Sanwo-Olu: I’ll bring relief to Lagos residents

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu ,yesterday promised that his administration will continue the construction of the Badagry Expressway to bring succour and relief to residents living within the axis.

Speaking in Ikeja during the inauguration of Hon. Mashood Salvador as Assistant Director-General (Lagos West) of APC Independent Campaign Organisation, Sanwo-Olu pledged to op- erate an all-inclusive government and deliver good governance by identifying and addressing the needs of people of Lagos State if he succeeds Governor Akinwunmi Ambode in 2019.

He said: “Lagos West Senatorial district is very dear to me because there is nothing we can do without the support from the senatorial district. We have a lot of people from different ethnic groups in Lagos West. We must ensure that we cater for everybody. All the big projects in Lagos West Senatorial District like Badagry Expressway will be addressed.

The road is a critical road; the construction of the road has started, we will ensure that we complete the road.

“The incumbent government has included the project in the budget to start from where it stopped. I want to assure you that immediately we are sworn into office, we will do what is needful to ensure that we bring succour and relief back to that corridor. It is not just by saying it, the action must be seen that we are pushing a lot of development to West senatorial of Lagos State,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...