Committee (NWC) at the weekend.
2019’ll prove that APGA has come to stay – Obidigwe
All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) candidate for Anambra East and West federal constituency, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe, speaks in this with OKEY MADUFORO on recent developments in the party over its primaries and its chances in the forthcoming general elections
Complaints and protests have trailed the conduct of primary elections elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC), what is your view on that?
Well I am not the chairman of the party or a member of the congress committee, but as a loyal party member, I must say that the national leadership of the party has set up a committee to look into the protests. We are in a democratic setting and every political party has to conform to its constitution as well as the laid down guideline for congresses and primaries.
The committee, I understand has commenced its duties and I pray that whatever issues raised by those who are aggrieved would be resolved peacefully in the interest of the party and its members.
Some members are saying that they are leaving the party, while others are allegedly planning to sabotage the party during the general election?
This question can only be answered after the committee that is in place now have concluded its assignment and submits its recommendations. That will determine if those you said want to leave the party will eventually do that. I must say here that it is too early to draw conclusions or run away with the impression that some people want to throw the spanner ahead of the general elections. This is not the first time our party is conducting primary elections and it will not be the last.
In an exercise of this nature, there would be winners and losers and everybody will not win election for the same position at the same time and dispensation.
These were some of the threats that we had during the governorship election in Anambra State, but at the end, we still won the election in a landslide across the 21 local government areas of the state. I must tell you that APGA has come to stay and we are getting stronger by the day.
But some people feel that APGA is a lone ranger that cannot go beyond Anambra State? That is not true. The 2019 general elections would prove them wrong.
APGA is focused and more determined to make impressive impact in the South-East and South-South zones.
Don’t forget the APGA has a senator in the National Assembly and members of the Federal House of Representatives and with the quality of candidates that we have it is victory unlimited for us. Don’t forget that political parties like the Alliance for Democracy (AD) was seen as a lone ranger in South- West before its merger with other parties that formed Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), and despite the challenges, we, as a party will continue to consolidate.
When you look at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC), you will discover that it will be an uphill task for an Igbo man to emerge as their presidential candidate. So, APGA is a major platform for Ndigbo to make a statement in Nigeria’s politics.
Looking at your ambition, one feels that since the governor is from Anambra East Local Government Area and you are from the same place, the ticket should have gone to Anambra West?
All these agitations stem from the fact that representatives have been disconnected from the masses.
If a governor or a legislator for instance chooses to do the needful by impacting positively on the lives of the populace, the idea of ‘this is our turn’ will not come into the picture. You cannot say it is our turn and you elect somebody who doesn’t know the need of his people and you cannot sacrifice democracy on the altar of bad governance.
I am not against people making demands if they are marginalised, but if those at the helm of affairs discharge their duties creditably and ensure that every community, ward and local government areas enjoys democratic dividends, no one will complain of marginalisation.
How would you assess the governor’s performance?
In the case of our governor, Chief Willie Obiano, it is a case of around peg in a round hole. He benefited from the zoning arrangement and this is rubbing off positively on the people of Anambra State. Anambra is not owing salaries and all projects are going on smoothly and our people are happy.
This is because the zoning in this regard produced a governor that understands his people and attends to their needs. So, what is important is delivery, populist policies, good constituency projects and equal development of all parts of Anambra East and West federal constituency.
