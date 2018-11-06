Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement by some parties fraudulent – Salis

The Lagos governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the 2019 general election, Chief Owolabi Salis, has flayed the endorsement of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Jide Sanwoolu, by some leaders of 40 political parties, saying the act was fraudulent.

This is just as the governorship candidate blamed the ruling party for intentionally institutionalizing poverty and making Lagos State stagnant in terms of growth and development based on its poor policies.

Speaking at a symposium held in Lagos by Christian Ministers Welfare Initiative (CMWI) on the theme: ‘Role of Government in Poverty Reduction in Nigeria’, Salis said all the parties in the state are on the same page of pushing out the APC in 2019, adding that there was nothing like endorsement of Sanwoolu.

Fielding questions on the purported endorsement, he said, “It was a fraud and those you saw there only went to collect money. They tried to penetrate us with money and you could see that was part of the financial intimidation perpetrated by APC.”

According to him, Lagos electorate must prepare their minds to vote APC out of power because the ruling party in the last 20 years has really performed below expectation and it is currently bereaved of ideas and policies capable of driving development in the state.

“Reason APC deserved to be changed in 2019 is because the party has failed to implement a concise policy to uplift education standard. This is deliberate to keep the children of the masses perpetually in poverty. If you take a walk around public schools in Lagos today, the state of those schools is not different from what they were when military disengaged from power.”

He, however, urged the electorate to vote for AD, which still retains the pricing philosophy of its founding fathers which is purely masses oriented.”

While dismissing the notion that AD is dead in the state, he stated that his programme is for both the rich and the poor, adding that he will bridge the gap between the different classes of the society if elected as governor.

He noted that the AD has analyzed its only weakness in the election to be vote-buying, stating, however, that, “We have started talking to people through our advocacy effort because AD cannot pay people at the poll. It has the spirit of the people. The party is not dead, we have lifted the party”

On the looming crisis between the Federal Government and the organized labour over minimum wage, he said, “Government has to come to terms because the dollar exchange is high and the Nigeria economy is shaped by foreign exchange. I think labour is not putting good statistics down on what they want to do. When you pay meagre salaries, you see the effect in high corruption.”

