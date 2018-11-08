Saraki reshuffles four committee chairmen

President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, carried out a minor committee reshuffle as he announced changes in the leadership of four standing committees.

According to his announcement, Senator Lawal Gumau (APC-Bauchi), who was elected into the Senate in August to replace the deceased Senator Ali wakili, is now Chairman of the Committee on Federal Character.

Gumau took over from Senator Tijani Kaura (APC-Zamfara North), who was also moved to head Committee on Police Affairs.

Kaura replaced Senator Abu Ibrahim (APC-Katsina South), who now heads Committee on Employment, Labour and Productivity.

Former Majority Leader, Ali Ndume (APC-Borno South), is now chairman, Committee on Establishment and Public Service, formerly headed by Senator Paulker Emmanuel (PDP-Bayelsa Centra).

Paulker recently got elevated to status of principal officer when he was appointed to the office of deputy minority whip.

New Telegraph gathered that the change of guards at the Committee on Police Affairs followed the apparent lack of concern, interest and effectiveness on many issues involving the Nigeria Police and some senators.

The former leadership of the committee has also been accused of lacking the zeal to pursue the passage of the Police Reform Bill.

Saraki, however, directed that the bill which was considered yesterday must be passed in two weeks.

