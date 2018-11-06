SDP crisis: Jerry Gana seeks Donald Duke’s disqualification

Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential aspirant, Prof. Jerry Gana, and the Middle Belt Forum have kicked against the emergence of Mr. Donald Duke as the presidential candidate of the party on the grounds that the process that produced him violated the constitution of the party.

Duke, a former Governor of Cross River, polled 812 votes to defeat his close rival, Prof. Gana, who polled 611 votes at the party’s National Convention, held at Old Parade Ground, Abuja, on October 7.

Not happy with the way the convention turned out, Gana, a former Information Minister, has approached an Abuja High Court seeking the nullification of Duke’s emergence as the presidential standard-bearer of the SDP.

The matter, which was supposed to come up yesterday, was stalled due to the ill health of the presiding judge, Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf. Gana, the claimant, was present in court, but was represented in the proceeding by Pius Akubo (SAN), J. A. Abraham (SAN), Joshua Musa (SAN), and Innocent Daagba. The first to fifth defendants were represented by Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), while no counsel announced appearance for the sixth defendant, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akubo informed the court that counsel had conferred and agreed that a short adjournment be granted to allow the judge recover fully and to enable the claimant’s counsel re spond to the processes served on him by the defendant’s counsel last Friday.

Due to the sensitive nature of the matter, Akubo said counsel agreed to come back on November 13, a date the court okayed. Addressing journalists, Gana insisted that “since we are laying the foundation of a durable democracy that will have respect for rule of law, the SDP should be made to obey its constitution.”

He disclosed that the convention of the party which ushered in Duke as the presidential candidate of the party was illegal and flawed.

“In the party’s constitution as provided under section 15(3), it was stipulated that the party will respect the principle of rotation and zoning because it is important to building up of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “In doing so, there will be fairness for and balance of forces within the nation. “As a political party, we are building a nation that will be peaceful and orderly, where there is respect for rule of law and human dignity,” he said.

Gana pointed out that section 15(3) of the party’s constitution was violated on October 6, during SDP’s national convention. According to the former minister, “That provision specifies that the position of national chairman of SDP cannot come from the same part of Nigeria, largely Southern and Northern.” Gana explained that the party’s constitution provides that if the chairman comes from the southern part of Nigeria, then the presidential candidate must come from northern Nigeria.

